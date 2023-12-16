Clint Lancaster acknowledges gulf in ‘levels’ as Aberdeen Women suffer 7-0 defeat to Hibernian in SWPL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clint Lancaster acknowledges gulf in ‘levels’ as Aberdeen Women suffer 7-0 defeat to Hibernian in SWPL

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen FC Women midfielder Eva Thomson in action against Hibs in the SWPL.
Aberdeen Women were beaten 7-0 by Hibs in their last game of the calendar year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster believes his side’s 7-0 defeat to Hibernian reflects the difference in levels between the two SWPL sides.

At Cormack Park, a first-half hat-trick from Jorian Baucom and goals from Shannon McGregor and Kirsty Morrison had Hibs 5-0 up at half-time, before Brooke Nunn netted a quickfire brace in the second half.

The defeat keeps Aberdeen in seventh in the league table ahead of the festive break, with Lancaster’s side returning to action on January 7 in the Scottish Cup.

The Dons fielded a young starting XI against the full-time Hibees, with 15-year-old Kiera MacPherson and Amelie Martindale, 16, making their first SWPL starts.

After the defeat, Lancaster said: “I really think you could see the difference in levels.

“Earlier on in the season, I think it would be fair to say we were punching above our weight. We picked up some good results against the teams who we would find ourselves in and around in the table.

“Hibs are a very good team with a lot of quality players and you could see that it was full-time against part-time.

“It is not just full-time against part-time, but if you look at the age the players I have got out there – we’re talking about kids being on the pitch.

Aberdeen FC Women defender Kiera MacPherson in action in a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women’s Kiera MacPherson made her SWPL debut in the defeat to Hibs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I’ve got two 15-year-olds on the pitch (MacPherson and Phoebe Murray) and Amelie who is 16 playing at centre-back. It is quite literally under-21s against a senior first team.

“You have to look at it like that and remember where we are at and what we are doing.

“What I will say is, I am incredibly proud of the second half performance because we showed a bit of fight which is something we didn’t do in the first half in some areas.”

Hibs run riot in first half with five goals

The visitors won an early free-kick on the edge of the box which Ellis Notley passed into the area, finding Siobhan Hunter, whose shot was held by Dons goalkeeper Annalisa McCann.

It was 1-0 to Hibs after nine minutes when McGregor latched on to the end of a poor defensive clearance and slotted the ball home from inside the box.

Aberdeen’s first attack came as they looked to hit Hibs on the break. Eva Thomson did well to drive into the final third, but none of her team-mates were there to help her and the move petered out.

Baucom made it 2-0 in the 19th minute when Abbie Ferguson squared the ball to the American forward, who did a smart turn before netting with a composed finish.

MacPherson played a superb long ball forward to find Hannah Stewart, but her long-range strike didn’t trouble backpedalling Hibs goalkeeper Katie Fraine as it sailed well over the bar.

Aberdeen FC Women forward Hannah Stewart unleashes a shot in a SWPL match against Hibernian.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart hits a long-range effort against Hibs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Hibs went 3-0 up after 26 minutes as Baucom bagged her brace with a tap in after Madison Finnie slipped in the box, gifting the striker possession.

It didn’t take long for Hibs to score their fourth as in the 31st minute Morrison stabbed home the rebound after McCann saved the initial shot from Michaela McAlonie.

Baucom had her hat-trick by the end of the first half as she scored Hibs’ fifth in injury time with a side-footed finish from inside the box.

There were two changes at half-time as goalkeeper Zoe MacLean came on for her Dons debut, replacing McCann, and Francesca Ogilvie came on for Phoebe Murray.

The Dons managed to keep Hibs at bay for 25 minutes in the second half, until substitute Nunn passed a rebounded ball into an empty net after MacLean had made a good stop to deny Lia Tweedie.

Nunn had her brace only two minutes later, scoring with a superb strike from the edge of the box to make it 7-0.

When Aberdeen return to action in January, Lancaster hopes his squad will have been bolstered with new recruits.

He said: “There will be new faces. I am not sure if they will be ready for the Scottish Cup game, but we will see.

“The aim is to bring in some new players and the players themselves recognise that as well. It’s very important the girls recognise that there is a lot of players here – the teenagers, the 15 and 16 year olds, – who shouldn’t be starting in the SWPL now.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s too early for them in their development. You play the full-time teams and you don’t get much of the ball, so it is really difficult for the younger players.

“Some of the girls should still be playing in the academy where it is more competitive for them and they are getting on the ball more.

“We will bring in a few, hopefully, and that will help to strengthen us for the next half of the season.”

