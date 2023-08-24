Legends Tour remains the target for Aberdeen golfer Scott Henderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legends Tour remains the target for Aberdeen golfer Scott Henderson

The 53-year-old, who is attached to the Kings Links Golf Centre, took part in Q School in Turkey in January in a bid to land one of the five places on the senior tour.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen golfer Scott Henderson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Playing in this week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship has given Aberdeen’s Scott Henderson added motivation to make it onto the Legends Tour.

He was unsuccessful in his bid but he hopes to show he can mix it with the best senior players in Europe at this week’s event at Trump International Links.

He said: “I have been trying to get on the Legends Tour.

“The first time I was eligible to play Q School was in Portugal and I missed a four-foot birdie putt on the last that would have got me in a play-off.

“They then cancelled Q School for a couple of years due to Covid.

“Earlier this year, I had a nine at one hole and ended up missing out by five or six. If you take away that nine then you aren’t far away.

“It is difficult as you are only playing for five cards.

“The way to guarantee to play on this tour was to have had a long enough career on the main tour and be near the top of the career money list.

“That wasn’t the case for me but I’d love to make it through Q School to get more starts.

“I qualified for this event through a PGA tournament in London. There were about 200 competitors and 15 places on offer.

“Hopefully I can make the most of it.”

Aberdeen golfer Scott Henderson is teeing it up at Trump International Links this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. 

Henderson reckons his fellow competitors are in for a treat this week at Trump International Links – although he anticipates some high scores if the conditions are blustery.

He added: “This is a great week and we are playing on a fantastic course.

“I have been playing here for a few years but most of the guys haven’t played here before and they all think it is phenomenal.

“You have so many tee options, it is going to be hard for the tour to get it right.

“The wind can switch and suddenly a hole can become a nightmare.”

