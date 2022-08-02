Golf: Deeside youngster Ollie Robertson keen to see how far he can go in game after double success at North-east District Boys Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deeside Golf Club achieved a hat-trick of victories in the North-east District Boys Championships at Inverallochy.

Ollie Robertson, 13, won the under-14 strokeplay tournament for a second year with a five-over-par 72 and added the matchplay title for the same age group just 24 hours, later courtesy of a one-hole final victory over Boyd Gray, of Duff House Royal.

Ollie missed out on the same double last year after losing to best friend and clubmate Oli Blackadder in the final.

“It was nice to defend the strokeplay title and add the matchplay, but I knew it would not be easy against Boyd, who is another close friend,” said Ollie.

“I am fortunate to have great support at Deeside right through from the captain, the pros and the members. I had loads of messages of congratulations on social media.”

Ollie celebrated his matchplay triumph by playing nine holes at Deeside with pal Oli, followed by sitting down to his favourite dish of a chicken burger from the club’s kitchen.

Robertson’s golf legacy

Cults Academy pupil Ollie said: “My dad John believes the Robertson’s golfing talent comes from our family genes helped by starting at an early age.”

Ollie’s great-great-grandfather John Robertson was a professional golfer who left Nairn to work at a country club in New York state in the 1920s.

Ollie added: “I can always remember having a set of clubs from a young age and, when I turned eight, I started playing in the Paul Lawrie Foundation flag events.

“It was a great way to play competitive golf, have fun and meet other young golfers.

“It gave me a thirst for more, so I went on to play in bigger events in Portugal, Las Vegas and England and had good results in all of the tournaments,

“My family and I are heading down to Nottingham for the English Boys under-14s and I’m also playing in the Scottish Boys U14s at Troon on the way home, so I’m hoping for good performances in those events.

“I know there are areas of my game that I can improve.

“If I can do that, hopefully, I will have a few options when I finish school.”

Clubmate’s victory

Ollie’s clubmate Callum Bruce lifted the under-18s matchplay competition with a 4&3 final victory over Koby Buchan (Cruden Bay).

Westhill Academy pupil Callum, 15, had defeated Newmachar’s Scott Spark by 2&1 in the semis, while Koby was a 4&3 winner against Robbie Bothwell, of Royal Aberdeen.

All six players had booked their places in the matchplay stages after finishing in the top positions in the North-east District Boys Strokeplay Championships the day before.

Elsewhere, Cameron Burt won the men’s Stableford competition at the Royal Deeside Golf Week.

Newmachar member Cameron, who plays off 13, carded an aggregate of 154 to beat a field of 156 by four points after the four-round event at Aboyne, Banchory, Ballater and Braemar.

Cameron said: “Winning the Royal Deeside is my greatest golfing achievement to date. I look forward to defending my title next year.”

Muckhart’s Grace Hepburn topped a ladies field of 90 with a total of 149 off 23.

Police motorcyclist Sarah revs into Champion of Champions scratch semis

Sarah Ritchie was the first lady to reach this year’s Evening Evening Champion of Champions ladies scratch semi-finals.

Portlethen member Sarah, who plays off six, secured her place by recording a 4&2 home success over Newburgh’s Lynda Carnie.

Sarah, 32, opened her campaign with a 7&5 victory over Ashley Lovie, of Duff House Royal, ahead of beating Linda Kinsella by 6&4 at Turriff.

“I was fortunate to have two home ties against Ashley and Lynda,” said police motorcyclist Sarah.

“I’m due to play Fiona Campbell at McDonald Ellon in the semi-final.

“What will be will be, but I hope it’s a close match.

“I was introduced to golf by my grandpa Ben Beattie and dad Richard when I was 12 and quickly caught the bug.

“I joined Hazlehead and got my handicap down from 36 to 21 in my first season and lifted a lot of silverware that year before later joining Portlethen.

“Our club championship consists of the best three strokeplay rounds out of four.

“I have won the scratch championship a record 11 times and, all going well, I am on track for win No12.

“I am hoping that my daughter Holly, who is five, takes up the sport so we can keep it in the family.”

The six finals of the Evening Express Champion of Champions, which is sponsored by Aberdein Considine, will be held at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

Harry, 81, finally bags ace

Portlethen senior Harry Mair has finally ended his 60-year wait for a hole-in-one.

Harry, 81, aced the 161-yard 12th hole at his home club with a hybrid when partnered by his regular partner Bobby Samuel.

Harry said: “After 60 years of trying in vain, I thought my hopes of ever achieving a hole-in-one had gone, so I’m absolutely delighted.

“After I hit the ball to the left side, I told Bobby that it was definitely going to be on the green and wouldn’t roll down the bank like they normally do.

“But when we got to the green, we couldn’t find anything.

“I told Bobby to putt out while I went to search for my ball, and was amazed when I found it in the cup.”

Portlethen professional David Pocock, who served up a bottle of champagne for Bobby to celebrate, said: “Harry and Bob brighten up the pro shop every Tuesday and Friday mornings.

“It couldn’t have happened to a nicer chap.”

Late entries are being accepted for the Peterculter Two-man Texas Scramble on Friday on 01224 734994.

Hector Dey and Murray trophies claimed

Cruden Bay’s Hunter Kinnear won the Hector Dey Trophy at Royal Aberdeen by four stableford points.

Five-handicapper Hunter carded 38 points to beat Ellon McDonald’s Alistair Hunter, who totalled 34 off a handicap of two.

Oli Blackadder (Deeside) pipped Ross Campbell (Royal Aberdeen) for third courtesy of a better inward half after both players totalled 33 points.

HECTOR DEY TROPHY: Leading scores – Hunter Kinnear (5) Cruden Bay 38; Alistair Hunter (2) Ellon McDonald 34; Oli Blackadder (2) Deeside, Ross Campbell (11) Royal Aberdeen 33; Aidan Buckley (6) Murcar Links 29; Andrew Beattie (2) Portlethen 28; Owen Boylan (14) Peterculter, Blair Cranston (17) Stonehaven 27; Evie MacDonald (11) Aboyne 26.

Meanwhile, Royal Aberdeen’s Josh Nicol totalled 41 stableford points to win the Murray Trophy at his home course.

Josh, who plays off 36, beat Murcar Links’ Zak Don, who recorded 40 points off a handicap of nine.

Cruden Bay’s 17-handicapper Saul Phillips was third on 39.

MURRAY TROPHY: Leading scores – Josh Nicol (36) Royal Aberdeen 41; Zak Don (9) Murcar Links 40; Saul Phillips (17) Cruden Bay 39; Evan Walker (7) Murcar Links 37; Arran Middler (25) Peterculter 35; Ollie Robertson (2) Deeside, Lily MacDonald (13) Aboyne 33; Lorne MacDonald (9) Aboyne 32.

The next Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League competition is the Off The Tee Trophy area qualifying matches on Sunday, August 7.