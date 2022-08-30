Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions finalists gear up for Kemnay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions finalists gear up for Kemnay

By Alan Brown
August 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Stonehaven member Wilma Lawrence.
Stonehaven member Wilma Lawrence.

Wilma Lawrence and Rose Anderson will go head to head in the inaugural Champion of Champions senior ladies scratch final.

Stonehaven member Wilma sealed her place with wins over Peterculter’s Liz Clark and Lesley Cruden at Duff House Royal.

Wilma, 63, said: “Both my matches were very close and could have gone either way.

“In both games, I was 1up after 17 and managed to win the last,” said Wilma, who is currently the Stonehaven ladies vice-captain.

“I have enjoyed the competition and have kept in touch with both Liz and Lesley.

“Liz invited me to partner her in senior ladies greensomes at Peterculter a few weeks ago and Lesley and I are hoping to arrange a game next month,” added Wilma, who plays off nine.

“I’m looking forward to the final at Kemnay although I will have to play a bit better than have been lately.

“I admit to being slightly nervous as have never played in a finals competition like this before,” added Wilma, who joined Stonehaven in 1998, was ladies captain in 2005/06 and ladies champion in 2011 and 2018.

Huntly member Rose Anderson.

Huntly’s Rose, who plays off eight, progressed to the final with two away victories.

A 3&2 victory over Rhona Taylor at Deeside was followed by a 2&1 triumph against Anne Bowman at McDonald Ellon.

Rose said: “I am so chuffed that I qualified to play in the Champion of Champions.

“I had a tight match against Rhona on a lovely day at her beautiful course and the semi-final with Anne was close too where the Ellon course was also in good condition.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 and hope the weather is great.”

All six finals have been sponsored to the tune of £2,400 by Aberdein Considine.

Brand hoping for a Banchory double

Davie Brand admits he will have to stay fully focused when facing Iain Galbraith in the Champion of Champions senior scratch final at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

For Davie, 58, has been a part of the Banchory pennant team that will play Royal Aberdeen in the Aberdeen Pennant final at Newmachar on the same afternoon.

Banchory member Davie Brand.

“It’s rather frustrating that the two competitions clash,” said Davie, “and it will difficult to avoid wondering how the lads are getting on.

“I’ve played in the pennant team since Banchory entered the league in 2010 and shared in the celebrations when we won it in 2015.

“But the Champion of Champions is a competition that I have enjoyed this season.

“Playing against champions from other clubs has been a good experience.

“I have been a Banchory member since 1977 when I joined as a junior.

“There have been many highs culminating in winning the men’s championship in 2007 while I won the senior championship for a third year in a row this season.”

Davie, a plumbing and heating engineer, was delighted with his form during his 5&4 semi-final victory at home over McDonald Ellon’s Ron Wells.

“I played really solidly,” added Davie. “I got off to a good start early and eagled the par five sixth.

“Ron made a couple of mistakes but I only had one bogey in the 14 holes.”

Davie opened with a 7&6 win over Peterhead’s James Corsar ahead of defeating Cruden Bay’s Graham Gunn by 5&3 in the second round.

Iain, of Murcar Links, booked his place in the final with a 4&3 victory over Gary Grant at Aboyne.

The unexpected finalist

Andrew Shepherd is surprised to be representing Dunecht House in the Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s handicap final this year.

Echt joinery company owner Andrew, 32, secured his place by defeating David Webster with one-hole semi-final victory at Deeside.

Andrew Shepherd is representing Dunecht House in the men’s handicap final.

Andrew will now face Strathlene’s Scott Vass in the final at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

Andrew said: “I never thought I would reach the final.

“I am sure most of the Dunecht members will agree!

“But I am thrilled to be representing Dunecht, a tricky nine-hole course that many folk would not have heard of.

“I have been a member since my auntie took me out when I was about 10 although I didn’t play much as the junior medals clashed with my football.

“I started playing more about 10 years ago and have always been about an 18 handicapper.

“However, I’ve come down to 11 over the last 18 months and I hope to come down more.”

Andrew admitted that the competition had opened new doors for him.

“I have really enjoyed the tournament,” said Andrew. “I had not played any of the courses that I was drawn away at but I’ve enjoyed them all.

“All the matches have been tough but it has definitely helped my game.”

Andrew opened with a 5&3 away success over Northern’s William Cardno ahead of defeating James Walker, of Royal Aberdeen, by 2&1 in the second round.

An extra-hole success over Simon Davidson, of Hazlehead, set up a two-hole victory over Reece Ironside at Turriff in the quarter-finals.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR MEN’S SCRATCH QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Davie Brand (1) Banchory wo, John Robbie (4) Inverurie scr.

Michael Wilson (2) Royal Aberdeen rtd, Gary Grant (6) Aboyne wo.

Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon beat Donald Hardman (5) Ballater at the 19th.

Iain Galbraith (scr) Murcar Links beat Alan Ross (2) Deeside 7&6.

SEMI-FINAL

Gary Grant (6) Aboyne lost to Iain Galbraith (scr) Murcar Links 4&3.

Davie Brand (1) Banchory beat Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon 5&4.

FINAL at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 at 1.10pm.

Iain Galbraith (Murcar Links) v Davie Brand (Banchory).

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR LADIES SCRATCH RESULTS

QUARTER-FINALS

Rhona Taylor (14) Deeside lost to Rose Anderson (8) Huntly 3&2.

Lesley Cruden (24) Duff House Royal beat Ulla Winpenny (15) Hazlehead 2&1.

Wilma Lawrence (13) Stonehaven beat Elizabeth Clark (12) Peterculter 2 holes.

Anne Bowman (9) McDonald Ellon beat Irene Dall (27) Turriff 7&6.

SEMI-FINALS

Wilma Lawrence (13) Stonehaven beat Lesley Cruden (24) Duff House Royal 2 holes.

Anne Bowman (9) McDonald Ellon lost to Rose Anderson (8) Huntly 2&1.

FINAL at Kemnay, on Sunday, September 11 at 1pm.

Rose Anderson (8) Huntly v Wilma Lawrence (13) Stonehaven.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS MEN’S HANDICAP QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Shaun Rennie (4) Craibstone lost to Scott Vass (3) Strathlene 2 holes.

Reece Ironside (3) Turriff lost to Andrew Shepherd (14) Dunecht House 2 holes.

David Webster (9) Deeside beat Michael Megginson (12) Peterculter 3&2.

Stuart Brown (6) Insch lost to Steven Shaw (13) McDonald Ellon 4&3.

SEMI-FINALS

Steven Shaw (13) McDonald Ellon lost to Scott Vass (3) Strathlene at the 19th.

David Webster (9) Deeside lost to Andrew Shepherd (14) Dunecht House 1 hole.

FINAL at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 at 1.30pm.

Scott Vass (Strathlene) v Andrew Shepherd (Dunecht House).

Same again for District team

THE North-east District selection team have remained loyal to the team which drew 4.5-4.5 with Argyll & Bute at Rothesay in their last Scottish Area Team Championships qualifying match last month.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “The selectors deliberated quite a bit but finally decided that the team that played in the final group match should get the chance to play in the semi-final and hopefully the final at Powfoot this weekend.”

NORTH-EAST DISTRICT TEAM: Clark Brechin (Portlethen), Adam Dunton (McDonald Ellon), Gary Esson (Portlethen), Adam Giles (Newmachar), Neil Mitchell (Bon Accord) and David Morrison (Meldrum House).  Captain: David Fleming (Portlethen).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Alastair Forsyth leads by one after the first round at West Kilbride.
Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a…
Rory McIlroyis the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Rory McIlroy's well-timed win is a key staging post…
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
Stephen Gallacher: PGA Tour make major statement in a bid to combat LIV Golf…
Evening Express Champion of Champions competitor Rhona Cocker of Insch Golf Club.
Golf: Away ties no obstacle for Insch's Rhona Cocker as she battles through to…
0
Tiger Woods and the top players have a new plan for the PGA Tour to combat LIV Golf.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Tiger's PGA Tour plan helps the current elite stay…
Ewen Ferguson lifts the ISPS trophy. Picture by PA.
Stephen Gallacher: 'Happy learned how to putt' - Ewen Ferguson and Will Zalatoris prove…
Professor David Bell.
Professor David Bell appointed new captain of Royal Dornoch Golf Club
0
Emma Logie, of Keith Golf Club.
Golf: Keith's Emma Logie is first through to Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies…
0
Blairgowrie's Connor Graham will have home advantage at Rosemount.
Connor Graham picked to play for GB&I in Jacques Leglise Trophy on his home…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0