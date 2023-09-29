‘It is not funny, it is not edgy’: Swastika and white supremacy slogans appear in Elgin’s Cooper Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It is not funny, it is not edgy’: Swastika and white supremacy slogans appear in Elgin’s Cooper Park

Local councillor Jérémie Fernandes was alerted to the graffiti this afternoon.

By Ross Hempseed
Images of the graffiti taken at Cooper Park in Elgin. Image: Jérémie Fernandes.
In the third incident this year, racist graffiti has appeared in Elgin’s Cooper Park.

Jérémie Fernandes, councillor of Elgin North, was alerted to the vandalism by a member of the public this afternoon.

The graffiti at Cooper Park featured a spray-painted swastika on a tree near the skate park as well as white supremacist slogans on a nearby wall and the n-word on the ground.

Mr Fernandes says it’s not the first time that racist graffiti has appeared in Elgin, saying it is the third time since his election in May 2022 this has occurred.

He said: “It is not the first time I have reported racist graffiti in Elgin to council officers.

“There are clearly a handful of individuals who think it is acceptable to paint far-right slogans on public property.

‘It is not funny, it is not edgy’

“Defacing a skatepark where kids play is pathetic. Children should not have to see this despicable expression of hate.

“It is not funny, it is not edgy and it certainly does not represent the views of the people of Elgin and Moray.

“The matter is in hand, and I expect the graffiti will be removed soon.”

It comes after a far-right anti-immigrant rally was held at Cooper Park back in June, which included a speaker who likes to style himself on Adolf Hitler.

The rally by a far-right group, Highland Division, went ahead, but campaigners against the group soon outnumbered those in attendance.

When news broke of the planned rally Mr Fernandes at the time called it “stressful and alarming”.

It is believed the rally was held in response to plans by the nearby Eight Acres Hotel to house up to 50 migrants at the expense of paying guests.

