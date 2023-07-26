Newly-crowned Scottish Boys Amateur champion Billy Devine selected for Home Internationals

Elgin’s Billy Devine has been chosen to represent Scotland in the Boys’ Home Internationals at Lindrick in England next month.

Devine defeated Kemnay’s Fraser Laird in the final at Lanark to win the Scottish Boys’ Amateur on Sunday.

He will be joined in the team for the matches on August 8-10 by Fergus Brown (Gullane), Koby Buchan (Cruden Bay), Dylan Cairns (Royal Troon), Brodie Cunningham (Bothwell Castle), Billy Devine (Elgin), Alexander Farmer (Kilmacolm), Jake Johnston (Royal Burgess Golfing Society), Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links) and Scott Spark (Newmachar).

Inverness’ Summer Elliott is part of the Scotland team for the Girls’ Home Internationals at the same venue.

Asitha Ashok (Wike Ridge), Sheridan Clancy (Melrose), Grace Crawford (North Berwick),

Evie McCallum (Dunfermline), Sofia McGhie (Lancaster) and Freya Russell (Royal Troon) have also been selected.

Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths, the Scottish women’s amateur champion, and Murcar Links member Jasmine Mackintosh, the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open winner, are part of the Scotland team for the women’s home internationals at Machynys Golf Club in Wales from August 9-11.

Megan Ashley (Blairgowrie), Ailsa Brannock (Castle Douglas), Penelope Brown (Auchterarder), Lorna McClymont (Milngavie) and Jennifer Saxton (Dunfermline) are also included.

Forres’ Matthew Wilson will represent Scotland in the men’s home internationals at Machynys.

Angus Carrick (Craigielaw), Andrew Davidson (Crail), Connor Graham (Blairgowrie), Gregor Graham (Blairgowrie), Jack McDonald (Roxburghe),Oliver Mukherjee (Loretto School), Niall Shiels Donegan (Mill Valley) and Gregor Tait (Adelburgh) are also included.