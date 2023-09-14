Ryan Porteous: Pot one rivals the best opposition for Scotland to learn from – but we’d rather learn from winning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Porteous: Pot one rivals the best opposition for Scotland to learn from – but we’d rather learn from winning

The Scots lost to the world's fourth-ranked side England at Hampden on Tuesday, but morale remains high, with Steve Clarke's men on the cusp of Euro 2024 qualification.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Scotland's Ryan Porteous and England's Harry Kane in action during the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match at Hampden Park, on September 12, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. Image: SNS.
Ryan Porteous says Scotland will benefit from their Hampden loss to England – but admits the national side would prefer to learn in victory when they meet top teams.

Steve Clarke’s side were outclassed in Tuesday’s 3-1 friendly defeat to the Auld Enemy – who at number four in the Fifa world rankings are 26 places above the Scots.

It was a frustrating end to the international break for Watford centre-back Porteous.

But it only slightly dampened the ever-growing optimism around the current Scotland squad after Friday’s 3-0 win in Cyprus made it a perfect five victories from five in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Had Norway failed to beat Georgia in Oslo at the same time as Scotland were squaring off against their eternal rivals in Glasgow, the Dark Blues would have become the first team (after hosts Germany) to confirm their place at next summer’s finals.

They could now seal a second consecutive Euros qualification when they travel to Spain – a side they have already defeated at Hampden – in October, in a camp which will also include a friendly with 2022 World Cup finalists France.

Porteous thinks the experience of regular action against Europe’s strongest nations will help Clarke’s side continue on an upward trajectory which has seen them win 11 straight qualifying matches.

He said:  “For us, we’ll learn more from playing pot one teams rather than playing the so-called ‘lesser’ teams.

“We don’t want to learn by losing, and sometimes the best way to learn from a football game is by winning, but we take what we can and move on to the next one.

Scotland’s Ryan Porteous looks dejected at full-time after the England game. Image: SNS.

“We all know we’re capable of more than that (loss to England) and I think the squad the last couple of years has shown we can compete. In the Spain game, we showed we can compete for 90 minutes.

“It’s about doing that on a regular basis in every game.”

The ex-Hibs defender added: “The camp was about getting three points in Cyprus and then testing ourselves against top opposition.

“We’ve done that and we’ve got to take from it what we can.”

Scotland were 2-0 down at half-time against England due to quickfire goals from rising global stars Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

Although England sub Harry Maguire turned Scots skipper Andy Robertson’s cross into his own net in the second period, visiting captain Harry Kane’s late finish – from man-of-the-match Bellingham’s exquisite pass – put the game beyond the home side.

Ryan Porteous of Scotland slides in to tackle Jude Bellingham of England. Image: Shutterstock.

Porteous thinks Scotland’s first half showing left them with a “mountain to climb” at a sold-out, expectant Hampden.

He said: “It was slack goals – something we’ve not done for a long time now.

“But it’s something, if you do it against top players, they’ll punish you.”

Porteous added: “I think first half was poor. It’s hard to say we showed them too much respect – they are a good side – but we didn’t really play our game.

“They punished us in the first half for a bit of sloppiness.

“But we came out in the second half, got that goal back and probably could’ve had another one as well, but it wasn’t our night.

“The second half was definitely more positive, though.”

