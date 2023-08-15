Golf: Inverurie’s Calum Morrison knocks two-time winner Laurie Phillips out of Evening Express Champion of Champions

Calum Morrison edged out two-time winner Laurie Phillips in the quarter-finals of the Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s scratch tournament.

Inverurie member Calum defeated Laurie at the second extra-hole in a match of high quality and now faces Bradley Fraser, of Ellon McDonald, in the semi-finals.

Calum said: “I knew I was in for a tough match against Laurie.

“I got off to a quick start and won the first before we halved every hole until I increased my lead at the ninth.

“Laurie squared the match with birdies at the 12th and 13th, before we exchanged the next two holes with winning birdies.

“I won the 16th with a par and held a one-hole lead on the 18th tee.

“However, Laurie hit his second shot to six feet and rolled in his birdie putt to set up extra holes.

“Laurie put pressure on me as he hit his tee shot on the 19th to the front edge of the green.

“I hit a good drive, but unfortunately caught the greenside bunker.

“I splashed out to five feet and Laurie gave his eagle putt a good go to safely secure his birdie.

“Thankfully, I holed my birdie putt and sealed victory at the 20th with a birdie after hitting my second shot to about a foot from the cup.

“I played solidly for the 20 holes, with 15 pars and five birdies.”

Calum added: “I was pleased to emulate my dad Alex, who lost out in the Champion of Champions scratch quarter-finals in 1989 to Hamish Love, having beaten Craig Cassells in the previous round.”

Hamish was the North-east District Boys’ Matchplay champion, from Cruden Bay, while Craig was the District Youths’ champion, from Murcar.

Aberdein Considine are again sponsoring the Champion of Champions finals to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

Karen through to first-ever EE Champion of Champions senior women’s handicap final

Karen Thow has booked her place in the inaugural final of the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior women’s handicap tournament.

Hazlehead member Karen, 56, defeated Linda McNaughton by 2&1 – despite conceding six shots to her opponent at Westhill.

Karen will now face the winner of the other semi-final between Sheila McNaught (Newmachar) and Freda Macpherson (Inverurie) in the final at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

NHS Grampian nurse Karen said: “The final will be my biggest golf challenge, but I am really looking forward to it.

“I started playing 15 years ago, much to my late husband John’s surprise, when I asked him to teach me.

“I got completely hooked on the game and enjoy the challenge of trying to improve, the competition, and having fun and laughs along the way.

“We have been so lucky to have met so many wonderful people from all over the world.

“Golf is a sport that is enjoyed by so many with the goal of doing their best on the day.

“I’m proud to be representing Hazlehead – it’s a club that has such a friendly vibe.

“I also practise at Kippie Lodge,, which has fantastic facilities which include a nine-hole course, a driving range and short game area.”

Karen progressed to the last four with a 4&2 home victory over Elizabeth Johnston, of Insch.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR WOMEN’S HANDICAP TOURNAMENT

SEMI-FINALS (to be played by Monday, August 21)

Sheila McNaught (18) Newmachar v Freda Macpherson (15) Inverurie.

Linda McNaughton (21) Westhill lost to Karen Thow (15) Hazlehead 2&1.

Aberdeen Pennant League finalists confirmed

Deeside and Newmachar will go head-to-head in this year’s Aberdeen Pennant League final.

The Bieldside club lost their opening two ties in their semi-final against Royal Aberdeen, but bounced back to win 3-2 at Peterculter.

Newmachar pipped Murcar Links by the same score in the other semi at Deeside.

The final is at Auchmill on Sunday, September 10.

DEESIDE 3, ROYAL ABERDEEN 2

D Macklin, J Hall lost to N Macandrew, G Joss 2&1; R Evett, G Pennet lost to F McKenna, W Thompson 3&2; K Truscott, T Rennie beat D Macandrew, L Watson 3&2; A Smith, K Willox beat S Buchan, N Sadler 2&1; J Bruce, H Charles beat B Moir, N Stables 3&2.

MURCAR LINKS 2, NEWMACHAR 3

B Innes, A Styles lost to A Giles, R Strachan 2 holes; A Bews, C Somers beat J Calder, J Anderson 5&4; R Brechin, C Stewart lost to M Lawrence, J Wilson 3&2; G McInnes, A Holbrook lost to C Henderson, E Main 2&1; N McKinnon, I Galbraith beat M Rae, M Smith 2&1.