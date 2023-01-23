Golf: Torphins’ Greig Hutcheon to play alongside Lawrie, Monty and Els after earning European Legends Tour card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golf: Torphins' Greig Hutcheon to play alongside Lawrie, Monty and Els after earning European Legends Tour card

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
January 23, 2023, 8:43 pm
Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock
Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock

Torphins golfer Greig Hutcheon will tee it up alongside the likes of Paul Lawrie, Ernie Els and Colin Montgomerie in 2023 – after earning full European Legends Tour playing rights for the season.

Hutcheon, 49, recently missed out at US Champions Tour qualifying school, but fared much better at Legends Tour final qualifying at Gloria Golf Resort in Belek, Turkey, which started on Friday and concluded on Monday.

The north-east player’s eight-under total, after four consecutive under-par rounds of 71, 71, 69 and 69, was enough to finish in a tie for third, earning him his card alongside event winner Keith Horne (-11), Sean Whiffin (-9), Lionel Alexandre (-8) and Gustavo Acosta (-7).

Hutcheon will have the opportunity to compete with European golf’s best senior players close to home later in the year – as it was recently announced Trump International Golf Links, near Aberdeen, will host a Legends Tour event for the first time.

The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship will be played at the venue from August 24-27.

