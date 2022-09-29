Stephen Gallacher: Links courses set to bare their teeth at Dunhill Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: Links courses set to bare their teeth at Dunhill Links

By Stephen Gallacher
September 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 10:34 am
Danny Willett is defending his title at the Dunhill Links.
Danny Willett is defending his title at the Dunhill Links.

You know when it’s blowing a gale and the rain is horizontal you are home.

The DP World Tour is back in Scotland for one of my favourite weeks of the year – the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

If I was to write a list of my five favourite golf courses in Scotland then the three I’m playing this week – St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie – would all be in my top five.

Add in the fact I have good memories of playing here too and it’s not hard to understand why this is always a week I look forward to.

It just hits different from other events. The atmosphere is relaxed, the field taking part is brilliant, and everyone loves the vibe of this tournament.

Where else do you get amateurs playing the same course as the professionals and see tour pros playing with dads, brothers, sons or friends.

It’s a truly unique experience and always a welcome break from the norm.

I’m not sure if everyone will still be feeling that way by the weekend if the weather is as severe as predicted.

The first round today should be okay but tomorrow is going to be really challenging.

There’s talk of 25 miles per hour winds and torrential rain at all three venues and I’m sure everyone will be wondering whether the draw was kind to them in terms of which venue they were at and what time they played by the time it’s all said and done.

I’ll be at Kingsbarns tomorrow and the like the rest of the Scottish lads here this week I’m confident I am not the only one thinking ‘bring it on.’

Welcome return for Calum Hill

Calum Hill makes his return to tournament golf this week

I know Calum Hill will be relishing the chance just to be out playing again after a miserable year.

Calum and I have the same manager in Iain Stoddart so I know how tough a time he has had after something as seemingly innocuous as an insect bite while practising in February.

He had a great season last year and for him to miss most of this year due to nerve hypersensitivity caused by the bite has been terrible.

He estimates he is only at 70% and this week is a test return in many respects but I am sure in time he will be back to his best.

You have to start somewhere and there’s few better places to make your return than at venues you know well.

He’s only 27 and he has a good 20 years ahead of him once he is fit and healthy.

But right now the focus is on trying to play regular golf again and then hopefully kick on again in 2023.

Little to be gleaned from United States’ President Cup win

US team captain Davis Love III and his team pose for a photo with the Presidents Cup trophy after defeating the International team at Quail Hollow.

The United States’ dominance of the Presidents Cup continued with a comfortable 17.5-12.5 win against the international team at the weekend but I’m not sure we learned too much.

We know Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are an excellent pairing while Max Homa is playing some great golf just now.

But the Ryder Cup is a year away and the intensity of that match will be on another level to what we saw at Quail Hollow.

The grandstands will be packed for starters and the atmosphere will be on another level to what we saw in Charlotte.

The international team was really impacted, more so than the hosts, due to the absence of players who have departed for LIV Golf.

That’s why it was not a surprise to see the Americans pull away and secure victory.

The Americans are a proud, patriotic bunch and I’m sure as a team-building exercise it was worthwhile and they earned the right to celebrate their victory.

But if they can win in Europe for the first time since their success at the Belfry in 1993 next year then they will really have something crow about.

Luke Donald must be thrilled with form of Team Europe contenders

Luke Donald.

While the Americans are in good shape just now I’m sure Europe captain Luke Donald is over the moon with what he has seen from some of the guys knocking on the door for next year’s match in the last few weeks.

Shane Lowry’s win at Wentworth, Bob MacIntyre’s Italian Open success and most recently Guido Migliozzi’s outrageous Cazoo Open in France victory on Sunday have all been music to Luke’s ears.

I watched the drama unfold and I said to my son Jack you need to play well but you also need some luck to win a tournament but few could have predicted Guido shooting a final round 62 to claim the title.

It’s remarkable to think Rasmus Hojgaard was six shots clear at the halfway stage, was level par for his 36 holes over the weekend and lost.

But full credit to Guido – he was phenomenal. I played with him a couple of weeks ago and it was clear he is an emerging young talent.

His shot at the last was one of the best under pressure efforts I’ve seen from a player in recent memory.

Luke must be over the moon with the early pacesetters from the new kids on the block as he begins making plans for Rome next September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Ewen Ferguson on the 18th day on a glorious first day at the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Old Course record of 61 matched before anticipated storm rolls in at…
Laura Beveridge finished tied eighth at the Irish Open. (Photo by Laszlo Geczo/INPHO/Shutterstock)
Golf: Alford's Laura Beveridge delighted with top-10 Ladies European Tour finish in Ireland that…
A well-wrapped Robert MacIntyre after practice at St Andrews on Wednesday.
Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
Rory McIlroy's disappointment at not winning The 150th Open has faded with perspective, he says.
Rory McIlroy has no regrets about The 150th Open and will treasure all his…
Rory McIlroy and his Dad Gerry have special memories of the Dunhill.
Where to see the top names in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship's first round
Young guns coming through to ease 'transition period' for Ryder Cup, believes Dunhil Links…
Ewen Ferguson back at the Dunhill Links as a double-winner looking for a home…
Calum Hill makes a cautious return from lost year at the Dunhill Links but…
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club's Aberdeen Pennant League winners. Back, from left, Nick Macandrew, Don Macandrew, Blair Moir, Paul Moir, Fintan McKenna, Wayne Thompson, Dan Sim (match and handicap). Front, Barry Mitchell, Niall Young, Craig Leith and Grant Joss.
Golf: 'Fantastic achievement' as Royal Aberdeen win Pennant League title

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks