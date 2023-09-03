Robert MacIntyre ‘excited’ after securing European Ryder Cup spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert MacIntyre ‘excited’ after securing European Ryder Cup spot

The Oban golfer claimed the final automatic spot on the European Points List to make Luke Donald's 12-man team. 

By Danny Law
Robert MacIntyre celebrates on the 18th green on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023. Image: Shutterstock.
Robert MacIntyre celebrates on the 18th green on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023. Image: Shutterstock.

Robert MacIntyre says he can’t wait to make his Ryder Cup debut after securing his spot on the European team.

The Oban golfer claimed the final automatic spot on the European Points List to make Luke Donald’s 12-man team.

Matt Fitzpatrick claimed the final spot on the World Points List after his tied third finish at the Omega European Masters.

MacIntyre finished tied 55th in the final qualifying DP World Tour event but his main challengers Yannik Paul and Adrian Meronk were unable to finish in the top three to have a chance of overtaking the left-hander from Glencruitten.

MacIntyre and Fitzpatrick join Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tyrell Hatton as automatic qualifiers for the European team with Donald set to reveal his six captain’s picks on Monday.

The Scot said: “I am so excited to be part of this year’s European Ryder Cup team, and I am really looking forward to Rome.

“It has been a tough qualifying campaign, but I am pleased with the way I have dealt with the challenge and to have earned one of the six automatic spots.

“I’ve worked hard to play in the Ryder Cup, but it’s now important that we go on and win it.”

Robert MacIntyre finished tied 55th at the Omega European Masters. Image: Shutterstock. 

MacIntyre will take a week off before competing in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in his final event before the Ryder Cup in Rome at the end of the month.

MacIntyre could be joined by 23-year-old Swede Ludvig Aberg who gave his chances of landing a pick a major boost by winning the Omega European Masters by two shots.

 

