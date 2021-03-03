Revised dates for Scottish Cup revealed

The SFA have confirmed revised dates for the Scottish Cup, following news yesterday the competition would be able to continue.
League One and League Two clubs have been given permission to return to action on the condition the sides undergo weekly PCR testing for Covid, paving the way for the return of the national cup competition, which was suspended with the rest of football below the Championship in January.
As part of yesterday’s announcement, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also revealed Highland League sides will be allowed to complete their outstanding second and third-round Scottish Cup ties, as long as they also test ahead of the matches.
The new dates for the competition are below:
Second Round: Tuesday, 23 March
Third Round: Saturday, 3 April
Fourth Round: Saturday, 17 April
Fifth Round: Saturday, 24 April
Semi-Finals: 8 & 9 May
Final: Saturday, 22 May#ScottishCuphttps://t.co/1lnupVHxIK
— Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) March 3, 2021
Here are the outstanding fixtures for the Scottish Cup second round, as well as the third round:
Second round
Arbroath v Falkirk
Buckie Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Brora Rangers v. Heart of Midlothian
Dumbarton v Huntly
Elgin City v Ayr United
Formartine United v Annan Athletic
Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic
Keith v Clyde
Nairn County v Montrose
Partick Thistle v Cowdenbeath
Peterhead v Stenhousemuir
Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers
Third round
Brora Rangers or Heart of Midlothian v Stranraer
Celtic v Arbroath or Falkirk
Dumbarton or Huntly v Aberdeen
Dundee United v Partick Thistle or Cowdenbeath
Dundee v St Johnstone
East Fife v Greenock Morton or Dunfermline Athletic
Elgin City or Ayr United v Keith or Clyde
Forfar Athletic v Edinburgh City
Formartine United or Annan Athletic v Motherwell
Fraserburgh v Nairn County or Montrose
Hamilton Academical v St Mirren
Livingston v Stirling Albion or Raith Rovers
Peterhead or Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock
Queen of the South v Hibernian
Rangers v Cove Rangers
Ross County v Buckie Thistle or Inverness Caledonian Thistle
