Golf: Gemma Dryburgh hopes breakthrough year has given her a platform to push for a Solheim Cup spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gemma Dryburgh hopes her breakthrough year has given her the platform to push for a maiden Solheim Cup appearance.

The 29-year-old, who grew up in Westhill, claimed her first LPGA Tour win with success at the Toto Japan Classic in November.

The win has propelled Dryburgh into contention for a spot on Suzann Pettersen’s European team for September’s showdown with the United States in Spain.

The victory also means that Dryburgh heads into 2023 with a spot in all five majors.

She said: “I have always had to qualify for the majors in the past and I have never had that certainty.

“It is a big bonus knowing I am already in them and not having to scramble around in qualifiers.

“It helps with planning a schedule.

“Before I have been playing every event I get into, but now I can plan to peak at the right time and plan my year ahead of time, which is a nice feeling.

“A goal for 2023 would be to win again. The US Open at Pebble Beach is also a big highlight in the calendar next year.

“Solheim is next year and that is obviously at the back of my mind.

“I need to concentrate on each event rather than thinking too much about Solheim, because that will take care of itself if the results come – but getting on the team is a big goal.

“I have the opportunity to play in all of those big events that all of those big players will be playing in.

“Each week I will see most of the girls who will be on that team, which will be great.

“I need to keep improving and hopefully I can impress Suzann or, even better, qualify automatically.”

Dryburgh says the Japan Classic will always be a special event for her after her four-shot victory at Seta Golf Course.

She said: “I will want to go back to Japan every year now.

“I loved it there. The fans were fantastic – it was probably the biggest crowds I have ever played in front of.

“They were so enthusiastic and loved golf so much.

“Unfortunately it is not being held at the same course next year, but that’s ok.

“I’m still going to enjoy defending a title – which will be a new experience for me.

“That week is going to be a career highlight.

“I had been to Japan once before in the World Amateur in 2014. I had good memories from that but this has topped it.”

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title with a win at the Toto Japan Classic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏆 pic.twitter.com/z2PuSJpb0d — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) November 6, 2022

Dryburgh admitted it wasn’t until the final round that she started to truly believe her name was on the trophy.

She said: “Probably going into the last round, I started to think it could happen.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it before then.

“I was within one shot of the lead going into the final round so I thought I had a realistic chance of doing well that day.

“It obviously depends how everyone else plays, but I felt I was playing well.

“I knew I would have a chance if I went low, which I did.

“Towards the start of the back nine, I knew I had a good chance to win because I birdied 11 and my playing partner who was leading made a double bogey.

“That was a turning point.

“I wasn’t too sure what Linn Grant was doing in front.

“I felt pretty confident with my game at that point and that I could finish strongly.”

Dryburgh followed up her Japan Classic win by finishing tied seventh at the CME Group Tour Championship which saw her move up to 75th in the world rankings.

She added: “It has been fantastic and by far my best year so far.

“It was already going to be a good year before I won, so to top it off with that was great and then finishing top 10 in the CME was a great bonus.

“It is nice to see the hard work pay off.

“It makes it all worthwhile.

“The win almost solidifies your spot and makes you feel that you deserve to be out here because you are good enough to win.

“I was getting a lot more confident as the years went on, but this win has really helped.

“It was a huge confidence boost.”