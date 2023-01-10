Banchory Golf Club to host Evening Express Champion of Champions finals; Torphins’ Greig Hutcheon targets European Legends Tour card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Banchory Golf Club to host Evening Express Champion of Champions finals; Torphins’ Greig Hutcheon targets European Legends Tour card

By Alan Brown
January 10, 2023, 11:45 am
Dean Vannet - pro at Banchory Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Dean Vannet - pro at Banchory Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown

Banchory Golf Club will host the 2023 Evening Express Champion of Champions finals on Sunday, September 17.

The showpiece conclusion of the North-east District’s flagship matchplay events will return to the Royal Deeside club for the first time in seven years.

Only two tournament finals were played back in 2016, but there will be six showdowns this year.

Back in 2016, Newmachar’s Chris Lamb defeated Fraserburgh’s Neil Thomson by 2&1 in the men’s scratch final, while Gary Mutch, of Craibstone, overcame Andrew Chan (Newmachar) by 3&1 in the men’s handicap final.

However, the popularity and prestige of the Champion of Champions has grown since – and ladies’ and senior equivalent competitions have been added to make the day one of the top events in the north-east golf calendar.

Banchory director of golf Dean Vannet is delighted the club has been chosen to host the gala finals day.

“It’s a real feather in our cap,” said Dean.

“The top players from throughout the north-east compete in the Evening Express Champion of Champions.

“Every club member throughout the area obviously wants their champion to go all the way.

“The standard is of the highest quality, because they are all proven winners already, and supporters will also be made very welcome by us.”

Nigg Bay’s Tyler Ogston (men’s scratch), Portlethen’s Sarah Ritchie (ladies’ scratch), Murcar Links’ Iain Galbraith (senior men) will be in the draws as defending champions.

They will be joined by Huntly’s Rose Anderson (senior women), Strathlene’s Scott Vass (men’s handicap) and Dunecht House’s Karen Anderson (women’s handicap) after their success on the finals day at Kemnay in September.

Aberdein Considine are sponsoring the Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments for a seventh consecutive year.

The property, legal and financial service firm are again investing £2,400 for the six tournaments which will culminate at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “We are greatly indebted to Aberdein Considine for their continued support especially in such difficult times.

“It is fantastic the company give their backing to the competitions which are essentially at grassroots level.

“Every year it seems to become harder and harder to find sponsors, but it is tremendous to be able to count on Aberdein Considine’s continued support.”

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS FINALS DAY LINE-UP

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 AT BANCHORY

1.00pm – Senior ladies’ scratch.

1.10pm – Senior men’s scratch.

1.20pm – Ladies’ handicap.

1.30pm – Men’s handicap.

1.40pm – Ladies’ scratch.

1.50pm – Men’s scratch.

Torphins’ Greig Hutcheon turns attention to Legends Tour qualifying after Champions Tour setback

Greig Hutcheon has an early opportunity to put his disappointment of missing out at US Champions Tour qualifying school behind him next week.

After a promising start which put him in position to earn one of the life-changing five full Tour cards on offer at the TPC Scottsdale, Torphins’ Greig faded to finish tied for 48th.

However, Greig will be chasing his full card on the European Legends Tour when  qualifying takes place from next Monday at the Gloria Golf Resort in Belek, Turkey.

Greig, 49, said: “The finish at Q School in Arizona was disappointing, but it was a fantastic experience.

“I probably knew my fate early enough, but I did feel sorry for Simon Griffiths – who missed out on his card by just one shot.

“That would have been heartbreaking.

“But it’s time to move on after the festive break and I have another chance next week.”

Meanwhile, the new My Scottish Golf App will launch on January 23 with new features designed to be more user friendly.

Golfers should register through the current Scottish Golf website ahead of that date.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
Rory McIlroy.
Stephen Gallacher: Is 2023 the year Rory McIlroy completes the set?
Newmachar Golf Club's Maitland Shield 2022-winning team. From left, Adam Giles, Jamie Wilson, Martin Lawrence and Ryan Strachan. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: 2023 Maitland Shield fixtures revealed; North-east Alliance resumes after festive break
Tarland Golf Club champion Raymond Reid. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Raymond Reid targeting TWENTY-SIXTH Tarland club championship in 2023
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Gemma Dryburgh.
Golf: Gemma Dryburgh hopes breakthrough year has given her a platform to push for…
Rory McIlroy's in action at The 150th Open at St Andrews. Image: PA.
Stephen Gallacher: The golfing highs and lows of 2022
Colin Montgomerie.
Exclusive: Colin Montgomerie reveals his top five favourite golf courses in the north of…
Gemma Dryburgh and her caddie, Paul Heselden, stand at the fourth tee during the final round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament, in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Image: Shutterstock
Alan Brown's golf: Aberdeen's Gemma Dryburgh sets sights on LPGA Major challenge - while…
Matt Fitzpatrick with the championship trophy after his US Open win in Boston.
Stephen Gallacher: Why is there no love for golf from Sports Personality of the…

Most Read

1
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
2
A9 at Kingussie.
A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision
3
Ambulances have been queuing up outside heath care facilities across Grampian, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Revealed: Areas of north and north-east where ambulances need police escort
4
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
5
Smashed car window in Anderson Drive. Image: Dyno Stuart/ Facebook
Elgin vandalism spree leaves eight cars with smashed windscreens
6
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
7
British Transport Police stopped a man from travelling to Aberdeen with over 7kg of cannabis. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
8
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
9
The roadworks will be carried out near The Square roundabout in Mintlaw. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Council announces 40-mile diversion – for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
10
RGU won their second round on University Challenge. Image: RGU
Thumping win for RGU as University Challenge journey continues

More from Press and Journal

Mintlaw woman Kerri Martin who had a stroke standing by the window smiling in a green dress
'I didn't know young people could have them': Mintlaw woman opens up about suffering…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A pensioner has gone on trial accused of abducting a sheriff in Aberdeenshire and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.? William Curtis, 70 - along with 60-year-old Philip Mitchell - is charged with attacking Sheriff Robert McDonald on June 29 2021 - allegations the pair deny. The incident is said to have happened in St Mary's car park next to Banff Sheriff Court where Sheriff McDonald presides. Picture shows; Banff Sheriff Court and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Banff Sheriff Court) / Jane Barlow/PA Wire (Nicola Sturgeon) Date; Unknown
Pensioner goes on trial accused of abducting sheriff and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
The collision occurred on the A9 just north of the south junction into Aviemore. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following collision on the A9 near Aviemore
Teachers have formed picket lines at schools across Scotland. Pictured is striking staff outside Sken Square Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes
Fiona Davidson
Social group encouraging Aberdeenshire women in farming to have a blether
OVERALL CHAMPION: This gimmer from Kirkstead sold for the top price of 6,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Connor Scobbie appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Connor Scobbie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
'Fortunate this is not a charge of murder': Man jailed for breaking partner's skull…
JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie's Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps
Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic
Clay Craig leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man slashed across face in unprovoked attack as he smoked outside flat

Editor's Picks

Most Commented