Stephen Gallacher: It’s been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly in golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: It’s been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly in golf

By Stephen Gallacher
February 23, 2023, 6:00 am
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.

The Genesis Invitational didn’t disappoint, that’s for sure.

We got a worthy winner in Jon Rahm, who is the new world number one, and he did so in style with an outstanding display – again.

I’m running out of superlatives for the man. His fifth win in the last nine events is a level of consistency on a ridiculous level.

Only Tiger Woods in his prime produced that sort of form in tournaments but to win more than 50% of the tournaments you are entering is ridiculous.

I wrote last week it was great for the game to have Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler duking it out on a weekly basis for the top spot in the world rankings and I stand by that.

We’re seeing amazing golf from three amazing players and if they maintain the standard they have shown then 2023 is going to be one of the most incredible years ever.

I thought Tiger in his pomp was a sporting freak and while I don’t expect to see any one player dominate the game like he did I’m thoroughly enjoying the astounding numbers these guys are putting up on a weekly basis.

Scheffler toppled after a week at number 1

Scheffler only got to number 1 a week ago and finished tied for 12th place in California but it wasn’t enough to hang onto the top spot.

That’s down to the brilliance of Rahm. I know he was frustrated at not being top of the rankings at the start of the year and he has certainly used that disappointment as a motivating factor.

With $10million (£8.3million) banked in earnings this year alone the Spaniard is a mind-boggling 93 under par so far this year.

Thomas Pieters’ departure a blow for Luke Donald

I’ll tell you who will be thrilled at seeing two Europeans involved in the fight for supremacy in the world rankings – Team Europe captain Luke Donald.

Luke must have wished the Ryder Cup match in Rome was next week rather than September given how well his guys are playing just now.

But it augurs well for the match against the Americans later this year.

He will be disappointed to see Thomas Pieters join LIV Golf though.

Pieters did well in the Hero Cup as he helped Continental Europe win the match against Great Britain and Ireland and was a strong contender to be included in the European team for Rome.

But he has opted to join LIV. I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision on the Belgian’s part and he will have his reasons but I’m still sad to see him go.

Tiger’s crass joke fell flat

The other big story from the Genesis Invitational of course was Tiger Woods himself.

I wish it was the fact he played four rounds of golf which provided the talking point but sadly it was not.

His attempt at humour fell flat after being caught on camera passing a tampon to Justin Thomas after hitting the ball further than his playing partner on the ninth tee in the opening round.

It was in poor taste and I can understand fully the backlash he has received because of it.

Tiger knows better than anyone every move he makes is scrutinised and at best it was a needless and unwelcome jibe to make.

He apologised for his actions on Friday and I’m sure he is hoping that will be the end of it.

Langer remains the ultimate pro

Bernhard Langer remains a huge inspiration for us all. Image: Shutterstock

If Jon Rahm is the man to beat then his senior equivalent is undoubtedly Bernhard Langer.

He extended his own record as the oldest winner of the PGA Champions Tour by winning the Chubb Classic on Sunday.

At 65 years, five months and 23 days the German racked up Champions Tour win number 45 of his career to tie Hale Irwin’s record.

When you think he’s beating guys like Padraig Harrington, who is still competitive on the main tour, it speaks volumes of the quality and drive he has to be so dedicated at the age he is.

Many guys would be happy to wind down but Bernhard is not an ordinary guy.

He is a prolific winner, a Ryder Cup great and a man who has defied time and technology to remain a top-class talent.

He may not be drinking from some mystical fountain of youth but he has certainly found the magic formula to be able to not only keep playing his own game and remain competitive, but to actually win tournaments.

He is truly an inspiration to us all.

Paramor was one of the best

I was saddened to hear of the death of legendary rules official John Paramor.

I’ve played 625 tournaments and John must have been the referee for almost all of them.

He was a lovely bloke who took on a tough job. It can’t be easy going up to the world number one and telling him he has incurred a penalty shot.

But John had a brilliant manner and he did an outstanding job.

A lovely man on and off the course, he was hugely respected by the players and his peers. One of the best to ever do it he had a passion for his job, the European Tour and golf which few could match.

He’ll be sorely missed.

It feels good to finally be back in India

It has been a long time coming but the wait is finally over as I’m back in New Dehli to defend the Hero Indian Open title I won in 2019.

Being back here this week has been a reminder of just how big an impact Covid has had on this tournament and this country.

Despite the long wait I have great memories of the place and I’m looking forward to what will hopefully be an enjoyable return.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Defending Open champion Cam Smith is one of 13 LIV Golf players already exempt for this year's championship.
Four Scots - and 13 LIV Golf players - already exempt for this year's…
Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer had a memorable 2022. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Follow that - PGA Tour's big impact events throw…
Killin Golf Club 9th green
Perfect short game: The best nine-hole golf courses in Scotland
Rif Clarke spent six years working on his history of Muir of Ord Golf Club
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club
Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf at the Genesis Invitational. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: All eyes on Tiger Woods as he hits the comeback trail again
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club - who are one of the few clubs keeping memberships at the same price. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Will north-east clubs raise 2023 fees to bring in more cash, or freeze…
Royal Dornoch is the first club to be chosen to host both championships at the same time.
North and north-east among courses selected to host Scottish Golf events
Justin Rose, of England, reacts after making a par putt on the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Stephen Gallacher: Justin Rose blooms again ahead of Ryder Cup
The 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions winners. Left to right, Scott Vass, men's handicap, Sarah Ritchie, ladies' scratch, Karen Anderson, ladies' handicap, Peter Mutch of Aberdein Considine, Ian Galbraith, senior gents', Rose Anderson, senior ladies' and Tyler Ogston, gents' scratch. Image: Jasperimage
Golf: Deluge of entries expected for Evening Express Champion of Champions, as North-east District…

Most Read

1
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
5
6
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
After lengthy delays, the Aberdeen incinerator is now very close to firing up for the very first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Sambrook, 33, was due tor return home to West Yorkshire from Glencoe on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
West Yorkshire man and his dog reported missing after not returning home from Glencoe…
CR0041278,Callum Law, Pitmedden. Highland League game between Formartine United and Brechin City. Picture of Paul Campbell celebrating with team mates after scoring to make it 1-0. Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin
CR0040227 19/12/2022 CBRE are moving office into level 2 of MSq1 Pictured - Derren McRae, MD, CBRE in the new office. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CBRE property expert Derren McRae reflects on 15 years of change in Aberdeen
Peat and Diesel will headline Friday night at HebCelt
Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore and Sharon Corr to join The Proclaimers at this year's…
Scotland is currently struggling to meet the demand for Gaelic medium education (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Don't let Gaelic medium education be a victim of its own…
CR0041323 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Ryan Gray NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Wednesday the 21st February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Violent racist called stranger a 'f****** foreigner' during unprovoked Aberdeen city centre attack
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Commercial property commentary Picture shows; Claire Herriot, associate director at Savills in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Savills Date; 04/05/2021
Commercial property: Granite City becoming two-tier market, says Savills
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points
Post Thumbnail
Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel
A badly damaged apartment block next to a destroyed building, following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey (Image: Emrah Gurel/AP/Shutterstock)
Lorna McDonald: Every day is a battle for survival after Turkey and Syria earthquakes

Editor's Picks

Most Commented