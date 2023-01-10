Banchory Golf Club to host Evening Express Champion of Champions finals; Torphins’ Greig Hutcheon targets European Legends Tour card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banchory Golf Club will host the 2023 Evening Express Champion of Champions finals on Sunday, September 17.

The showpiece conclusion of the North-east District’s flagship matchplay events will return to the Royal Deeside club for the first time in seven years.

Only two tournament finals were played back in 2016, but there will be six showdowns this year.

Back in 2016, Newmachar’s Chris Lamb defeated Fraserburgh’s Neil Thomson by 2&1 in the men’s scratch final, while Gary Mutch, of Craibstone, overcame Andrew Chan (Newmachar) by 3&1 in the men’s handicap final.

However, the popularity and prestige of the Champion of Champions has grown since – and ladies’ and senior equivalent competitions have been added to make the day one of the top events in the north-east golf calendar.

Banchory director of golf Dean Vannet is delighted the club has been chosen to host the gala finals day.

“It’s a real feather in our cap,” said Dean.

“The top players from throughout the north-east compete in the Evening Express Champion of Champions.

“Every club member throughout the area obviously wants their champion to go all the way.

“The standard is of the highest quality, because they are all proven winners already, and supporters will also be made very welcome by us.”

Nigg Bay’s Tyler Ogston (men’s scratch), Portlethen’s Sarah Ritchie (ladies’ scratch), Murcar Links’ Iain Galbraith (senior men) will be in the draws as defending champions.

They will be joined by Huntly’s Rose Anderson (senior women), Strathlene’s Scott Vass (men’s handicap) and Dunecht House’s Karen Anderson (women’s handicap) after their success on the finals day at Kemnay in September.

Aberdein Considine are sponsoring the Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments for a seventh consecutive year.

The property, legal and financial service firm are again investing £2,400 for the six tournaments which will culminate at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “We are greatly indebted to Aberdein Considine for their continued support especially in such difficult times.

“It is fantastic the company give their backing to the competitions which are essentially at grassroots level.

“Every year it seems to become harder and harder to find sponsors, but it is tremendous to be able to count on Aberdein Considine’s continued support.”

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS FINALS DAY LINE-UP

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 AT BANCHORY

1.00pm – Senior ladies’ scratch.

1.10pm – Senior men’s scratch.

1.20pm – Ladies’ handicap.

1.30pm – Men’s handicap.

1.40pm – Ladies’ scratch.

1.50pm – Men’s scratch.

Torphins’ Greig Hutcheon turns attention to Legends Tour qualifying after Champions Tour setback

Greig Hutcheon has an early opportunity to put his disappointment of missing out at US Champions Tour qualifying school behind him next week.

After a promising start which put him in position to earn one of the life-changing five full Tour cards on offer at the TPC Scottsdale, Torphins’ Greig faded to finish tied for 48th.

However, Greig will be chasing his full card on the European Legends Tour when qualifying takes place from next Monday at the Gloria Golf Resort in Belek, Turkey.

Greig, 49, said: “The finish at Q School in Arizona was disappointing, but it was a fantastic experience.

“I probably knew my fate early enough, but I did feel sorry for Simon Griffiths – who missed out on his card by just one shot.

“That would have been heartbreaking.

“But it’s time to move on after the festive break and I have another chance next week.”

Meanwhile, the new My Scottish Golf App will launch on January 23 with new features designed to be more user friendly.

Golfers should register through the current Scottish Golf website ahead of that date.