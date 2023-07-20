Aberdeen Women: Clinton Lancaster names Nadine Hanssen new captain, hailing attitude and experience – and provides update on incoming signings

Clinton Lancaster has made his first big call as Aberdeen Women boss by naming Nadine Hanssen as the new captain.

The skipper role had been vacant following Loren Campbell’s retirement at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Hanssen, 29, joined the Dons last September as she made her return to football after having her son. She previously played in the FA WSL at Aston Villa, as well as in Belgium and her native Netherlands.

She made history last season by becoming the first-ever Aberdeen Women’s player to score at Pittodrie – netting in the 2-0 win over Glasgow Women.

New boss Lancaster believes Hanssen’s experience and ability to play in midfield and defence made her the best candidate for captain.

He said: “Nadine provides us with a lot of experience, as well as her attitude. Her application in training has been superb.

“She works hard and her experience is invaluable with such a young group.

“After having conversations with Nadine, there are several reasons why she is getting the armband.

“She doesn’t care where she plays, but just wants to do her bit for the team. That’s what I like about players like Nadine – they’re willing to play wherever.”

Hanssen says she is honoured to be named captain of the club ahead of the SWPL 1 season, which starts on August 13 when Aberdeen host Motherwell.

She said: “It is a great honour to be named captain of the team and a very proud moment for me personally.

“I’m looking forward to representing the club and doing the best I can to lead the team on and off the pitch this season.”

It has also been confirmed Francesca Ogilvie will continue as vice-captain, a role which she had last season.

New signings imminent as Lancaster casts eyes on targets

After being announced as the new Dons boss, Lancaster told the Press and Journal recruitment would be “priority one” – and has now revealed reinforcements to his squad are imminent.

Lancaster hopes to confirm his first summer signing in the next few days, before adding another recruit next week.

Those players, he says, are targets he has identified using contacts from his previous roles, at Watford and Crystal Palace, and he believes they will add the desired quality to his squad.

It is understood those players could be moving north from England, and when asked if new signings would be offered semi-professional contracts, like seven of the existing Aberdeen Women squad, Lancaster said those details were still being discussed.

He said: “We’re working away behind-the-scenes to bring players in.

“They will certainly strengthen us. They are players I have highlighted at other clubs that I have wanted to bring in wherever I have been.

“The big thing for me is their work rate. They have the desire to play for this club and they want to work hard.

“I’ve tried to look at England and Scotland – wherever it is – for players who can add strength to the squad. A lot of work has gone in to finding the right players because we want quality, but also the right personalities for the group.”

The Dons play their first pre-season game against Spartans on Sunday, which will provide Lancaster with his first opportunity to assess his squad in a match.

He added: “I want to see them work and put a good effort in. The work rate has to be there, certainly out of possession, which is one thing we’ve really been working on.

“I want them to have the desire to get the ball back when we haven’t got it.

“It’s a pre-season friendly, so it is just a chance to play some football against good opposition, and it’s good for me to see them in that environment.”