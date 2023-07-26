Newly-crowned Scottish Boys Amateur champion Billy Devine selected for Home Internationals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newly-crowned Scottish Boys Amateur champion Billy Devine selected for Home Internationals

The Elgin player claimed the national title at Lanark on Sunday.

By Danny Law
Elgin's Billy Devine is the new Scottish Boys' Amateur Champion for 2023. Image: Scottish Golf.
Elgin's Billy Devine has been chosen to represent Scotland in the Boys' Home Internationals at Lindrick in England next month.

Elgin’s Billy Devine has been chosen to represent Scotland in the Boys’ Home Internationals at Lindrick in England next month.

Devine defeated Kemnay’s Fraser Laird in the final at Lanark to win the Scottish Boys’ Amateur on Sunday.

He will be joined in the team for the matches on August 8-10 by Fergus Brown (Gullane), Koby Buchan (Cruden Bay), Dylan Cairns (Royal Troon), Brodie Cunningham (Bothwell Castle), Billy Devine (Elgin), Alexander Farmer (Kilmacolm), Jake Johnston (Royal Burgess Golfing Society), Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links) and Scott Spark (Newmachar).

Inverness’ Summer Elliott is part of the Scotland team for the Girls’ Home Internationals at the same venue.

Asitha Ashok (Wike Ridge), Sheridan Clancy (Melrose), Grace Crawford (North Berwick),

Evie McCallum (Dunfermline), Sofia McGhie (Lancaster) and Freya Russell (Royal Troon) have also been selected.

Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths, the Scottish women’s amateur champion, and Murcar Links member Jasmine Mackintosh, the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open winner, are part of the Scotland team for the women’s home internationals at Machynys Golf Club in Wales from August 9-11.

Aboyne golfer Carmen Griffiths won the Scottish Women’s Amateur. Image: Scottish Golf.

Megan Ashley (Blairgowrie), Ailsa Brannock (Castle Douglas), Penelope Brown (Auchterarder), Lorna McClymont (Milngavie) and Jennifer Saxton (Dunfermline) are also included.

Forres’ Matthew Wilson will represent Scotland in the men’s home internationals at Machynys.

Angus Carrick (Craigielaw), Andrew Davidson (Crail), Connor Graham (Blairgowrie), Gregor Graham (Blairgowrie), Jack McDonald (Roxburghe),Oliver Mukherjee (Loretto School), Niall Shiels Donegan (Mill Valley) and Gregor Tait (Adelburgh) are also included.

