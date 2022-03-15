Golf: Bumper year for Evening Express Champion of Champions entries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east District Golf Association secretary George Young has been bombarded by entries for this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions.

George’s workload has trebled over the last few years with the introduction of three women’s tournaments as well as a senior men’s tournament.

“My email box has been fairly bulging over the last couple of weeks, which is great,” said George.

“There was already more administration after we added the women’s scratch and handicap competitions to the men’s scratch and handicap tournaments that have been running since the mid-1980s.

“But now that we are also running the inaugural senior men and senior women scratch events, I’m sure to be kept even busier… especially when the results start to come in!”

The senior women’s scratch tournament is the only section which has been slow to attract entries.

George added: “It’s not surprising that the senior women’s competition is a little low on numbers at this stage.

“It’s the first time it has been held, so it will take a little time to spread the word about it.

“Hopefully, we will get a few more competitors ahead of the closing date on Friday.”

Aberdein Considine have increased last year’s sponsorship by £800 to £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 vouchers to the six winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to all the semi-finalists.

Three former men’s champions have already entered, including last year’s winner Adam Dunton (Ellon McDonald), and two-time title holders Bryan Innes (Murcar Links) and Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord).

Full list of Evening Express Champion of Champions entrants:

There are only three days left to enter this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions.

The players below have successfully booked their place, but any other potential competitors should get the entries in before the closing date on Friday.

Forms should be returned to North-east District secretary George Young at info@sgunortheast.net.

LADIES’ SCRATCH

Kay Newton (Alford); Denise Elrick (Auchmill); Susanne Middleton (Ballater); Sandra Farquhar (Buckpool); Debbie Milne (Craibstone); Susie McLeod (Deeside); Ashley Lovie (Duff House Royal); Suzanne Robertson (Fraserburgh); Alison Stewart (Insch); Victoria Buchan (Inverallochy); Julie Henderson (defending champion from Inverurie); Emma Logie (Keith); Kirsty Craig (Kemnay); Lyn Park (Meldrum House); Lynda Carnie (Newburgh); Alison Hope (Newmachar); Jan Lyne (Oldmeldrum); Louise Duncan (Peterculter); Sarah Ritchie (Portlethen); Rae Topping (Royal Tarlair); Margaret Sievwright (Strathlene); Linda Kinsella (Turriff).

SENIOR LADIES’ SCRATCH

Lesley Cruden (Duff House Royal); Ulla Winpenny (Hazlehead); Rose Anderson (Huntly); Elizabeth Clark (Peterculter); Irene Dall (Turriff).

LADIES’ HANDICAP

Susan Davies (Aboyne); Meryl Miller (Alford); Jacqueline Bremner (Auchenblae); Chloe Fitzpatrick (Auchmill); Brenda Cowie (Buckpool); Jackie Mann (Craibstone); Olivia Mair (Cullen Links); Rhona Taylor (Deeside); Pauline Watt (Duff House Royal); Karen Stalker (Fraserburgh); Carol Benzie (Hazlehead); Anne Marshall (Huntly); Rhona Cocker (Insch); Kathleen Livingstone (Inverallochy); Kelly Guthrie (Inverurie); Kathleen Cowie (Keith); Linda Bell (Kemnay); Anne Rae (Longside); Rachel Smith (Meldrum House); Mary Robinson (Murcar Links); Elizabeth Fowler (Newmachar); Maureen Walker (Oldmeldrum); Helen Gordon (Peterhead); Barbara Watt (Portlethen); Wilma Urquhart ((Torphins).

MEN’S SCRATCH

Blair Keen (Aboyne); Callum Coutts (Alford); Johnathon Gregor (Auchmill); Findlay Grant jnr (Ballater); Adam Dunton (defending champion from Ellon McDonald); Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord); Philip Henderson (Braemar); Kielan Turner (Buckpool); Graeme Meade (Caledonian); Paul Reid (Craibstone); Bruce Flett (Cullen); Jason Bruce (Deeside); Kris Duncan (Dufftown); John Ross (Fraserburgh); Greig Kennedy (Hazlehead); Graham Nicol (Huntly); Niall Young ((Insch); Bruce Wisely (Inverallochy); Greg Ingram (Inverurie); Marc Coull (Kemnay); Neil Bremner (Kintore); Doug Allan (Longside); Callum Cromar (Lumphanan); Graeme Innes (Marine); Bryan Innes (Murcar Links); Craig Smith (Newburgh); Adam Giles (Newmachar); Tyler Ogston (Nigg Bay); Graeme Mitchell (Northern); Graeme Hogg (Oldmeldrum); Joshua Bruce (Peterhead); Ben Murray (Portlethen); Grant Joss (Royal Aberdeen); Stuart McKessick (Royal Tarlair); Ian Lowrie (Strathlene); Nigel Bennett (Torphins); Sean Low (Turriff); Ben Read (North-east Boys Strokeplay champion).

SENIOR MEN’S SCRATCH

Gary Grant (Aboyne); Stuart Joss (Alford); Scott Imray (Auchenblae); Douglas Gibb (Auchmill); Donald Hardman (Ballater); Dave Brand (Banchory); R Watson (Bon Accord); Mike Robertson (Craibstone); William Findlay (Cullen); Alan Ross (Deeside; Ian Angus (Duff House Royal); Michael Falconer (Hazlehead); Forbes Allan (Inverallochy); John Robbie (Inverurie); Pat Allan (Keith); Nick Whitehead (Kemnay); James Coutts (Longside); Peter Royce (Meldrum House); Iain Galbraith (Murcar Links); Ian Mundie (Newburgh); Michael Lynch (Newmachar); Gordon Grimmer (Nigg Bay); Walter Rae (Northern); Geoffrey Reid (Oldmeldrum); Raymond Cowan (Portlethen); Mike Wilson (Royal Aberdeen); Thomas Mearns (Strathlene); Paul Wilson (Torphins); Michael Singer (Turriff).

MEN’S HANDICAP

Liam Harker (Aboyne); Brian Scott (Ballater); Stephen Morrell (Banchory); Alex Greig (Bon Accord); John Gray (Caledonian); Shaun Rennie (Craibstone); Bruce Ledingham (Cullen); David Webster (Deeside); Steven Hadden (Duff House Royal); Scott Bowie (Dufftown); Andrew Shepherd (Dunecht House); Craig Stephen (Fraserburgh); Simon Davidson (Hazlehead); Stuart Brown (Insch); Philip Hastie (Inverallochy); Sean Guthrie (Inverurie); Michael Laird (defending champion from Keith), Gary Robertson (Longside); Scott Mackay (Meldrum House); Ryan Munro (Murcar Links); Derek Mulgrew (Newburgh); Lewis Michie (Newmachar); Allan Dow (Nigg Bay); William Cardno (Northern); Toi Dang (Pecten); Lee Smith (Peterhead); Gerald Philip (Portlethen); James Walker (Royal Aberdeen); James Fraser (Royal Tarlair); Scott Vass (Strathlene); Eddie Johnston (Torphins); Reece Ironside (Turriff).

Aces high for north-east pair

Eric Davidson shrugged off his Covid isolation by carding a hole-in-one in his first round back at Kintore.

Bucksburn-based Eric, 79, used a seven-iron to ace the 150-yard 17th hole at his home course when partnering Brian Gauld, John Clark and Brian Law.

Eric said: “I was playing well and said to the lads that Covid had improved my golf.

“Ironically, it was my 56th wedding anniversary, but my wife Margaret had tested positive three days earlier.

“She said she felt fine and to play in the Seniors medal.

“We couldn’t go out our anniversary meal but at least I celebrated with the hole-in-one.”

It was Eric’s second ace after holing out at Kintore’s 13th hole in 2010.

Meanwhile, Westhill member Stephen Leitch aced the sixth hole at his home course for a third time.

Stephen used an eight-iron when partnering local pro Ryan Bruce, Bob Durno and Frank Logan.

It was Stephen’s fourth ace overall.