Cruden Bay enjoy ‘massive’ reaction after Sir Nick Faldo takes on YouTube golfer Rick Shiels at iconic north-east links

A YouTube video featuring Cruden Bay Golf Club has been viewed more than 650,000 times.

Popular golf YouTuber Rick Shiels took on six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo in a four-hole match-play challenge at the Aberdeenshire links last month.

Cruden Bay general manager Les Durno said they have received a huge response to the video.

He said: “It has been very good.

“The weather obviously wasn’t instrumental in them being able to play more than four holes.

“The feedback has been massive.

“It was filmed on March 9. It was a very windy day as is evident in the footage.

“As far as I understood, Sir Nick had not been to Cruden Bay before.

“He had been up in the Huntly area at a distillery and Rick Shiels had been at St Andrews the day before, so they decided it would be an ideal opportunity to meet.

“I’m not sure why they chose Cruden Bay, but they seemed to really enjoy their visit.”

Durno says the club are looking forward to a busy year with the Scottish men’s amateur championship due to be held at the course in May.

He said: “Our bookings are very positive.

“We have two years’ worth of visitors coming this year and 2023 is looking similar.

“We have a busy year ahead.

“It is going to be great to host the Scottish men’s amateur.”

Cruden Bay Golf Club, designed by Old Tom Morris with the help of Archie Simpson, opened in 1899.

It was rated No. 53 in Golf Digest’s rankings of the ‘World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses’.