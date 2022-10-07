Aptly-named Perthshire golfer Tom Watson ticks off 700th golf course at Royal Dornoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aptly-named Perthshire golfer Tom Watson ticks off 700th golf course at Royal Dornoch

By Reporter
October 7, 2022, 7:34 am
Picture shows Struan Robertson (left), Colin Allison, Tom Watson and Royal Dornoch seniors captain David Muschamp pictured during Tom's milestone visit to the Highland club.
Picture shows Struan Robertson (left), Colin Allison, Tom Watson and Royal Dornoch seniors captain David Muschamp pictured during Tom's milestone visit to the Highland club.

A dedicated golfer with a famous name made for Royal Dornoch to celebrate teeing-up at his 700th golf course.

Retired Perthshire dairy farmer Tom Watson marked the milestone with a trip north, where the Blairgowrie and Elie member – and former starter at Gleneagles – added the Struie Course to the long list of golf courses he has been ticking off methodically since his schooldays.

The visit was prompted by a seniors match between Blairgowrie and the victorious hosts, with visiting vice-captain Colin Allison presenting Watson with a crystal decanter to mark the occasion.

Watson, who is 85, became a junior member at Blairgowrie in 1948. He had feared his bid to reach the landmark would be stymied by the pandemic and a back issue which kept him away from the golf course for seven months.

He said: “I have been keeping track of the courses I have played since I was a youngster, when I played a public course in Glasgow called Linn Park in April 1948, getting on a tram car from my grandparents’ home.

“That pre-dated playing Blairgowrie, where I have been a member since May 16 that same year. An uncle paid 10 shillings for a two-year junior membership.”

Far travelled Watson was thrilled to chalk up number 700 in the Highlands.

He said: “When I was listed in the seniors team to go to Dornoch I realised the Struie would be ideal to take me to the 700-mark.

“I have been fortunate enough to play the Championship many times down the years but never the Struie. I was taken aback by just how good it is.

“It turned out to be a much bigger and more challenging course than I had ever imagined.

“It has had to live in the shadow of the Championship, one of the world’s great golf courses. But it is definitely a top-notch course in its own right.

“I really couldn’t have chosen a better spot to mark the milestone. It worked out perfectly and everyone at Royal Dornoch made me very welcome.”

The retired Perthshire dairy farmer shares his name with multiple major winner Tom Watson.

Watson admits sharing a name with an eight-time majors winner has provided amusing moments in clubhouses on either side of the Atlantic.

He said: “Through the years there have been times when people have done a double take when I have given them my name.

“When Watson was in his heyday, I often had people in pro shops subconsciously lifting their eyes when I gave them my name.

“I did get once a chance to play with Tom at Longniddry.

“But I have always said that’s where the similarity ends, although we both rate Royal Dornoch very highly.”

As to a favourite on his travels, perhaps a clue lies in the name of the home he shares with wife Ena by Blairgowrie’s Lansdowne course.

“It would be wrong to say any course was better than any other so I wouldn’t really want to single any out.

“We did call our home Pinehurst. I have played the famous No2 course 12 times and, of course, it is regarded as one of the finest courses designed by Dornoch-born Donald Ross.

“You can see the influence of Dornoch in the upside-down saucer greens, which was his trademark.

“I still mean to carry on golfing so hopefully there will be scope for a few more courses to be added to the list.”

Editor's Picks