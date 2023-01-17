Golf: Captain Jonathan Dobson delighted to finally capture Newburgh championship – despite stress of steadying club’s finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Captain Jonathan Dobson delighted to finally capture Newburgh championship – despite stress of steadying club’s finances

By Alan Brown
January 17, 2023, 11:45 am
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club's Jonathan Dobson. Image: Alan Brown
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club's Jonathan Dobson. Image: Alan Brown

Outgoing Newburgh Golf Club captain Jonathan Dobson is delighted to have come out on top after a challenging financial year at the club.

Jonathan overcame a mountain of stress and strain, but still clinched the club championship at the Aberdeenshire links.

Newburgh faced a severe cash crisis at the start of the year, but turned things around after launching a successful fundraising campaign which included receiving an anonymous cash donation of £25,000.

Jonathan, 40, said: “The golf season went well considering the issues we were having at Newburgh. Coupled with the stress of being club captain, the actual golf was a pleasant outlet.

“I have been playing golf since I was two or three.

“It was always to a decent level and played to handicap of seven for many years until I stopped playing rugby. I concentrated on my golf more and came down steadily to four, then scratch and one currently.

“Following two runner-up spots (in the club championship) and a third in the course of three years, I knew It was in there somewhere and just needed to relax and play my game.

“The four rounds were played in some extremely challenging windy conditions.

“I had a six-shot lead after three rounds and held off the spirited challenge of Keith Watson by by four shots.

“There were a a few hairy moments, though – I lost a lost ball on the 14th after a good tee-shot due to the wind and dryness of the course. Luckily we had a good amount of spectators on the course who had seen where it went, otherwise it would have been a long walk back to the tee”

“I’m extremely proud to have won, though, given I was the outgoing captain at a stressful time for the club.

“There are not many players who will have their name on the board as club champion and club captain.

“My goals for this season are to improve my handicap  and retain the club championship, which will be a hard task as we have some new very talented golfers in the ranks.

“I also plan to play more away competitions around the north-east and further afield, and I am looking forward to playing in the Champion of Champions.”

Laurie Phillips bids to be first three-time Champion of Champions winner

Laurie Phillips has the chance to improve the best record in the North-East District’s flagship matchplay tournament.

Decommissioning campaign superintendent Laurie, 44, has won the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch title twice and has also finished runner-up on two occasions.

Laurie will bid to become the first triple winner when the draw is made in March after winning the Cruden Bay club championship for a 10th time last season.

“My (Cruden Bay) win last year was quite a milestone as it came 25 years after my first one in 1997 and meant that I have now won a title in each of the last four decades – 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s,” said Laurie.

“The day was made more memorable last year as my 14-year-old son Saul won the junior handicap championship title.

Cruden Bay Golf Club’s Laurie Phillips. Image: Alan Brown

“My 36-hole final was against Martin Forman – a local scratch player who was playing in his first final.

“I  won a stretch of holes from the fifth to the ninth to open up a five-hole lead, this increased to six by the 13th, before a couple of birdies from Martin and a three putt from myself meant it was back to three holes.

“Two closing birdies helped me open up a five-hole lead again and I was round in 66 (-4) off the Blue Tees for the morning round.”

Laurie added: “The afternoon round was a lot less eventful and ,after trading some holes early on, my lead was increased to seven holes, where it remained through to the 12th hole (30th) where the match finished.

“I was able to maintain a handicap of plus-three throughout 2022, despite some indifferent play at times.

“I haven’t really played over the winter, except for a golf trip to Turkey.

“I know that there is work to do on my game ahead of this season, where obviously I hope to play a bit more, retain the club championship at Cruden Bay and give a good account of myself in an attempt to win a hat-trick of Evening Express Champion of Champions titles, having been beaten in the final the last time I played in it.

Laurie won his first Champion of Champions title at Newmachar in 2007 and added a second at Kintore two years later.

He was beaten at the final hole in the 2019 final by Bon Accord’s Barrie Edmond, and also lost the 2005 final to Turriff’s Ewan Forbes at Kemnay.

Chance to play three top north-east courses back to back

Here’s a chance to give yourself something to look forward to in the new season.

Entries are being taken for the 2023 Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am from Wednesday-Friday, April 26-28.

The 54-hole Pro-Am takes place at three of the north-east’s finest links – Royal Aberdeen, Trump International and Cruden Bay.

The three rounds will be followed by a dinner hosted by Dougie Donnelly at the Marcliffe Hotel, Aberdeen, with entertainment by Cole Page and String Infusion.

More details at www.aberdeengolflinks.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

The Continent of Europe's win in the Hero Cup started the 2023 DP World Tour, but it's the serious business of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: DP World Tour begins 2023 in more optimistic position…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Danny Law: Netflix picked an incredible year to follow the PGA Tour – will…
Locator of Trump International Golf Links, Balmedie. Aerial Image - Drone / Phantom 3 advanced. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 15/08/2017
Trump International to host Legends Tour golf event this summer
Bob MacIntyre.
Stephen Gallacher: Hero Cup is going to be thrilling spectacle - and I'll have…
Dean Vannet - pro at Banchory Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Banchory Golf Club to host Evening Express Champion of Champions finals; Torphins' Greig Hutcheon…
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
Rory McIlroy.
Stephen Gallacher: Is 2023 the year Rory McIlroy completes the set?
Newmachar Golf Club's Maitland Shield 2022-winning team. From left, Adam Giles, Jamie Wilson, Martin Lawrence and Ryan Strachan. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: 2023 Maitland Shield fixtures revealed; North-east Alliance resumes after festive break
Tarland Golf Club champion Raymond Reid. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Raymond Reid targeting TWENTY-SIXTH Tarland club championship in 2023
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Most Read

1
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
Police remain outside the flat on Sunnyside Road this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police remain on Sunnyside Road more than a day after finding woman’s body in…
3
Scores of schools are shut across the north today due to the snow. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Tuesday January 17
4
Police cars outside the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Four arrested after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
5
North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied
North-east MSP wants to ‘explore’ allowing children as young as eight to change gender
3
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Angela Cumming carried out a sexual assault during a hen party dare game.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Chris Sumner / Design Team Date; 13/01/2023
Mum, 60, guilty of sex assault on student after hen party dares game goes…
7
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
weather warning
Upgraded amber warning for snow issued by Met Office as schools are forced to…
9
Huntly Arms Hotel
Four charged after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Terry Flintoff leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court, left, and from Facebook, right. Picture shows; Terry Flintoff.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenage dealer caught with heroin and cannabis worth £16,000 inside backpack

More from Press and Journal

fire crews
Six firefighters rescued by coastguard near Fraserburgh after fire engine slips on ice into…
Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, died in the fire. Image: PA/Police Scotland
Perth hotel owner claims safety fears 'untrue' following fire that killed Aberdeen sisters
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen Picture shows; Sarah Craig and The Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist's sickening attack on Afghan refugees on Aberdeen street
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Period of self-reflection needed for Anthony Stewart - and Aberdeen boss Jim…
Culter's Ryan Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter boss' praise after 'dynamic' attacking display against Ellon United…
The Inverness Lidl store on Telford Street was broken in to earlier this week with a quantity of alcohol stolen. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Lidl is not giving up on building a new supermarket in Inverness - despite…
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
Tain Sheriff Court
Thief walked into home where mum was putting child to bed
Cove Rangers loan signing Declan Glass. Image: SNS
Declan Glass hopes injury worries are over after joining for second Cove Rangers loan…
Volunteers with the Dingwall Community Woodland group have planted the first of 7,000 trees planned to overlook the Highland town. Image: Forestry Scotland.
Volunteers plant first of 7,000 trees for Dingwall community woodland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented