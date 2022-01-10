Richie Ramsay: My hopes for the new year and the players to look out for in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

I’m looking forward to playing my first event of 2022 at next week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

I would obviously love to win an event this year but my aim is to stick to my own game and do what works for me rather than trying to emulate what is good for everyone else.

That requires discipline and a focus on working hard to get better every day.

There is a lot of information out there just now and it is very easy to go off on a tangent.

I need to maintain the belief in what suits my game and helps me shoot low scores.

Planning and setting objectives for the new year is the easy part – the hard part is executing them.

If I keep working hard on my swing, my putting and the mental side of the game then hopefully everything will come together and that will be reflected in my results.

I actually came off Instagram a couple of weeks ago because I was spending too much time looking at what others are doing instead of doing my own thing.

Social media is a great tool in many aspects but it can take up a lot of time and lead you down the wrong path if you are comparing yourself to other people.

I have to focus on enjoying my own journey and not worry about what other people are doing.

The 150th Open championship will be held at St Andrews in July and it is going to be a very special week.

Like every other golfer, I would love to be in the field for that one.

I have played in the 2015 Open at St Andrews and it was a great experience.

It would be great if Tiger Woods was in the field at the Old Course, given his previous success there.

I was pretty shocked by how well he played in the recent PNC Championship in his first appearance since suffering serious injuries in a car accident.

Everyone was excited to see him back and it looked like he was playing almost pain-free.

The coverage that event received proved that Tiger remains the big draw in golf so it would be fantastic if he was able to play a few events this year.

I don’t expect him to tee it up too often but I’m sure he will be doing all he can to be ready for the majors.

I think most golf fans know Tiger isn’t going to play that much in the future so they are determined to make the most of it when he does.

As for some other players to look out for this year, it is worth keeping an eye on Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard.

He is only 20 but highlighted his huge potential by winning the Italian Open in September.

Our 2021 Scottish Open winner Min Woo Lee is a player who is capable of winning a very big event this year. I fancy him to perform well at Augusta.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Englishman Laurie Canter wins on the European Tour this year.

I’m always impressed by Jordan Smith and from a Scottish perspective I think Grant Forrest could have a great 2022. He has all the attributes to take that step to the next level.

He picked up his first European Tour win at the Hero Open and he has the talent to build on that this year.

With a bit more consistency I don’t see why he can’t break into the top 50 of the world rankings.

I’m heading out to Dubai early to work on my game and get used to the conditions ahead of the action returning next week.

The focus now is on making a positive start to the year and hopefully going from strength to strength from there.