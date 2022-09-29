Stephen Gallacher: Links courses set to bare their teeth at Dunhill Links

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You know when it’s blowing a gale and the rain is horizontal you are home.

The DP World Tour is back in Scotland for one of my favourite weeks of the year – the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

If I was to write a list of my five favourite golf courses in Scotland then the three I’m playing this week – St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie – would all be in my top five.

Add in the fact I have good memories of playing here too and it’s not hard to understand why this is always a week I look forward to.

It just hits different from other events. The atmosphere is relaxed, the field taking part is brilliant, and everyone loves the vibe of this tournament.

Where else do you get amateurs playing the same course as the professionals and see tour pros playing with dads, brothers, sons or friends.

It’s a truly unique experience and always a welcome break from the norm.

I’m not sure if everyone will still be feeling that way by the weekend if the weather is as severe as predicted.

The first round today should be okay but tomorrow is going to be really challenging.

There’s talk of 25 miles per hour winds and torrential rain at all three venues and I’m sure everyone will be wondering whether the draw was kind to them in terms of which venue they were at and what time they played by the time it’s all said and done.

I’ll be at Kingsbarns tomorrow and the like the rest of the Scottish lads here this week I’m confident I am not the only one thinking ‘bring it on.’

Welcome return for Calum Hill

I know Calum Hill will be relishing the chance just to be out playing again after a miserable year.

Calum and I have the same manager in Iain Stoddart so I know how tough a time he has had after something as seemingly innocuous as an insect bite while practising in February.

He had a great season last year and for him to miss most of this year due to nerve hypersensitivity caused by the bite has been terrible.

He estimates he is only at 70% and this week is a test return in many respects but I am sure in time he will be back to his best.

You have to start somewhere and there’s few better places to make your return than at venues you know well.

He’s only 27 and he has a good 20 years ahead of him once he is fit and healthy.

But right now the focus is on trying to play regular golf again and then hopefully kick on again in 2023.

Little to be gleaned from United States’ President Cup win

The United States’ dominance of the Presidents Cup continued with a comfortable 17.5-12.5 win against the international team at the weekend but I’m not sure we learned too much.

We know Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are an excellent pairing while Max Homa is playing some great golf just now.

But the Ryder Cup is a year away and the intensity of that match will be on another level to what we saw at Quail Hollow.

The grandstands will be packed for starters and the atmosphere will be on another level to what we saw in Charlotte.

The international team was really impacted, more so than the hosts, due to the absence of players who have departed for LIV Golf.

That’s why it was not a surprise to see the Americans pull away and secure victory.

The Americans are a proud, patriotic bunch and I’m sure as a team-building exercise it was worthwhile and they earned the right to celebrate their victory.

But if they can win in Europe for the first time since their success at the Belfry in 1993 next year then they will really have something crow about.

Luke Donald must be thrilled with form of Team Europe contenders

While the Americans are in good shape just now I’m sure Europe captain Luke Donald is over the moon with what he has seen from some of the guys knocking on the door for next year’s match in the last few weeks.

Shane Lowry’s win at Wentworth, Bob MacIntyre’s Italian Open success and most recently Guido Migliozzi’s outrageous Cazoo Open in France victory on Sunday have all been music to Luke’s ears.

I watched the drama unfold and I said to my son Jack you need to play well but you also need some luck to win a tournament but few could have predicted Guido shooting a final round 62 to claim the title.

It’s remarkable to think Rasmus Hojgaard was six shots clear at the halfway stage, was level par for his 36 holes over the weekend and lost.

But full credit to Guido – he was phenomenal. I played with him a couple of weeks ago and it was clear he is an emerging young talent.

His shot at the last was one of the best under pressure efforts I’ve seen from a player in recent memory.

Luke must be over the moon with the early pacesetters from the new kids on the block as he begins making plans for Rome next September.