Aberdeen Women’s Bayley Hutchison has sights set on future Scotland call-ups and professional football

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison has her sights set on a future call-up to Pedro Martinez Losa’s Scotland squad – a goal that could be achieved while in SWPL 1.

Hutchison is clearly well thought of within the international set-up after being called up to the under-19’s squad in October, despite having not played a game for almost two months at the time.

She was forced to pull out of the camp because of injury, but the 18-year-old hopes to return to the fold in 2022, while also looking to make the step up to the senior squad.

It’s not an unrealistic ambition as Hutchison’s international youth teammate and current Celtic defender Tegan Bowie was called up to Martinez Losa’s squad for last month’s World Cup qualifiers.

If the Dons forward can continue her startling form which saw her score four goals in three games before the winter break, it would be difficult for the Scotland head coach to ignore how prolific she is in front of goal.

Hutchison said of her international ambitions: “Hopefully I’ll be back in the Scotland under-19s squad in the new set-up for the Euro qualifiers in the new year.

“For me, that’s so important because getting into the squad and playing in those competitions is what pushes me most to try and break into the Scotland senior squad.

“I see the likes of Tegan doing it and that’s where I want to be. I’m not saying I will get there soon, but it’s where I’m trying to push to.

“I just need to keep playing well and pushing myself to be the best possible player I can be week in, week out.

“There’s no way of knowing if Pedro might call me up, but I just have to keep my head down and keeping working hard. It will come, when it will come.”

Goals and ambitions

Hutchison was voted last year’s SWPL 2 player of the year, and when fit has made a clear impact for Aberdeen in SWPL 1, scoring in all but two games that she has featured in thus far.

As a striker, it would be understandable for her to set a numerical target that she would like to reach this season, but Hutchison’s main goals are rather to compete at the highest level and prove her top flight credentials – another way to catch the eye of Martinez Losa.

She said: “I wouldn’t say there’s a target for goals. It’s obviously good to score and I like to score, but my targets are more for the team.

“We want to stay up and compete against those top teams. That’s who I want to score goals against – the likes of Rangers, Glasgow City and Celtic because that’s who is going to push me to be a better player.

“If I can score against teams like that, then what’s to say that I can’t score internationally.”

Off the pitch, Hutchison currently studies Sports Science at Robert Gordon University as well as working a part-time job.

She envisions a career in sport, but one playing it rather than working behind-the-scenes.

Hutchison added: “I want to play professionally at the best level I can, that’s the aim.

“Hopefully I can go down to England and get the chance at the likes of Chelsea or Manchester United, that would be unreal.

“You see players do it, Erin Cuthbert and Kim Little have gone down there and done so well.

“The opportunities are there and hopefully one day I can get signed up and play professional football.”