Juvenile football: Cove United maintain momentum; Dee United chalk up first league win

By Danny Law
October 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cove United's Wiktor Swinton takes the ball past Philip Ogedengbe of Westdyke Thistle in the ADJFA 16s.
Cove United's Wiktor Swinton takes the ball past Philip Ogedengbe of Westdyke Thistle in the ADJFA 16s.

Cove United maintained their perfect start to the season in the 18s Alba Gaskets League A with a 2-0 win against Newmachar United.

Kevan Blues, the Cove manager, was pleased with his side’s display at Lochside Academy which moves them up to fourth spot with a game in hand and only three points behind leaders Dyce BC.

He said: “A superb first-half performance from the lads resulted in a comfortable win against a strong Newmachar; even missing two penalties didn’t take the gloss off a great team display.”

Cove United's Ashton Young (in yellow) in the thick of the action at Lawsondale. 

Dee United coach Ben Dugan was delighted his side chalked up their first victory with a 4-1 success at Huntly.

“It’s great to get our first win of the season, and hopefully, this is the start of a good run,” he said.

Elsewhere, Culter Deeside defeated Portlethen SC 6-1 to sit third on nine points, while Dyce defeated Colony Colts 11-0 in the first round of the Murray Cup.

Cove YFC edged Formartine United 3-2 in the one game played in the 17s League A.

In 17s League B, Middlefield Wasps ran out 4-2 winners against Longside BC at Heathryfold.

Stewart Ross, the Middlefield Wasps manager, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the boys for keeping the fight going and getting the three points they deserved.”

Westdyke Thistle's Kyle Simpson slides in on Ashton Young. 

Elsewhere in the U17 B, East End Lewis Youth Gold won 6-0 against Cove Youth United, Colony Park defeated Banchory Boys 5-1 and Thistle YFC picked up a narrow 4-3 victory against Culter Thistle.

Kintore United beat Mormond Thistle 5-2 in the opening round of the Raymond Kelly Association Trophy, while Fraserburgh Link-Up won 5-1 at Stonehaven YFC.

Deveronvale were 4-1 winners against West End at Rubislaw.

Dyce BC are second in U16s League A after a 3-0 victory at Banks o’ Dee Albion, while Westdyke Thistle and Cove United played out a 1-1 draw at Lawsondale in U16s League B.

Colony Colts were 3-1 winners against Aboyne in U16s League C. 

Colony Colts coach Steven Leask said: “I am delighted with our win.

“Going a goal behind in the first five seconds and coming back to win 3-1 is fantastic.

“A big shout out to Alex Forbes, who came off the bench and scored two goals.”

Culter United won 4-0 at home against Turriff United and Formartine United defeated Northstar 4-3.

“I thought Formartine thoroughly deserved the victory. They were the better team today, so a huge well done to them,” said Northstar CFC’s head coach Leslie Kilminster after the game.

Cuminestown defeated Ellon Meadows 4-2 in the President’s Cup first round and Westdyke CC eased to a 15-0 victory at Huntly.

 

