Golf: Kemnay’s Fraser Laird claims Scottish Boys Amateur title

Kemnay’s Fraser Laird was crowned Scottish Boys Amateur champion at Edzell.

Laird defeated Cameron Mukherjee (Gullane) by one hole in a tense final to claim the title.

He had reached the final thanks to a 3 and 1 victory against Glenbervie’s Ross Laird, last year’s beaten finalist, in the last four, while Mukherjee defeated Cormac Sharpe (Blairgowrie) 1 up.

Bradley Neil, Grant Forrest, David Law, Ewen Ferguson and Andrew Coltart are among the list of former winners of the Scottish Boys.

But it was disappointment for Emily Tan of Nairn Golf Club in the final of the Scottish Girls Amateur at Auchterarder.

Tan was beaten 3 and 2 by Prestonfield’s Freya Constable.

Meanwhile, Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths produced a superb display to win the Dutch Junior Open by eight strokes.

Rounds of 72, 70, 72 and 74 saw Griffiths finish level par to win the tournament by eight strokes at Toxandria.

Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham won the boys event in the Netherlands by three strokes.

