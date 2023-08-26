Peter Baker takes four-shot lead into the final round of Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Baker takes four-shot lead into the final round of Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

The Englishman shot a third round of 69 to lead Simon Khan by four.

By Danny Law
Peter Baker in action at Trump International Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peter Baker in action at Trump International Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Peter Baker showed little let-up in his quest for a third win of the season at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire.

The Englishman has already tasted victory at the Irish Legends and the JCB Championship on the Legends Tour this year.

He heads into the final round at Trump International Links with a four-shot lead over Simon Khan following a third round of 69 to reach 12 under overall.

He was almost completely out of sight for the chasing pack after reaching five under for his round through 12 holes before a dropped shot at 14 and a three-putt at the last for a bogey six.

He said: “I played really well and got off to a nice start.

“I managed to keep it going, although it got more difficult towards the end.

“It was a long day with teeing off late so the back nine was difficult but we managed to hang in there.

“I feel shattered but I’m looking forward to having another go tomorrow.

“Anything can happen around here so I’ll need to go out and try to play well again and see what happens.”

Baker, a three-time winner on the European Tour and a member of the 1993 European Ryder Cup team, doesn’t intend to adopt a more conservative approach for the final round.

He said: “I try not to think too much about the lead, I try to focus on performing well.

“I will try to play to the best of my abilities and hole a few putts.

“I can only control what I can do and not think too much about what the other guys do.

“Somebody might go out there and shoot 66 or 65 but if I play well then I will be happy.

“It is a good golf course because if you play well tee to green then you can score but if you don’t play well then it is easy to drop shots.

“That is a sign of a very good course.”

Khan takes route 66 into second spot

Khan carded the lowest round of the third day with a six-under-par 66 which included four birdies and an eagle two at the seventh as he moved up to eight under for the tournament.

Former US Open champion Michael Campbell and Englishman Greg Owen are tied third on five under with 2012 Scottish Open winner Jeev Milkha Singh in fifth spot on three under.

Torphins’ Greig Hutcheon carded his lowest round of the week with a two-under 70 but felt it should have been better after playing the opening eight holes in four under.

He said: “It was disappointing.

“I had it four under early on but I lost my concentration a heap of times out there.

“The pace was really poor and my mind kept wandering.

“I three-putted the ninth from nowhere which was down to a lack of concentration.

“I three-putted 13 and then drove it in the bunker at the last.

“It was a bit of a rotten day.

“If I could shoot a round in the 60s tomorrow I would be happy.”

Hutcheon is tied sixth on two under alongside fellow Scot Andrew Oldcorn who shot a two-over 74.

Euan McIntosh is tied 10th on one under, while Aberdeen’s Paul Lawrie finished the day tied 26th after a round of 75.

Only the top 60 and ties progressed to the final round with Thomas Levet (+11), Scott Henderson (+12) and American Shaun Micheel (+13) among those missing the 54-hole cut.

