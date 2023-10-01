Aberdeen Women exit Sky Sports Cup in second round following 6-2 defeat to Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women exit Sky Sports Cup in second round following 6-2 defeat to Hibernian

The Dons went in level at 2-2 at half-time, before Hibs scored four more in the second half to progress to the next round.

By Sophie Goodwin
Hibernian goal scorer Abbie Ferguson and Aberdeen forward Hannah Stewart.
Hibernian goal scorer Abbie Ferguson and Aberdeen forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Colin Poultney/SWPL

Coach Derek Anderson was disappointed to see Aberdeen Women exit the Sky Sports Cup in the second round following a 6-2 defeat to Hibernian.

At Meadowbank, Jordan Baucom put Hibs in the lead after eight minutes through a penalty, before a quickfire brace from teenager Darcie Miller put the Dons 2-1 up.

It was 2-2 at half-time though as Poppy Lawson pulled the home side level with a strike inside the box.

The Hibees impressed in the second half as goals from Abbie Ferguson, Baucom and Siobhan Hunter and Lawson secured a 6-2 win and progression into the next round of the League Cup.

Aberdeen coach Anderson, who led the team in manager Clint Lancaster’s absence, said: “It is disappointing, especially when we go into half-time at 2-2.

“I thought we were going to go in at 2-1 and the girls have told me they think the ball was out of play (before Lawson’s equaliser), but we don’t play to the whistle and Hibs have caught us off guard.

“When they equalise just before half-time, psychologically I think that has had an impact on us coming into the second half.

Aberdeen Women coach Derek Anderson, left, and manager Clint Lancaster, right.
Aberdeen Women coach Derek Anderson, left. Image: Shutterstock.

“But I thought in the second half we dug in and had good spells, but to concede like we did in such quick time it’s difficult to recover from. It ended up being too big a challenge for us to come back from in the second half.”

The Dons had eight players aged 18 or younger feature against Hibs, with four starting and four coming on from the bench, which Anderson believes is a positive to take from the defeat.

He added: “We had a lot of youth out there this afternoon and they all gave a good account of themselves.

“It just shows what we’re building here and there is a strong foundation for the future. It’s a testament to the club and the pathway with Aberdeen FC Ladies.

“Phoebe (Murray) started again today in midfield at only 15 years of age and was fantastic.

“The squad have a boss in Clint who believes in them and we all have the ambition to build for the future.”

End to end stuff in Edinburgh

Aberdeen hit the first chance inside the opening minute as former Don Mya Christie lost possession to Hannah Innes, before the ball fell to Hannah Stewart who trailed her shot wide.

Hibs goalkeeper Katie Fraine had almost been caught out at the back, and she again gifted the Dons an opportunity, but she recovered to collect Eva Thomson’s floated strike.

Despite those early chances, it was Hibs who was gifted the opener from the penalty spot as Jess Broadrick clipped the heels of Lauren Doran-Barr in the box.

Baucom, who scored a hat-trick last time out against Aberdeen, sent goalkeeper Annalisa McCann the wrong way from the spot and made it 1-0.

Miller, who was making her first senior start for the Dons, done the hard bit by rounding Fraine after receiving the ball from a long pass, but the 17-year-old forward then took the ball too wide and her heavy second touch ran the ball out of play.

Darcie Miller celebrates after scoring for Aberdeen in the Sky Sports Cup match against Hibernian.
Darcie Miller celebrates after scoring for Aberdeen Women in the Sky Sports Cup match against Hibernian. Image: Colin Poultney/SWPL

Hibs’ best chance to double their advantage came from an acrobatic effort from Baucom. Shannon McGregor burst down the right flank and found the forward in the box, who saw her bicycle kick drop just wide of the post.

The Dons went so close to pulling level as achieve Gover hit a superb free-kick from just outside the box, but her effort was matched by a fantastic save from Fraine.

But Hibs failed to clear their lines from the resulting corner and the ball eventually found its way to Miller, who slotted the ball home to make it 1-1 in the 35th minute.

Miller bagged her brace only three minutes later with a fantastic curling strike which soared beyond Fraine and into the top corner.

The home side pulled level following a free-kick as Siobhan Hunter put the ball back into the box from the byline to find Lawson, who fired a powerful strike into the bottom corner.

Hibs scored their third of the afternoon only six minutes after the restart when Ferguson linked up well with Baucom, and the former beat McCann to make it 3-2.

Hibernian celebrate scoring in their Sky Sports Cup match with Aberdeen Women
Hibernian celebrate scoring in their Sky Sports Cup match with Aberdeen Women. Image: Colin Poultney/SWPL

Baucom got her brace with a close-range finish beyond McCann in the 62nd minute, before Hunter added another three minutes later with a header at the back post following a corner.

The Dons created very little after the interval, with their best chance coming when substitute Bayley Hutchison squared the ball to Francesca Ogilvie, who saw her powerful strike blocked by Hibs skipper Ellis Notley.

Hibs were pushing for more as McCann made a good stop to deny Eilidh Adams, before Brooke Nunn hit the side-netting after some nice build-up play.

And the home side did get their sixth as Aberdeen failed to clear their lines from a corner, with the ball eventually finding Lawson, who become the third player of the afternoon to net her brace.

