Golf: Newmachar club champion Adam Giles hopes new psychological approach takes him to further success in 2022

Adam Giles will go into the 2022 season with the same positive approach which reaped dividends last year.

IT engineer Adam, 26, achieved a lifetime goal by clinching the Newmachar club championship for the first time.

Plus-three amateur Adam said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be the club champion at Newmachar.

“Winning the championship has been a dream of mine for a very long time,.

“In previous years I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform well, but it never worked out.”

Adam was quick to praise his coach Lee Vannet for improving his mental approach.

“I worked on improving my mental side of my game with Lee,” added former junior champion Adam.

“It definitely helped me perform better with a ‘accepting the outcome approach.’

“I have been a Newmachar member since I was 10, so to get my name in gold writing on the men’s champions’ board – beside some top players like Martin Lawrence – is something I am extremely proud about.

“My granda Sandy Giles walked round with me during the last round, so to win it while he was watching made it even sweeter.”

Adam was tied with Lawrence going into the final round before carding a one-under 71 to win by a shot with a four-round aggregate of 295.

Adam added: “I dropped a shot at the 71st hole, but still held a slender one-shot lead over Martin, who took the honour up the last.

“Martin drove his ball to just a few yards short of the green and I told my granda that I would have to make birdie to win.

“I fired my approach to about 10ft and holed the birdie putt for victory after watching Martin hit his second shot close to the pin.

“My season had been pretty quiet up until then, but it burst into life after that success and I went on to win just over £1,000 in vouchers.

“I won the scratch titles at the Ballater 36-hole open, on a seven-under total after rounds of 66 and 67, and the Newmachar Swailend open with a five-under 67.

“I also partnered Iain Taylor at the Dalswinton Trophy at Deeside, where we carded a one-under 69 to pick up the prize for the best foursomes score on the day.

“I missed the first seven events on the North-east District Order of Merit, but managed to finish seventh after playing just four events, which was pleasing.

“I hope to put in more good performances in the Order of Merit events this year and try to get into the North-east District team for the Scottish Area Team Championships.

“My game needs to improve to achieve this goal so I’ve been working hard again over the winter.”

Kirsty looks to enjoy Champion of Champions experience

Kemnay’s Kirsty Craig is relishing the prospect of playing in the Evening Express Champion of Champions for the first time.

IT application support engineer Kirsty, 47, was crowned Kemnay club champion again last year after first clinching it in 2018.

“It felt better second time around,” said Kirsty, “I was the lowest handicap player four years ago, so that it felt like it was mine to lose – which held its own pressures.

“However, to win so convincingly last year, when all the best players at the club were playing, was more satisfying.

“I am absolutely delighted.

“What made it special was that my handicap total was also the lowest across the whole field, which I felt was a great achievement.”

Kirsty took a six-shot lead into the final round and a birdie at the ninth helped settle any nerves.

“I was left with a right-to-left eight-footer on the final green,” said Kirsty, “and with the other ladies looking on, I was delighted to roll the putt in to claim a 10-shot victory.”

Kirsty also reduced her handicap to six, which has a sentimental significance.

“My grandpa Bill Henderson finished his golfing days on that mark at the age of 86, so it would be nice to keep it this season.

“Defending the club championship is also a target, but I have got to a point with golf that my main aim is to play ‘happy golf’ and just enjoy it.”

The Ladies Evening Evening Champion of Champions only started last year, so this is will be Kirsty’s first attempt.

Kirsty, who is also a two-time club champion at Kintore, added: “I’m really looking forward to seeing where the Champion of Champions takes me.

“I don’t feel that I should be afraid of competing against anyone and, as long as the matches are played in a sporting and friendly manner, I will enjoy the experience.”

Seniors Open returns to Hazlehead

Hazlehead are to host their first Seniors Open for almost three years over the MacKenzie Championship Course on Thursday, June 16.

Club organiser Kenneth Donald said: “We’re hoping to attract a field of more than 100 golfers after Covid prevented any hopes of staging it over the last couple of years.

“Thanks to sponsors Gary Walker Wealth Management and Paul Wright Flooring, we’re guaranteed to have prize-money of more than £600.”

Entries, which close on April 30, cost £15 but is only £12 for Sport Aberdeen members.

All golfers will be allocated in a first come first served basis.

For more details and entry forms, contact Kenneth at kennethdonald@msn.com.