Justin Rose backs Ryder Cup debutant Robert MacIntyre to make his mark this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Justin Rose backs Ryder Cup debutant Robert MacIntyre to make his mark this weekend

Rose and MacIntyre halved their fourballs match against Wyndham Clark and Max Homa.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Robert MacIntyre in action at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Robert MacIntyre in action at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

Justin Rose backed Oban’s Robert MacIntyre to produce Ryder Cup fireworks this weekend after the pair ensured Europe didn’t lose a single match to their US rivals on Friday’s opening day.

The Europeans led 4-0 following a clean sweep in the morning foursomes at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, and Rose’s clutch putt for birdie on the last meant he and partner MacIntyre tied their closing afternoon fourballs battle with American pairing Wyndham Clark and Max Homa to leave the home team with a handsome 6.5-1.5 advantage going into the weekend.

Despite the elation of the dramatic finish to their match, it was clear rookie MacIntyre was in a battle with his game at points during his maiden Ryder Cup round.

Afterwards, Rose gave him some words of encouragement, saying: “I’m obviously delighted we got something out of that game. We fought really, really hard out there today, and I just didn’t want us to be the only ones to let (US) red be on the board the whole day long. Do you know what I mean?

“What an epic performance from the lads this morning, and some really tight matches out there this afternoon, but the 18th hole looks like it’s been so incredibly kind to us.

“Bobby is going to get his turn. He played good today and just couldn’t get the momentum going. But that’s coming and he’s going to turn that around on someone this weekend.

“That was my moment there on 18 – which was for him, and for us, and for the whole team.”

MacIntyre nevertheless cut a smiling figure in his post-round interview and seemed to have enjoyed his first Ryder Cup playing experience.

He also paid tribute to veteran Rose, saying: “It was brilliant. I struggled out on the greens today, but that’s why we’ve got a partner and he was unbelievable.

“The guy (Rose) has been the world number one before. He’s done everything in the game of golf and he proved it again today.”

Rose described the feeling of watching his climactic game-tying birdie putt drop as “immense”, insisting the lead Europe have over the US going into Saturday and Sunday is more than he was expecting at one point during the fourballs.

Scot MacIntyre and the Englishman were two down with two holes to play, and Rose added: “It looked like 2.5-1.5 to America (in the afternoon), and I actually thought that would be a pretty solid effort – leading by three after day one. You’d absolutely have taken that.

“But obviously the boys – Rambo (Jon Rahm), Viktor (Hovland) – all making puts on 18, and us squeezing out from two down with two to play… This 18th hole into the setting sun has done us proud.”

More from Golf

Team Europe captain Luke Donald (right) alongside US captain Zach Johnson with the Ryder Cup Trophy. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: A Ryder Cup week to remember for players young and old
Team Europe's Robert MacIntyre during a press conference at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Image: PA.
Shinty, Teuchter music and meeting Monty: Robert MacIntyre feeling ready for Ryder Cup debut
Neil Irvine who won the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior men's scratch final. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Golf: Stonehaven's Neil Irvine and Banchory's Gail Christie thrilled with Evening Express Champion of…
Europe's Gemma Dryburgh on the 8th tee during day one of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, Malaga. Image: PA.
Gemma Dryburgh helps Europe fight back on the opening day of the Solheim Cup
an artist impression of the new clubhouse at Royal Dornoch.
'A legacy for generations to come': Green light for £14m Royal Dornoch clubhouse delayed…
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…
The 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness with speakers Craig Walker, Andy Williams, Jo De Silva and Tony Story. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: prestigious event will be worth £3m to the Highlands
Suzann Pettersen has issued an apology over the concession controversy at the Solheim Cup (AP)
Stephen Gallacher: Time for the ladies to lead the way with a Solheim Cup…
North-east golfer Gemma Dryburgh swinging her club
Gemma Dryburgh hoping for dream week at Solheim Cup
Calum Morrison with the Champion of Champions throphy
Golf: Inverurie's Calum Morrison wins men's scratch crown as Evening Express Champion of Champions…