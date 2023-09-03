Robert MacIntyre ‘excited’ after securing European Ryder Cup spot

Robert MacIntyre says he can’t wait to make his Ryder Cup debut after securing his spot on the European team.

The Oban golfer claimed the final automatic spot on the European Points List to make Luke Donald’s 12-man team.

Matt Fitzpatrick claimed the final spot on the World Points List after his tied third finish at the Omega European Masters.

MacIntyre finished tied 55th in the final qualifying DP World Tour event but his main challengers Yannik Paul and Adrian Meronk were unable to finish in the top three to have a chance of overtaking the left-hander from Glencruitten.

MacIntyre and Fitzpatrick join Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tyrell Hatton as automatic qualifiers for the European team with Donald set to reveal his six captain’s picks on Monday.

He's done it 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿@robert1lefty will make his Ryder Cup debut in Italy.

The Scot said: “I am so excited to be part of this year’s European Ryder Cup team, and I am really looking forward to Rome.

“It has been a tough qualifying campaign, but I am pleased with the way I have dealt with the challenge and to have earned one of the six automatic spots.

“I’ve worked hard to play in the Ryder Cup, but it’s now important that we go on and win it.”

MacIntyre will take a week off before competing in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in his final event before the Ryder Cup in Rome at the end of the month.

MacIntyre could be joined by 23-year-old Swede Ludvig Aberg who gave his chances of landing a pick a major boost by winning the Omega European Masters by two shots.