Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points

By Andy Skinner
February 23, 2023, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS

Sean Welsh is eager for Caley Thistle to channel their frustration into their efforts to pick up points in Saturday’s trip to Dundee.

Caley Jags are now without a win in their last five league games, after suffering a second successive loss to Hamilton Accies on Tuesday.

Billy Dodds’ men remain seventh in the Championship table, five points adrift of the promotion play-off spots.

During the recent spell, Inverness set up a Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at home to Kilmarnock, courtesy of a 3-0 triumph away to Premiership side Livingston.

Midfielder Welsh insists his side’s performances should have brought about more points, which he is determined to put right this weekend.

Sean Welsh in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

He said: “It is hard to hear, but we put so much into games and come away with zero points.

“The most important thing is picking up points at the end of the day. We are trying our hardest and playing well for large spells in games but we can’t get the results and it is hurting us badly.

“We have to use anything we can at the moment to start picking up results. We need to get focused and we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“We just have to go again on Saturday and start getting points.”

Missed chances key against Accies

After falling to a 3-0 defeat to Accies at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday, Inverness faced a quick rematch with John Rankin’s men in Lanarkshire just three days later.

Despite falling behind to Dan O’Reilly’s early goal, the Highlanders dominated much of the first half and equalised through Scott Allardice shortly before half-time.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Inverness were unable to capitalise on further gilt-edged chances in the second half, with Connor Smith’s spot-kick proving decisive in the hosts’ favour.

Welsh has urged his side to be more clinical, adding: “You see how many chances we had, and we didn’t take them. If you don’t do that then you always leave yourself open at the other end.

“At the minute we seem to be getting punished for every opportunity that teams create against us and it is hurting us.

“We played well in the first-half on Saturday and got sucker punched in the second half. On Tuesday night we started well and then gave away a sloppy goal but then we were on top for the rest of the first-half and got the equaliser.

“We started well in the second-half and I sound like a broken record but we got done on the counter again. We just have to take our chances in these kind of games.”

Mckay’s suspension a further blow to Caley Jags

Inverness’ night was compounded by the late dismissal of Billy Mckay for two yellow cards in stoppage time.

Mckay was initially shown a yellow card for alleged simulation as Inverness chased an equaliser, before minutes later being shown a second booking by Colin Steven for a challenge on Scott Martin.

Billy Mckay is shown his first yellow card against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

The red card means Inverness will be without leading scorer Mckay for the trip to Dens Park.

Welsh feels it is a harsh outcome, adding: “Billy said it was definitely a penalty because there was a drag back. He was not a happy bunny.

“I am not sure that we can appeal a yellow card for diving. Billy will be a loss to us and it doesn’t help at all.

“We don’t get the decision on the night and then we lose a key player. All our games are massive now and we need to start picking up points. It is massively frustrating.”

