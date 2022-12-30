Golf: Gemma Dryburgh hopes breakthrough year has given her a platform to push for a Solheim Cup spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Gemma Dryburgh hopes breakthrough year has given her a platform to push for a Solheim Cup spot

By Danny Law
December 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Gemma Dryburgh.
Gemma Dryburgh.

Gemma Dryburgh hopes her breakthrough year has given her the platform to push for a maiden Solheim Cup appearance.

The 29-year-old, who grew up in Westhill, claimed her first LPGA Tour win with success at the Toto Japan Classic in November.

The win has propelled Dryburgh into contention for a spot on Suzann Pettersen’s European team for September’s showdown with the United States in Spain.

The victory also means that Dryburgh heads into 2023 with a spot in all five majors.

She said: “I have always had to qualify for the majors in the past and I have never had that certainty.

“It is a big bonus knowing I am already in them and not having to scramble around in qualifiers.

“It helps with planning a schedule.

“Before I have been playing every event I get into, but now I can plan to peak at the right time and plan my year ahead of time, which is a nice feeling.

“A goal for 2023 would be to win again. The US Open at Pebble Beach is also a big highlight in the calendar next year.

“Solheim is next year and that is obviously at the back of my mind.

“I need to concentrate on each event rather than thinking too much about Solheim, because that will take care of itself if the results come – but getting on the team is a big goal.

“I have the opportunity to play in all of those big events that all of those big players will be playing in.

“Each week I will see most of the girls who will be on that team, which will be great.

“I need to keep improving and hopefully I can impress Suzann or, even better, qualify automatically.”

Gemma Dryburgh claimed her maiden LPGA win in Japan.

Dryburgh says the Japan Classic will always be a special event for her after her four-shot victory at Seta Golf Course.

She said: “I will want to go back to Japan every year now.

“I loved it there. The fans were fantastic – it was probably the biggest crowds I have ever played in front of.

“They were so enthusiastic and loved golf so much.

“Unfortunately it is not being held at the same course next year, but that’s ok.

“I’m still going to enjoy defending a title – which will be a new experience for me.

“That week is going to be a career highlight.

“I had been to Japan once before in the World Amateur in 2014. I had good memories from that but this has topped it.”

Dryburgh admitted it wasn’t until the final round that she started to truly believe her name was on the trophy.

She said: “Probably going into the last round, I started to think it could happen.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it before then.

“I was within one shot of the lead going into the final round so I thought I had a realistic chance of doing well that day.

“It obviously depends how everyone else plays, but I felt I was playing well.

“I knew I would have a chance if I went low, which I did.

“Towards the start of the back nine, I knew I had a good chance to win because I birdied 11 and my playing partner who was leading made a double bogey.

“That was a turning point.

“I wasn’t too sure what Linn Grant was doing in front.

“I felt pretty confident with my game at that point and that I could finish strongly.”

Gemma Dryburgh.

Dryburgh followed up her Japan Classic win by finishing tied seventh at the CME Group Tour Championship which saw her move up to 75th in the world rankings.

She added: “It has been fantastic and by far my best year so far.

“It was already going to be a good year before I won, so to top it off with that was great and then finishing top 10 in the CME was a great bonus.

“It is nice to see the hard work pay off.

“It makes it all worthwhile.

“The win almost solidifies your spot and makes you feel that you deserve to be out here because you are good enough to win.

“I was getting a lot more confident as the years went on, but this win has really helped.

“It was a huge confidence boost.”

Most Commented