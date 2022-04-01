Cruden Bay enjoy ‘massive’ reaction after Sir Nick Faldo takes on YouTube golfer Rick Shiels at iconic north-east links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cruden Bay enjoy ‘massive’ reaction after Sir Nick Faldo takes on YouTube golfer Rick Shiels at iconic north-east links

By Danny Law
April 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:53 am
Cruden Bay Golf Club.
Cruden Bay Golf Club.

A YouTube video featuring Cruden Bay Golf Club has been viewed more than 650,000 times.

Popular golf YouTuber Rick Shiels took on six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo in a four-hole match-play challenge at the Aberdeenshire links last month.

Cruden Bay general manager Les Durno said they have received a huge response to the video.

He said: “It has been very good.

“The weather obviously wasn’t instrumental in them being able to play more than four holes.

“The feedback has been massive.

“It was filmed on March 9. It was a very windy day as is evident in the footage.

“As far as I understood, Sir Nick had not been to Cruden Bay before.

“He had been up in the Huntly area at a distillery and Rick Shiels had been at St Andrews the day before, so they decided it would be an ideal opportunity to meet.

“I’m not sure why they chose Cruden Bay, but they seemed to really enjoy their visit.”

Rick Shiels takes on Sir Nick Faldo at Cruden Bay. Image credit: YouTube – Rick Shiels.

Durno says the club are looking forward to a busy year with the Scottish men’s amateur championship due to be held at the course in May.

He said: “Our bookings are very positive.

“We have two years’ worth of visitors coming this year and 2023 is looking similar.

“We have a busy year ahead.

“It is going to be great to host the Scottish men’s amateur.”

Cruden Bay Golf Club, designed by Old Tom Morris with the help of Archie Simpson, opened in 1899.

It was rated No. 53 in Golf Digest’s rankings of the ‘World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses’.

 

