Scottish Leagues 1 and 2 to remain suspended after Scottish Government rejects proposal to return

Scottish football below the Championship will remain suspended after the Scottish Government rejected a proposal to return to playing.

Clubs in Leagues 1 and 2 had hoped to receive permission to return to playing fixtures by the start of March.

Football below the Scottish Championship has been suspended since January 11 and the decision to continue the suspension of the lower leagues could have major implications for the 2021 Scottish Cup.

A statement from the Scottish FA read: “In recent weeks, the Scottish FA has engaged extensively with clubs and leagues affected by the suspension of professional football across the men’s and women’s game to discuss tailored return to playing plans for implementation when it is considered safe and appropriate to resume.

“We have also remained in regular dialogue with Scottish Government to ensure their input into and ultimately approval of those proposed plans.

“Regrettably, the government has today confirmed that – in cognisance of the current restrictions in place across the country – they cannot currently commit to return dates for those affected leagues in the coming weeks.

“We will continue to speak with all parties in the meantime and will provide a further update by 1 March.

“This date should not be seen as a proposed restart date, however it should help provide some clarity to affected clubs to aid their planning over the short term.

“Whilst this is disappointing news, Scottish football will continue to play its part in assisting the Scottish Government’s efforts to reduce the prevalence of COVID-19 across the country.”