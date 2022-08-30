Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions finalists gear up for Kemnay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wilma Lawrence and Rose Anderson will go head to head in the inaugural Champion of Champions senior ladies scratch final.

Stonehaven member Wilma sealed her place with wins over Peterculter’s Liz Clark and Lesley Cruden at Duff House Royal.

Wilma, 63, said: “Both my matches were very close and could have gone either way.

“In both games, I was 1up after 17 and managed to win the last,” said Wilma, who is currently the Stonehaven ladies vice-captain.

“I have enjoyed the competition and have kept in touch with both Liz and Lesley.

“Liz invited me to partner her in senior ladies greensomes at Peterculter a few weeks ago and Lesley and I are hoping to arrange a game next month,” added Wilma, who plays off nine.

“I’m looking forward to the final at Kemnay although I will have to play a bit better than have been lately.

“I admit to being slightly nervous as have never played in a finals competition like this before,” added Wilma, who joined Stonehaven in 1998, was ladies captain in 2005/06 and ladies champion in 2011 and 2018.

Huntly’s Rose, who plays off eight, progressed to the final with two away victories.

A 3&2 victory over Rhona Taylor at Deeside was followed by a 2&1 triumph against Anne Bowman at McDonald Ellon.

Rose said: “I am so chuffed that I qualified to play in the Champion of Champions.

“I had a tight match against Rhona on a lovely day at her beautiful course and the semi-final with Anne was close too where the Ellon course was also in good condition.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 and hope the weather is great.”

All six finals have been sponsored to the tune of £2,400 by Aberdein Considine.

Brand hoping for a Banchory double

Davie Brand admits he will have to stay fully focused when facing Iain Galbraith in the Champion of Champions senior scratch final at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

For Davie, 58, has been a part of the Banchory pennant team that will play Royal Aberdeen in the Aberdeen Pennant final at Newmachar on the same afternoon.

“It’s rather frustrating that the two competitions clash,” said Davie, “and it will difficult to avoid wondering how the lads are getting on.

“I’ve played in the pennant team since Banchory entered the league in 2010 and shared in the celebrations when we won it in 2015.

“But the Champion of Champions is a competition that I have enjoyed this season.

“Playing against champions from other clubs has been a good experience.

“I have been a Banchory member since 1977 when I joined as a junior.

“There have been many highs culminating in winning the men’s championship in 2007 while I won the senior championship for a third year in a row this season.”

Davie, a plumbing and heating engineer, was delighted with his form during his 5&4 semi-final victory at home over McDonald Ellon’s Ron Wells.

“I played really solidly,” added Davie. “I got off to a good start early and eagled the par five sixth.

“Ron made a couple of mistakes but I only had one bogey in the 14 holes.”

Davie opened with a 7&6 win over Peterhead’s James Corsar ahead of defeating Cruden Bay’s Graham Gunn by 5&3 in the second round.

Iain, of Murcar Links, booked his place in the final with a 4&3 victory over Gary Grant at Aboyne.

The unexpected finalist

Andrew Shepherd is surprised to be representing Dunecht House in the Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s handicap final this year.

Echt joinery company owner Andrew, 32, secured his place by defeating David Webster with one-hole semi-final victory at Deeside.

Andrew will now face Strathlene’s Scott Vass in the final at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

Andrew said: “I never thought I would reach the final.

“I am sure most of the Dunecht members will agree!

“But I am thrilled to be representing Dunecht, a tricky nine-hole course that many folk would not have heard of.

“I have been a member since my auntie took me out when I was about 10 although I didn’t play much as the junior medals clashed with my football.

“I started playing more about 10 years ago and have always been about an 18 handicapper.

“However, I’ve come down to 11 over the last 18 months and I hope to come down more.”

Andrew admitted that the competition had opened new doors for him.

“I have really enjoyed the tournament,” said Andrew. “I had not played any of the courses that I was drawn away at but I’ve enjoyed them all.

“All the matches have been tough but it has definitely helped my game.”

Andrew opened with a 5&3 away success over Northern’s William Cardno ahead of defeating James Walker, of Royal Aberdeen, by 2&1 in the second round.

An extra-hole success over Simon Davidson, of Hazlehead, set up a two-hole victory over Reece Ironside at Turriff in the quarter-finals.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR MEN’S SCRATCH QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Davie Brand (1) Banchory wo, John Robbie (4) Inverurie scr.

Michael Wilson (2) Royal Aberdeen rtd, Gary Grant (6) Aboyne wo.

Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon beat Donald Hardman (5) Ballater at the 19th.

Iain Galbraith (scr) Murcar Links beat Alan Ross (2) Deeside 7&6.

SEMI-FINAL

Gary Grant (6) Aboyne lost to Iain Galbraith (scr) Murcar Links 4&3.

Davie Brand (1) Banchory beat Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon 5&4.

FINAL at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 at 1.10pm.

Iain Galbraith (Murcar Links) v Davie Brand (Banchory).

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR LADIES SCRATCH RESULTS

QUARTER-FINALS

Rhona Taylor (14) Deeside lost to Rose Anderson (8) Huntly 3&2.

Lesley Cruden (24) Duff House Royal beat Ulla Winpenny (15) Hazlehead 2&1.

Wilma Lawrence (13) Stonehaven beat Elizabeth Clark (12) Peterculter 2 holes.

Anne Bowman (9) McDonald Ellon beat Irene Dall (27) Turriff 7&6.

SEMI-FINALS

Wilma Lawrence (13) Stonehaven beat Lesley Cruden (24) Duff House Royal 2 holes.

Anne Bowman (9) McDonald Ellon lost to Rose Anderson (8) Huntly 2&1.

FINAL at Kemnay, on Sunday, September 11 at 1pm.

Rose Anderson (8) Huntly v Wilma Lawrence (13) Stonehaven.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS MEN’S HANDICAP QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Shaun Rennie (4) Craibstone lost to Scott Vass (3) Strathlene 2 holes.

Reece Ironside (3) Turriff lost to Andrew Shepherd (14) Dunecht House 2 holes.

David Webster (9) Deeside beat Michael Megginson (12) Peterculter 3&2.

Stuart Brown (6) Insch lost to Steven Shaw (13) McDonald Ellon 4&3.

SEMI-FINALS

Steven Shaw (13) McDonald Ellon lost to Scott Vass (3) Strathlene at the 19th.

David Webster (9) Deeside lost to Andrew Shepherd (14) Dunecht House 1 hole.

FINAL at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 at 1.30pm.

Scott Vass (Strathlene) v Andrew Shepherd (Dunecht House).

Same again for District team

THE North-east District selection team have remained loyal to the team which drew 4.5-4.5 with Argyll & Bute at Rothesay in their last Scottish Area Team Championships qualifying match last month.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “The selectors deliberated quite a bit but finally decided that the team that played in the final group match should get the chance to play in the semi-final and hopefully the final at Powfoot this weekend.”

NORTH-EAST DISTRICT TEAM: Clark Brechin (Portlethen), Adam Dunton (McDonald Ellon), Gary Esson (Portlethen), Adam Giles (Newmachar), Neil Mitchell (Bon Accord) and David Morrison (Meldrum House). Captain: David Fleming (Portlethen).