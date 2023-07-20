Aberdeen Women: Clinton Lancaster names Nadine Hanssen new captain, hailing attitude and experience – and provides update on incoming signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women: Clinton Lancaster names Nadine Hanssen new captain, hailing attitude and experience – and provides update on incoming signings

"It is a great honour to be named captain of the team and a very proud moment for me personally," said Hanssen.

By Sophie Goodwin
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women at Pittodrie.
Nadine Hanssen has been named the new Aberdeen Women captain. Image: Shutterstock.

Clinton Lancaster has made his first big call as Aberdeen Women boss by naming Nadine Hanssen as the new captain.

The skipper role had been vacant following Loren Campbell’s retirement at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Hanssen, 29, joined the Dons last September as she made her return to football after having her son. She previously played in the FA WSL at Aston Villa, as well as in Belgium and her native Netherlands.

She made history last season by becoming the first-ever Aberdeen Women’s player to score at Pittodrie – netting in the 2-0 win over Glasgow Women.

New boss Lancaster believes Hanssen’s experience and ability to play in midfield and defence made her the best candidate for captain.

He said: “Nadine provides us with a lot of experience, as well as her attitude. Her application in training has been superb.

“She works hard and her experience is invaluable with such a young group.

“After having conversations with Nadine, there are several reasons why she is getting the armband.

“She doesn’t care where she plays, but just wants to do her bit for the team. That’s what I like about players like Nadine – they’re willing to play wherever.”

Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Hanssen says she is honoured to be named captain of the club ahead of the SWPL 1 season, which starts on August 13 when Aberdeen host Motherwell.

She said: “It is a great honour to be named captain of the team and a very proud moment for me personally.

“I’m looking forward to representing the club and doing the best I can to lead the team on and off the pitch this season.”

It has also been confirmed Francesca Ogilvie will continue as vice-captain, a role which she had last season.

New signings imminent as Lancaster casts eyes on targets

After being announced as the new Dons boss, Lancaster told the Press and Journal recruitment would be “priority one” – and has now revealed reinforcements to his squad are imminent.

Lancaster hopes to confirm his first summer signing in the next few days, before adding another recruit next week.

Those players, he says, are targets he has identified using contacts from his previous roles, at Watford and Crystal Palace, and he believes they will add the desired quality to his squad.

It is understood those players could be moving north from England, and when asked if new signings would be offered semi-professional contracts, like seven of the existing Aberdeen Women squad, Lancaster said those details were still being discussed.

He said: “We’re working away behind-the-scenes to bring players in.

“They will certainly strengthen us. They are players I have highlighted at other clubs that I have wanted to bring in wherever I have been.

“The big thing for me is their work rate. They have the desire to play for this club and they want to work hard.

Clinton Lancaster in his time as Watford Women’s manager in the English second tier. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’ve tried to look at England and Scotland – wherever it is – for players who can add strength to the squad. A lot of work has gone in to finding the right players because we want quality, but also the right personalities for the group.”

The Dons play their first pre-season game against Spartans on Sunday, which will provide Lancaster with his first opportunity to assess his squad in a match.

He added: “I want to see them work and put a good effort in. The work rate has to be there, certainly out of possession, which is one thing we’ve really been working on.

“I want them to have the desire to get the ball back when we haven’t got it.

“It’s a pre-season friendly, so it is just a chance to play some football against good opposition, and it’s good for me to see them in that environment.”

