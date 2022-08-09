Golf: Newburgh-on-Ythan captain says club had no option but to launch crowdfunder in bid to solve cash-flow problem

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club have made a worldwide plea for cash help after launching a vital fundraising campaign.

The Aberdeenshire club, which was established in 1888, has been hit by rising costs in energy, equipment and course materials following the onset of Covid.

Newburgh captain Jonathan Dobson said: “The club is a major part of the Newburgh community and a real focal point of the village, as well as being loved by the wider golfing community in the north-east.

“Unfortunately, like many businesses, Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club has not been immune to the impact of the global pandemic and current rising prices.

“The club’s current income cannot support the expenditure required to provide our golfers with the experience they have come to expect from one of the best courses on the Aberdeenshire coastline.

“We have explored many avenues for cutting costs and raising funds through other sources, but we find ourselves in the unfortunate position of needing to reach out for help.”

Newburgh members were made aware of the cash-flow plight at an extraordinary general meeting and a request was made for donations.

“We’re already so grateful to our members who have been extremely supportive, with money donated, working groups being formed to help on the course, as well as looking at the financial options and fundraising ideas,” added Jonathan.

“Our main focus is on the launch of a Crowdfunder campaign, which is spearheading our wider fund-raising drive to stabilise the club’s future.

“The ‘Save The Legacy of Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club’ Crowdfunder page will accept donations online until Thursday, August 25.

“The page has a goal of £5,000 and we have already reached over 20% of that target courtesy of generous donors to whom we are very grateful to.

“In the first instance, the money raised will go to ensure the club can continue to trade for the remainder of the year, is stable and that fixed expenditure can be met.

“The additional monies raised will go into significant efforts to recruit new members and attract visitors from the local area, the rest of the UK and overseas.”

“Our club has so much to offer, but we can only continue to provide an exceptional experience for our members and guests by reaching out for help.”

Newburgh, which regularly features in Scotland’s top-100 courses, was founded 134 years ago as a nine-hole course, but matured to a full 18 holes in 1994.

Murcar Links pro Gary’s half-century wait for ace finally ends

Murcar Links pro Gary Forbes has finally joined his family hole-in-one club after more than 50 years.

Gary holed his tee-shot at the 160-yard 16th hole at the Bridge of Don club to complete the full set for the Forbes clan.

The eight-iron strike ended decades of waiting to match the efforts of mum Helen, dad Jimmy, sister Julie and brothers Steve and Colin.

“I couldn’t believe I had managed it at last,” said Gary. “Especially after all this time. I thought it was never going to happen for me.

“I partnered Trevor Spalding, who was back up playing the course after moving to Edinburgh.

“We saw the ball disappear and thought it had rolled into a dip – but, as we approached the green, we realised it must be in the hole.”

Gary, renown for his prowess on the North-east bowling greens, had little to celebrate.

“I had a Nomination Triples match to play at Westhill with my partners David Farquharson and Scott Runice against Craig Burnett, Bill Baillie and David Cobbanshaw,” added Gary.

“It went to an extra end and was almost dark by the time we finished.

“Fortunately, we edged it 17-16 and I just managed to squeeze down one pint of Guinness to celebrate the events of the day!”

Aberdeen Ladies I reclaim Lyon Foursomes crown

Aberdeen Ladies I have been crowned this year’s Lyon Foursomes champions after a comprehensive success at Peterculter.

The team of Sheena Wood, Kim Watt, Lauren Whyte and her mother Ellie won their three matches in the Aberdeen Ladies County Golf Association tournament by a staggering total of 33 holes.

Aberdeen Ladies I defeated Duff House Royal by 15 holes in the quarter-finals, Ballater by 12 holes in the semis and defending champions Hazlehead I by six holes in the final.

Opening pair Sheena and Lauren defeated Rachel Mathieson and Gail Melvin by one hole, before Kim and Ellie made sure the trophy was heading to the Bridge of Don with a five-hole victory over Morven Adam and Katherine Emeleus.

For Ellie and Lauren, it was extra-special as it was the first-time that the mother and daughter had won a team event together.

Ellie said: “It means so much to be in the same winning team as Lauren for the first time, but all four of us played really steady over the two days.

“We last won the Lyon Foursomes in 2013, which is, ironically, the last time Sheena played in it.

“She has been unavailable since then as it usually clashes with the participation in Scottish Veterans Championship.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

Banchory I 4, Aberdeen Ladies II 0: G Christie, D Abernethy 2, L Marnoch, D Milne 0; T Halliwell, K Taylor 2, C Taylor, M Adie 0.

Murcar Links 2, Ballater 3: D Pocock, V Neish 2, C Morrison, H Backhouse 0; M Black, M Gillan 0; A Flynn, G Hall 3.

Hazlehead I 3, Aboyne 1: R Mathieson, G Melvin 3, M Syme, A Reid 0; M Adam, K Emeleus 0, K Powrie, J D’Onghia 1.

Banchory II 4, Hazlehead II 2: S McInnes, C Dallas 4, D Gerrie, C Ross 0; P Burrows, S Richardson 0, C Forsyth, A MacLean 2.

Kemnay I 2, Cruden Bay 1: F Pennie, H Bycroft 2, M Davidson-Gall, L Bruce 0; L Tough, C Whicher 0, J Robertson, K Stalker 1.

Deeside beat Peterculter at the 19th: C Eddie, G O’Donnell 2, L Clark, A McDonald 0; K Teow, M Parkinson 0, P Fraser, J Watson 2.

QUARTER-FINALS

Aberdeen Ladies I 15, Duff House Royal 0: L Whyte, S Wood 7, L Anderson, R Gallon 0; E Whyte, K Watt 8, J Maison, P Duthie 0.

Banchory I 0, Ballater 7: G Christie, D Abernethy 0, C Morrison, H Backhouse 2; T Halliwell, K Taylor 0, A Flynn, G Hall 5.

Hazlehead I 14, Banchory II 0: R Mathieson, G Melvin 7, S McInnes, C Dallas 0; M Adam, K Emeleus 7, P Burrows, S Richardson 0.

Kemnay I 3, Deeside 1: F Pennie, H Bycroft 3, C Eddie, G O’Donnell 0; L Tough, C Whicher 0, K Teow, M Parkinson 1.

SEMI-FINALS

Aberdeen Ladies I 12, Ballater 0: L Whyte, S Wood 5, C Morrison, H Backhouse 0; E Whyte, K Watt 7, A Flynn, G Hall 0.

Hazlehead I 6, Kemnay I 0: R Mathieson, G Melvin 4, F Pennie, H Bycroft 0; M Adam, K Emeleus 2, L Tough, C Whicher 0.

FINAL

Aberdeen Ladies I 6, Hazlehead I 0.

L Whyte, S Wood 1, R Mathieson, G Melvin 0; E Whyte, K Watt 5, M Adam, K Emeleus 0.