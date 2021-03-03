Revised dates for Scottish Cup revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The SFA have confirmed revised dates for the Scottish Cup, following news yesterday the competition would be able to continue.

League One and League Two clubs have been given permission to return to action on the condition the sides undergo weekly PCR testing for Covid, paving the way for the return of the national cup competition, which was suspended with the rest of football below the Championship in January.

As part of yesterday’s announcement, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also revealed Highland League sides will be allowed to complete their outstanding second and third-round Scottish Cup ties, as long as they also test ahead of the matches.

The new dates for the competition are below:

New dates for the 2020-21 Scottish Cup have been confirmed. Second Round: Tuesday, 23 March

Third Round: Saturday, 3 April

Fourth Round: Saturday, 17 April

Fifth Round: Saturday, 24 April

Semi-Finals: 8 & 9 May

Final: Saturday, 22 May#ScottishCuphttps://t.co/1lnupVHxIK — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) March 3, 2021

Here are the outstanding fixtures for the Scottish Cup second round, as well as the third round:

Second round

Arbroath v Falkirk

Buckie Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Brora Rangers v. Heart of Midlothian

Dumbarton v Huntly

Elgin City v Ayr United

Formartine United v Annan Athletic

Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

Keith v Clyde

Nairn County v Montrose

Partick Thistle v Cowdenbeath

Peterhead v Stenhousemuir

Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers

Third round

Brora Rangers or Heart of Midlothian v Stranraer

Celtic v Arbroath or Falkirk

Dumbarton or Huntly v Aberdeen

Dundee United v Partick Thistle or Cowdenbeath

Dundee v St Johnstone

East Fife v Greenock Morton or Dunfermline Athletic

Elgin City or Ayr United v Keith or Clyde

Forfar Athletic v Edinburgh City

Formartine United or Annan Athletic v Motherwell

Fraserburgh v Nairn County or Montrose

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren

Livingston v Stirling Albion or Raith Rovers

Peterhead or Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock

Queen of the South v Hibernian

Rangers v Cove Rangers

Ross County v Buckie Thistle or Inverness Caledonian Thistle