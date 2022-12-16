Hannah McCook well prepared for shot at Ladies European Tour Q School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Hannah McCook well prepared for shot at Ladies European Tour Q School

By Andy Skinner
December 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 16, 2022, 7:45 am
Hannah McCook golf
Hannah McCook.

Hannah McCook feels she has never been better placed to approach the Ladies European Tour Q School this weekend.

McCook plays on the LET Access Series, and finished 12th in the order of merit in the 2022 season.

By finishing inside the top 21, McCook was able to fast-track to the final stage of qualifying which takes place in La Manga this weekend.

McCook will aim to navigate five rounds, held between Saturday and Wednesday, which will be staged between Real Golf La Manga Club’s north and south courses.

It is the first time the 29-year-old has avoided the pre-qualifier, and she also has the comfort of knowing her LET Access Series card is in place for next season.

Nethy Bridge golfer McCook feels those factors will be beneficial in her efforts to secure a place on the LET for the first time.

Hannah McCook.

She said: “This is the first time I have gone straight to the final. This has also been the best season I have had leading into it as well.

“It’s quite nice knowing I can just go to the final and it’s only one week.

“It’s not as if I’m going over for two weeks and hoping to get through, then trying to figure out plans.

“I have played those courses enough times now. With going straight to the final, I don’t need to see them any more times than I have already.

“The first few times you go to Q School you get so nervous.

“I will still obviously get nervous, but at the end of the day, it’s just another golf tournament.

“I’m thankful I’ve got an Access Tour card confirmed. If the worst comes to the worst, I have definitely got a job next season.

“I’m going in to try and improve on what I’ve got, which is quite a nice position to be in.”

McCook has got back into rhythm in 2022

McCook has enjoyed a fruitful season on the LET Access Series, in which she recorded five top-10 finishes.

Her highest placing came when she finished second in the Montauban Ladies Open in France in June.

Hannah McCook in France.

Having undergone hip surgery the previous year, following a long period of Covid disruption to her schedule, McCook feels it has been a fulfilling 12 months.

She added: “This will be my fourth time at Q School. I went at the start of 2020, but obviously never played, and then I was injured.

“In hindsight, I didn’t really need to go to Q School, but I went back last year just to get back into competing and improve my category.

“At the start of this year, it felt like I had been away for ages. I felt so nervous and anxious about everything for weeks, probably up until about May or June until I started to get a bit more comfortable.

“I finished second in France, and then to be able to keep going all summer after that was good.

“Sometimes I feel I could do with a week off, but I don’t really want that because I had so long away from the game. I just want to keep going.

“It got to the end of the season and we were all pretty tired, but it’s nice we’ve had such a full schedule. The LET Access Tour was brilliant this year, it was thanks to them I had enough to play in.

“I’m really pleased with the amount of top 10 finishes I had. I have been in the final group a couple of times, so it has been really good to get the experience of doing that.

“In my first season in 2019 I wasn’t anywhere close to that at all, but doing this year has shown I can do it. That has given me a boost to keep working on things.”

Women’s Scottish Open a memorable experience

McCook also played in the Women’s Scottish Open for the first time this year.

Her place at the event was secured after she finished top of the women’s order of merit in the inaugural Tartan Pro Tour in 2020.

Hannah McCook celebrates winning the ladies order of merit on the Tartan Pro Tour in 2020.

Due to her injury last year, the place was deferred to this year.

Although she did not make the cut at Dundonald, McCook says the experience has given her the drive to return to that stage.

McCook added: “I was able to play in the Scottish Open, which was like playing in a major compared to normal weeks on the Access Tour.

“It was the biggest event I had played in.

“It was a brilliant setup at Dundonald, and it felt great to be there.

“I felt comfortable being there as well though, which was a good feeling.

“It meant I had a really busy summer, but I wouldn’t have changed it.

“Hopefully I will get back there next year to play it again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Gemma Dryburgh.
Golf: Gemma Dryburgh hopes breakthrough year has given her a platform to push for…
Rory McIlroy's in action at The 150th Open at St Andrews. Image: PA.
Stephen Gallacher: The golfing highs and lows of 2022
Colin Montgomerie.
Exclusive: Colin Montgomerie reveals his top five favourite golf courses in the north of…
Gemma Dryburgh and her caddie, Paul Heselden, stand at the fourth tee during the final round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament, in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Image: Shutterstock
Alan Brown's golf: Aberdeen's Gemma Dryburgh sets sights on LPGA Major challenge - while…
Matt Fitzpatrick with the championship trophy after his US Open win in Boston.
Stephen Gallacher: Why is there no love for golf from Sports Personality of the…
Paul Lawrie believes one of the three other original candidates should replace Stenson.
Tartan Pro Tour forms official link with European Challenge Tour
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club's Aberdeen Pennant League winners. Back, from left, Nick Macandrew, Don Macandrew, Blair Moir, Paul Moir, Fintan McKenna, Wayne Thompson, Dan Sim (match and handicap). Front, Barry Mitchell, Niall Young, Craig Leith and Grant Joss.
Golf: 2023 Aberdeen Pennant League fixtures revealed
Scotland's David Law during day four of the Horizon Irish Open 2022 at Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Image: PA
Golf: Aberdeen's David Law looks to build on most consistent DP World Tour season
Australia's Cameron Smith is T2G's player of the year.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Cam Smith's brilliance at St Andrews makes him our…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented