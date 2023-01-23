Golf: Torphins’ Greig Hutcheon to play alongside Lawrie, Monty and Els after earning European Legends Tour card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torphins golfer Greig Hutcheon will tee it up alongside the likes of Paul Lawrie, Ernie Els and Colin Montgomerie in 2023 – after earning full European Legends Tour playing rights for the season.

Hutcheon, 49, recently missed out at US Champions Tour qualifying school, but fared much better at Legends Tour final qualifying at Gloria Golf Resort in Belek, Turkey, which started on Friday and concluded on Monday.

The north-east player’s eight-under total, after four consecutive under-par rounds of 71, 71, 69 and 69, was enough to finish in a tie for third, earning him his card alongside event winner Keith Horne (-11), Sean Whiffin (-9), Lionel Alexandre (-8) and Gustavo Acosta (-7).

Hutcheon will have the opportunity to compete with European golf’s best senior players close to home later in the year – as it was recently announced Trump International Golf Links, near Aberdeen, will host a Legends Tour event for the first time.

The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship will be played at the venue from August 24-27.