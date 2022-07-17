Golf: Kemnay’s Fraser Laird claims Scottish Boys Amateur title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golf: Kemnay’s Fraser Laird claims Scottish Boys Amateur title

By Danny Law
July 17, 2022, 6:29 pm
Kemnay golfer Fraser Laird is the Scottish Boys Amateur champion.
Kemnay’s Fraser Laird was crowned Scottish Boys Amateur champion at Edzell.

Laird defeated Cameron Mukherjee (Gullane) by one hole in a tense final to claim the title.

He had reached the final thanks to a 3 and 1 victory against Glenbervie’s Ross Laird, last year’s beaten finalist, in the last four, while Mukherjee defeated Cormac Sharpe (Blairgowrie) 1 up.

Bradley Neil, Grant Forrest, David Law, Ewen Ferguson and Andrew Coltart are among the list of former winners of the Scottish Boys.

But it was disappointment for Emily Tan of Nairn Golf Club in the final of the Scottish Girls Amateur at Auchterarder.

Tan was beaten 3 and 2 by Prestonfield’s Freya Constable.

Meanwhile, Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths produced a superb display to win the Dutch Junior Open by eight strokes.

Rounds of 72, 70, 72 and 74 saw Griffiths finish level par to win the tournament by eight strokes at Toxandria.

Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham won the boys event in the Netherlands by three strokes.

