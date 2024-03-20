Keeley Banfield on settling into life with Aberdeen Women after move from south of England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Keeley Banfield on settling into life with Aberdeen Women after move from south of England

The 20-year-old signed for the Dons in January, joining from English fourth-tier side Bridgwater United.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women midfielder Keeley Banfield.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Keeley Banfield. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Keeley Banfield is glad to be settling into life with Aberdeen Women after moving to the north-east from England earlier this year.

The 20-year-old signed for the Dons in January, joining from English fourth-tier side Bridgwater United.

She signed at the same time as goalkeeper Jenni Currie and defender Lois Edwards, who have become more than just team-mates with the trio currently sharing a flat.

After moving to the north-east from the Somerset town Shepton Mallet, sharing a flat with familiar faces has helped the Granite City feel a bit more like home to Banfield.

“I have settled in really well,” said Banfield. “I’ve settled in much better than I had expected.

“Living with the other girls has made it a lot easier. I’m around them all the time and then we go to training together which has been good. All of the girls have made it really easy to settle in.

Aberdeen Women players, from L-R, Keeley Banfield, Jeni Currie and Lois Edwards.
Aberdeen Women players, from L-R, Keeley Banfield, Jeni Currie and Lois Edwards.

“Staying with them has been good because we are always talking about football, but we’re also talking about personal things.

“It is really good to have people up here you can talk to things about. Especially maybe after a game when we are all in the same situation.”

Opportunity to play in the SWPL with Aberdeen Women a “no brainer”

By joining Aberdeen, Banfield signed her first-ever semi-professional paid contract, which was an opportunity she and her family felt was too good to turn down.

The contract was not the only incentive, as playing in the top-flight of Scottish football also appealed to the midfielder.

Banfield came to the Dons with a wealth of experience in England, despite being only 20, having come through the ranks at Bristol City’s academy, before being named Bridgwater’s captain for the last two seasons.

“It was a lot of talking to my dad and speaking the move through with my family,” said Banfield.

“It was half-and-half whether I wanted to move away from them all, but I am so glad I made the decision to come here.

“There is nothing down by me which offers this. It was a sort of no brainer if I wanted to progress with my own career in football.

“The main thing I wanted to do when I came here was to get into the squad straightaway and start getting comfortable with the level of the league.”

Banfield has achieved her aims of securing a place in the squad, having started in each of Aberdeen’s nine games across all competitions since the midfielder joined the club.

“The league is a lot different to down south,” added Banfield. “The play is a lot faster and players are a lot stronger, so it has been really good.”

Banfield keen to extend time in Scotland after this season

Although things have fallen into place with the football side of things, the move has had its difficulties.

Banfield is a sports science student at the University Centre Somerset, where she is now studying remotely.

“I am still trying to finish my degree,” said Banfield. “I’m in my second year at the minute, so I am deciding whether I want to stay on for my third year.

“It is kind of hard because I’m doing it online, so staying on top of everything can be difficult, but I think I’m doing quite well.

Keeley Banfield in action for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL match against Spartans.
Keeley Banfield in action for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL match against Spartans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“The biggest thing for me is just having the resources my lecturers give me. Sometimes they have sent me stuff and sometimes they haven’t, so it has been a lot of waiting to be able to do anything.”

With Banfield’s contract with Aberdeen up in the summer, she is keen to have a future with the club.

“I’m definitely thinking about if they offered me a new contract,” said Banfield. “There has been nothing here which has made me have any thoughts about going back home.”

More from Women's Football

Bayley Hutchison pictured scoring the opener in Aberdeen Women's 2-0 win over Spartans in the SWPL.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delighted as Dons beat Spartans 2-0 in post-split opener
Stefan Gartenmann and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen FC look dejected at the end of the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Rachel Corsie: Aberdeen can escape relegation battle if the club, players and fans stick…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster lays out post-split ambitions ahead of Spartans clash
Caley Thistle Women player Kayleigh Mackenzie, pictured, before she sustained a serious knee injury.
Caley Thistle Women's Kayleigh Mackenzie on how serious injury has ended 'best season' and…
Scotland, led by captain Rachel Corsie, in a team photo before a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie on Scotland's Euro 2025 qualifying opponents, and bid to sell alcohol at…
Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa.
Rachel Corsie: Pinatar Cup positives, the first £1 million female footballer and worrying times…
Aberdeen Women celebrate with Eva Thomson after she scored against Glasgow City.
Clint Lancaster says Aberdeen Women head into Glasgow City clash with 'nothing to lose'
The SWPL split will split into a top and bottom six following the final round of fixtures.
Sophie Goodwin: SWPL split increases stakes at both ends of the table - while…
Celtic defender Caitlin Hayes wears a t-shirt which says 'football without fans is nothing' after away fans were banned from attending the Old Firm clash with Rangers in the SWPL at Ibrox.
Rachel Corsie: Lessons can be learnt by all in Scottish women's football after Old…
American midfielder Bella Viana in action for Caley Thistle Women in a Scottish Cup clash against Rangers, who sit atop the SWPL.
Bella Viana grateful for Caley Thistle Women chance - as American seeks move to…

Conversation