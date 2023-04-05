Richie Ramsay: Scottie Scheffler faces plenty of competition to defend the Green Jacket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richie Ramsay: Scottie Scheffler faces plenty of competition to defend the Green Jacket

The American finished three shots ahead of Rory McIlroy to win The Masters last year.

The patrons were out in force at Augusta National Golf Club. Image: AP.
The patrons were out in force at Augusta National Golf Club. Image: AP.
By Richie Ramsay

The opening major of the season is upon us and there are plenty of potential winners who could claim the coveted Green Jacket come Sunday.

In some ways The Masters should be the easiest major to predict because it is at the same venue every year and experience really matters around a course such as Augusta.

It is also the smallest field in major golf but it feels like this one is wide open.

The course suits players who can move the ball off the tee.

Rain is predicted this weekend which will soften up the course and suit the longer hitters even more.

But while being strong off the tee is a big advantage, Augusta remains a battle of the mind more than anything else.

There are so many shots required that can derail your round.

Rory McIlroy walks on the 15th hole during a practice round at the Masters. Image: AP.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and he is clearly capable of winning back-to-back titles at Augusta.

He is a player in top form having already chalked up two wins on the PGA Tour in 2023 by following up his Phoenix Open success with victory at The Players Championship.

Scheffler is incredibly underrated. If Rory McIlroy had achieved the same success recently then the column inches he would have received would have been off the charts.

The American is a very unassuming guy and there isn’t one part of his game that is spectacular.

He just does a lot of things very well and he seems to be very relaxed, even in the biggest events.

His swing maybe isn’t the prettiest in the world but who cares when you are putting on a Green Jacket on a Sunday?

Scottie Scheffler works out on the putting ahead of The Masters. Image: AP. 

But it is not going to be straightforward for him.

Rory McIlroy, looking to complete the career Grand Slam, will also have arrived at Augusta knowing a first Green Jacket will be in his grasp if he plays to his full potential.

This will be the ninth time McIlroy has tried to etch his place in golfing history by winning the Masters to complete the set.

It will be hard for him to get over the winning line if he can get into contention.

If he was two shots clear going into the final round, there would still be plenty of doubt over whether he could finish the job.

The final round at Augusta last year when he shot a 64 to finish runner-up was huge for him. It changed his mentality and the way he sees the course.

He may have felt it was a place he couldn’t post a low number but that final round will have given him a real boost.

His memories will have been of the collapse he had around there in 2011 so hopefully that has changed the narrative for him.

Jon Rahm is one to watch, especially if he gets off to a strong start, and it will be interesting to see how the Open champion Cam Smith gets on.

The other guys who I’m waiting to step up in another major are players like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth who will both feel ready to add to their collection.

Patrick Cantlay would be another one who could take the step up and you can also make a strong case for Shane Lowry as a possible winner this week.

Justin Thomas has won the PGA Championship on two occasions. 

From a British perspective, could this be the week Tommy Fleetwood or Tyrrell Hatton make that major breakthrough?

Both of them are definitely capable of winning this week.

Fleetwood was playing well at the Valspar Championship recently but didn’t have the best final round to finish tied third when he looked on course to win

Tyrrell has been knocking on the door for a while but his record in majors isn’t as good as he would like for a player of his quality.

It is going to come down to having the right mindset.

Experience will count for a lot coming down the stretch but it also wouldn’t be a huge shock if we crown a new major champion this week.

The Masters is always top entertainment and I’m sure this week will be no exception.

Ramifications of court ruling

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the DP World Tour has won its legal battle against LIV players.

The case arose after LIV players were fined £100,000 and suspended from last year’s Scottish Open following their decision to play on the breakaway tour.

The outcome of the case is expected to be confirmed this week.

If the DP World Tour is successful then it will be welcomed as it gives the tour an element of control over their product.

It will be interesting to see what the ramifications of the decision are but we won’t know that until much further down the line.

 

 

