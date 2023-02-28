Golf: Kelly Mechie feeling just champion at Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelly Mechie edged home in a thriller to win the Inverurie club championship.

Export coordinator Kelly, who was beaten on the final green by clubmate Julie Henderson in the first ladies Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch final at Newburgh two years ago, won their latest close encounter by a shot.

Kelly, 30, said: “I was thrilled to win the Inverurie club championship.

“Even though I have won it before, this win was particularly special as it was the first year I have won when Julie and I both played and it was very close.

“I led Julie by two shots going into the final round but it took all 18 holes before I was sure of victory.

“What a feeling it was to become champion again,” added Kelly, who plays off 3.9.

“I was incredibly nervous playing the last.

“I remember shaking trying to hit each shot, however, I managed to relax and card a 75 to pip Julie by a shot.

“Julie and I both agreed we had both played brilliantly and the ladies section couldn’t remember a scratch championship being so close for a number of years.

“My aims this year are to try to retain my club title and reach the final of the Evening Express Champion of Champions this year.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the Champion of Champions as I got to play different courses and meet other ladies.

“It is a tough competition with many rounds so you really do have to be on your game all year round to get through.

“I hope I can play as well as I did in 2021 to make it to the final again.”

Kelly played in the Champion of Champions under her maiden name of Guthrie.

Meldrum House to host Scottish Amateur

Meldrum House is set to stage the Scottish Amateur Championship this year.

The Aberdeenshire club, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this season, will host the competition from June 1-4.

A total of 144 players, which will hopefully include a strong North-east contingent, will make up the field.

Many of those players be looking to impress Great Britain and Ireland’s 2023 Walker Cup team selectors.

Meldrum House chairman Bob Edwards said: “We are very proud to host the Scottish Amateur Championship.

“With this year being our 25th anniversary, it goes to show how far we have come as a golf club during this time.”

Club captain Mark Kelly added: “Meldrum House members are looking forward to seeing how the elite field players tackle the course that we all love and play every week.

“Our members will also play a part in carrying out volunteer roles during the championship.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our fabulous set-up.”

Entries flooding in for Champion of Champions

The men are edging out the ladies as the entries continue to flood in for this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions.

A total of 55 men have entered their four competitions while the women have only managed 27.

So come on ladies let’s get your entries in before the closing date on Friday, March 17.

Seventeen men have entered both the scratch and the handicap competitions while 14 hopefuls have returned their forms for the senior scratch.

The senior handicap which is being staged for the first time has attracted seven competitors.

But it is still early days so champions get in touch with your club secretaries and fill in the forms which were sent out by North-East District secretary George Young earlier this year.

The Champion of Champions is again sponsored by Aberdein Considine to the tune of £2,400.

Champion of Champions

Men’s and women’s scratch; Men’s and women’s handicap; Senior men’s and women’s scratch; Senior men’s and women’s handicap.

Gary Taylor had a hole-in-one at the fifth hole at Murcar Links with a seven-iron when partnering Alex Mcdonald, Alex Leslie and Richard Thomson.