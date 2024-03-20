Luxury Ellon property has a hot tub, sauna, conservatory & wooden cabin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury Ellon property has a hot tub, sauna, conservatory & wooden cabin

Esslemont Schoolhouse in Ellon is set in around half an acre of grounds and has four bedrooms, a wooden cabin, a conservatory and a host of other lovely features.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The exterior of the luxury ellon property
Esslemont Schoolhouse in Ellon has four bedrooms and is set in around half an acre of mature garden grounds.

Anyone in the market for a substantial family home with lots of garden grounds as well as a sauna and hot tub ought to take a look at Esslemont Schoolhouse in Ellon.

This semi-detached, four-bedroom property is bursting with character and is set in around half an acre of lovely garden grounds.

There are three public rooms, a dining kitchen, scullery, utility room, craft room, shower room and bathroom.

There is also a cabin and workshop and a garage and ample parking.

Ellon property upgraded to a very high standard

The living room with an Exposed stone and a wood-burning stove and cosy plaid sofas and armchairs
Exposed stone and a wood-burning stove feature in the living room.

This Ellon property is adjacent to Esslemont primary school and the current owners have upgraded both the house and outbuildings to a very high standard.

This is while remaining true to the traditional character of the house while including modern fixtures and fittings to suit today’s lifestyles.

A sophisticated tone is set straight away at the entrance, with a traditional hardwood door, glazed side panels and carriage style-lights.

There is a vestibule and reception hall where there is a lovely staircase to the upper floor, ceiling roses, dado rail and brass chandelier.

The garden of the luxury Ellon property
The mature garden grounds extend to around half an acre.

The living room features a reading room with a bay window and countryside views for those who like to cosy up with a good book.

There is also an exposed wall with a fireplace, wood-burning stove, slate hearth, wall frieze and ceiling rose to add to the traditional ambience.

The dining room has a breakfast area and an exposed wall with a Victorian mini range/wood-burning stove and a tiled hearth.

The conservatory is a pleasant addition to the house and has French doors leading out to the patio.

The conservatory with leather and wooden furniture
The conservatory is a bright and sunny with lovely views of the gardens.

The dining kitchen at this Ellon property is well equipped and features a Rayburn stove, built-in oven, walk-in pantry as well as a corner dining area with fixed seating.

Moving upstairs, there is an attractive bathroom with a four-piece suite, painted, wood-lined walls and a chrome ladder-style towel rail.

Master bedroom has a window seat to enjoy the countryside views

The master bedroom looks over the surrounding countryside and has a window seat for just that purpose.

Bedroom two is bright with a large window to the front of the house and countryside views.

Bedroom three overlooks the garden and has two built-in storage cupboards.

And the fourth bedroom is also on this floor.

The kitchen and dining area in the home
The kitchen with lots of room to dine and entertain and featuring a Rayburn stove.

The craft room has painted, wood-lined walls and could be used as a study or for working from home if so desired.

Outside, there is approximately half an acre of mature garden grounds with various seating areas, a pond and a vegetable patch with raised beds.

The wooden cabin
The wooden cabin is another space for relaxing, working or entertaining.

The large lawns are bounded by well-stocked borders and there are also established apple and pear trees.

There is a paved patio area that is ideal for entertaining as it has access to the conservatory.

A secluded courtyard can be found to the rear of the house where there is a large hot tub which may be available by separate negotiation.

The hot tub outside the Ellon home
The large hot tub may be available by separate negotiation.

There is also a Scandinavian-style sauna housed in a stone building as well as a wood store and garden shed.

The hardwood cabin is a nice addition and it has a decked area, solar lights, Venetian blinds, French doors and a wood burner.

For anyone handy, there is a timber-built workshop fitted with a large work bench, storage, power and light.

Off-street parking is provided on the large, tarred driveway at this Ellon property and there is also a detached single garage with an up-and-over door.

Price over £385,000 with Peterkins and on the aspc website.

The Scandinavian-style sauna is housed in a stone building.

Conversation