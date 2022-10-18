Juvenile football: Cove United maintain momentum; Dee United chalk up first league win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove United maintained their perfect start to the season in the 18s Alba Gaskets League A with a 2-0 win against Newmachar United.

Kevan Blues, the Cove manager, was pleased with his side’s display at Lochside Academy which moves them up to fourth spot with a game in hand and only three points behind leaders Dyce BC.

He said: “A superb first-half performance from the lads resulted in a comfortable win against a strong Newmachar; even missing two penalties didn’t take the gloss off a great team display.”

Dee United coach Ben Dugan was delighted his side chalked up their first victory with a 4-1 success at Huntly.

“It’s great to get our first win of the season, and hopefully, this is the start of a good run,” he said.

Elsewhere, Culter Deeside defeated Portlethen SC 6-1 to sit third on nine points, while Dyce defeated Colony Colts 11-0 in the first round of the Murray Cup.

Cove YFC edged Formartine United 3-2 in the one game played in the 17s League A.

In 17s League B, Middlefield Wasps ran out 4-2 winners against Longside BC at Heathryfold.

Stewart Ross, the Middlefield Wasps manager, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the boys for keeping the fight going and getting the three points they deserved.”

Elsewhere in the U17 B, East End Lewis Youth Gold won 6-0 against Cove Youth United, Colony Park defeated Banchory Boys 5-1 and Thistle YFC picked up a narrow 4-3 victory against Culter Thistle.

Kintore United beat Mormond Thistle 5-2 in the opening round of the Raymond Kelly Association Trophy, while Fraserburgh Link-Up won 5-1 at Stonehaven YFC.

Deveronvale were 4-1 winners against West End at Rubislaw.

Dyce BC are second in U16s League A after a 3-0 victory at Banks o’ Dee Albion, while Westdyke Thistle and Cove United played out a 1-1 draw at Lawsondale in U16s League B.

Colony Colts were 3-1 winners against Aboyne in U16s League C.

Colony Colts coach Steven Leask said: “I am delighted with our win.

“Going a goal behind in the first five seconds and coming back to win 3-1 is fantastic.

“A big shout out to Alex Forbes, who came off the bench and scored two goals.”

Culter United won 4-0 at home against Turriff United and Formartine United defeated Northstar 4-3.

“I thought Formartine thoroughly deserved the victory. They were the better team today, so a huge well done to them,” said Northstar CFC’s head coach Leslie Kilminster after the game.

Cuminestown defeated Ellon Meadows 4-2 in the President’s Cup first round and Westdyke CC eased to a 15-0 victory at Huntly.