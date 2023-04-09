Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never come

The Northern Irishman was a hot tip for The Masters but failed to make the cut after a dismal second round.

Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
By Danny Law

This was supposed to be the year that Rory McIlroy finally cracked Augusta.

He was in form. He was prepared. He was ready.

That elusive Masters victory was all that was required for McIlroy to cement his place among the golfing greats by joining the illustrious group of golfers who have won all four majors.

He should already have at least one Green Jacket already.

But the scars remain from his horrible collapse in 2011. He led by four shots heading into the final round as he chased his maiden major but carded a final round of 80 to plummet down the leaderboard.

Seven top-10 finishes from 15 starts is enough evidence to suggest this is a course where McIlroy can triumph. There aren’t many – if any – where this is not the case.

Hopes were raised this time after his runner-up finish last year.

A stunning final round of 64 appeared to give him the belief he could finally turn his Masters goal into a reality.

The Northern Irishman invested a huge amount of time getting ready for this year’s opening major.

He admitted last Tuesday that he had already played 81 holes at Augusta in the two weeks prior to the event. That is an unusual level of preparation for a player of McIlroy’s calibre who already possesses plenty of experience of the challenges around Augusta.

McIlroy was trending nicely in the lead-up to the major with a win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic followed by a runner-up placing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a third-place at the WGC Match Play.

It looked like the stage was set for McIlroy to finally conquer his Masters demons. Plenty of seasoned golf writers felt this was going to be his week.

Rory McIlroy was in good form leading up to The Masters. Image: AP. 

He also had the good fortune of being on the right side of the draw as the wet weather wreaked havoc over the opening days but, frustratingly, he couldn’t take advantage.

Instead a low key first round of 72 was followed by a hugely disappointing 77 as he made an early exit back down Magnolia Lane.

It is bewildering to see a player of McIlroy’s undoubted talent and class struggle to make the cut at the major with the smallest field.

Nine long years have passed since McIlroy last won a major.

Despite his Masters woes it’s entirely possible he ends that drought this year, particularly at this year’s Open venue, Royal Liverpool, where he lifted the Claret Jug in 2014.

McIlroy turns 34 next month – he still has plenty of chances to win at Augusta ahead of him.

But to complete the set, he will need to learn how to get out of his own way and produce his best golf – and that is going to be easier said than done.

While McIlroy’s play wasn’t anywhere near his scintillating best, he did provide one of the highlights by doing the first ‘walk-and-talk’ interview at The Masters.

Sir Nick Faldo felt the former world number one was wrong to agree to be mic’d up at Augusta, believing it would have a negative impact on McIlroy’s focus and concentration levels.

A needless distraction? Maybe but hearing McIlroy talk through his shot selections and provide instant feedback after hitting shots was fascinating.

It’s likely to be something that the top players are going to have to get increasingly used to doing in the coming years as broadcasters continue to want more bang for their bucks.

McIlroy will have left the Masters disappointed and likely with more questions than answers.

It felt like he had prepared perfectly this time but the outcome was nothing like he imagined.

If the day comes when McIlroy finally get his hand on a Green Jacket, it will be one of the great golfing stories and a true tale of redemption after so many years of frustration.

But after another chance to win at Augusta passes him by, it’s much harder to see that long-term objective coming to fruition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Ian Poulter led the challenge to DP World Tour sanctions which have been upheld by an independent panel.
COMMENT: The battle between the DP World Tour and LIV players turned into a…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
A photo of a golfer teeing off
Why we play golf: 10 Scottish golfers in their own words
The patrons were out in force at Augusta National Golf Club. Image: AP.
Richie Ramsay: Scottie Scheffler faces plenty of competition to defend the Green Jacket
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Formidable field for Evening Express Champion of Champions men's scratch tournament
Tiger Woods walks to the 12th green during a practice at Augusta this week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Time for Augusta National to take a stand that…
Costa Navarino
Fantasy Golf – 5 reasons to play
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
Story by John Ross Jack Nicklaus with Royal Dornoch staff in 2014
Royal Dornoch head pro on his rounds with the stars as he marks 25…
Sandy Lyle will hit the opening tee shot of this year's Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Sandy Lyle is one of Scotland's all-time golfing greats

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
3
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen applauds the Dons fans after the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
'I've genuinely loved every minute': Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
First Minister Humza Yousaf is being asked to create a new ministerial role.
Campaign groups call on Humza Yousaf to appoint dedicated 'Minister for Scottish Languages'
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at family home in Inverness
The Corran Ferry crosses the Narrows to Ardgour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Mortifying and embarrassing': Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were called to attend three rescues in one weekend. Image: Glencoe MRT/ Facebook.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team 'very impressed' by child's resilience during rescue
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured are Dee celebrating winning the cup Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Magnus Watson chuffed to play his part as Banks o' Dee make Highland League…
Mihails Hodzajevs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
5 October 2022. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Conor Gethins celebrates
Conor Gethins gives Nairn derby win against Clach; Rothes and Deveronvale draw
Mike Stobbie was placed in a coma for two months after contracting necrotising fasciitis. Image: Mike Stobbie.
Aberdeen pianist shares battle with 'flesh-eating' disease that took his fingers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented