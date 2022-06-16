Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa backs Rachel Corsie’s leadership ahead of ‘most important’ World Cup qualifier against Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa believes Rachel Corsie is one of several leaders in the squad who can guide the national team to success against Ukraine.

The Aberdonian, who has skippered the national team since 2017, was named in the Spaniard’s 23-strong squad for next week’s World Cup qualifier clash.

The game was originally due to be played in April but was postponed amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, so is now being played in Poland – just one hour away from the Ukrainian border.

It will be the first time that Ukraine’s women’s team have played since before the ongoing conflict.

The game is vital for Scotland’s chances of reaching the 2023 World Cup, as a win would all but secure a play-off place.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @PedroMLosa has named his squad for our upcoming #FIFAWWC qualifier against Ukraine. The match takes place in Poland on Friday, 24 June, and the 7.15pm kick-off is live on @bbcalba. ➡️ Read more: https://t.co/HI9nkKgE0d#SWNT pic.twitter.com/P0U2SrHv6u — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 15, 2022

Scotland sit second in Group B with 10 points, but cannot finish top and qualify automatically as Spain claimed that spot after a 2-0 win at Hampden in April.

Ukraine trail Scotland by six points, but with two games in hand, while Hungary are third with nine points.

The last time the two nations met, the qualifier finished as a 1-1 draw at Hampden, thanks to a last-minute Scotland equaliser from Abi Harrison.

Much like Scotland Men’s clash against Ukraine earlier this month, next week’s match will be fraught with emotion for players and fans alike.

Martinez Losa thinks that Corsie is just one of several leaders – specifying Jen Beattie, Caroline Weir, Lee Alexander, Claire Emslie and Jane Ross – who can guide Scotland to a win in what he described as the “most important” game since he took charge.

No dream better than World Cup qualification

He said: “We have great leaders, and Rachel is obviously our captain.

“We have a leadership group within the team that takes care of the values. The values have transmitted to every individual and the behaviors have been correct.

“Rachel is a very experienced player. What she likes to do is establish the standards and say directly to the players what is acceptable and what is not.

“That has to be joint work with the culture that we are creating – so we are totally aligned on that one.

“No matter what happens, the leadership of Rachel and all the players will be there and we will stay united.

“The game is a good test of our characters and our team – our job is much bigger than any other circumstances.

“For us representing Scotland and making the nation proud and qualifying for the World Cup – for a young girl in Scotland, I don’t think there’s any dream better.”

Corsie will be the only north representative in squad that will face Ukraine, as AC Milan’s Stonehaven-raised star, Christy Grimshaw, missed out due to injury.

Lisa Robertson, who spent last season on loan at Birmingham City from Celtic, has been recalled to the squad in Grimshaw’s absence.

Grimshaw was called up for Scotland’s last camp against Spain in April, but did not play and was seen at Hampden wearing a protective boot.

She has not featured for her club since then, and having been an integral part of Martinez Losa’s previous squads, Grimshaw will be a big miss for the must-win game.

He said: “Christy has always been an important part of the team, she’s a great character.

“She has proven herself in Italy, so it is a big loss.

“But if you look at other squads that we had before for different circumstances, we have big players there who we expect to perform at the best level.

“We are happy with the squad, considering we don’t have Christy.”