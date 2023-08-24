Legends Tour remains the target for Aberdeen golfer Scott Henderson

Playing in this week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship has given Aberdeen’s Scott Henderson added motivation to make it onto the Legends Tour.

The 53-year-old, who is attached to the Kings Links Golf Centre, took part in the tour’s Q School in Turkey in January in a bid to land one of the five places on the senior tour.

He was unsuccessful in his bid but he hopes to show he can mix it with the best senior players in Europe at this week’s event at Trump International Links.

He said: “I have been trying to get on the Legends Tour.

“The first time I was eligible to play Q School was in Portugal and I missed a four-foot birdie putt on the last that would have got me in a play-off.

“They then cancelled Q School for a couple of years due to Covid.

“Earlier this year, I had a nine at one hole and ended up missing out by five or six. If you take away that nine then you aren’t far away.

“It is difficult as you are only playing for five cards.

“The way to guarantee to play on this tour was to have had a long enough career on the main tour and be near the top of the career money list.

“That wasn’t the case for me but I’d love to make it through Q School to get more starts.

“I qualified for this event through a PGA tournament in London. There were about 200 competitors and 15 places on offer.

“Hopefully I can make the most of it.”

Henderson reckons his fellow competitors are in for a treat this week at Trump International Links – although he anticipates some high scores if the conditions are blustery.

He added: “This is a great week and we are playing on a fantastic course.

“I have been playing here for a few years but most of the guys haven’t played here before and they all think it is phenomenal.

“You have so many tee options, it is going to be hard for the tour to get it right.

“The wind can switch and suddenly a hole can become a nightmare.”