Golf: Craig Irvine flirts with Stonehaven course record in comeback to win seventh club championship

This week's north-east golf round-up also features a chat with Aboyne Golf Club's champion, who is now in the United States on a golf scholarship.

By Alan Brown
Stonehaven Golf Club champion Craig Irvine. Image: Alan Brown.
Craig Irvine says he carded the round of his life to win the Stonehaven Golf Club championship.

Plus-one handicapper Craig came from six shots behind in the final round to clinch the Stonehaven title for a seventh time.

Craig, 33, said: “I wasn’t playing particularly great going into the championship, and after three rounds found myself six shots behind one of my best friends Iain Macleod and four shots behind Bruce Ferguson, who has won the championship four times.

“I was relaxed going into the last round with no pressure as I did not expect to haul back the deficit.

“I managed to birdie the first, which was the perfect start.

“After nine holes, I was three under on a very windy night and had caught up with Bruce and Iain to give myself a chance.

“I made another birdie at the 12th and followed that up with another birdie on the 15th to hold a three-shot lead with three holes remaining.

“The Stonehaven course record is six under so that was in the back of my head, but I could not be too aggressive with only a three-shot  lead.

“I missed a four-foot birdie putt on the 16th, while Bruce made birdie to cut my lead to two shots.

“I finished up with two pars to win by two shots.

“It was probably the best round of golf I’ve played to card a bogey-free five-under-par 61 in very windy conditions.

“I won my first title in 2009 when I was 19.

“My dad Neil – who won the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior title at Banchory this year – has won the club championship six times, so it was pleasing to get ahead of him.

Neil Irvine who won the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior men’s scratch final. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“My next target is win the scratch title for a record eighth time.

“I have played in the Champion of Champions a few times, but not progressed very far.

“Let’s hope next year I can progress further as my golf has certainly improved in the last couple of years.”

Jamie signs off ahead of US golf scholarship with first men’s championship win at Aboyne

Jamie Gibb is currently enjoying life as a freshman on a golf scholarship in the United States.

However, preparing for his trip across the Atlantic did not prevent the 19-year-old from storming to the Aboyne Golf Club championship title for the first time.

Plus-two amateur Jamie spread-eagled the field and eased to a nine-shot success after closing with a three-under-par 65 in the fourth and final round.

Jamie said: “Winning the Aboyne club championship is something I’ve always wanted to do since I could remember.

”I won the junior championship last year, so winning the club championship this season was huge for me.

Aboyne Golf Club champion Jamie Gibb. Image: Alan Brown.

“I’m really looking forward to the possibility of playing in the Evening Express Champion of Champions tournament next year.

“However, I am not sure I will make the dates as I am on a golf scholarship at Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky.

“I am really enjoying it, the weather is fantastic, so I’m getting to play golf all the time.

”I think we’ve only had three days of rain since I arrived – which is much better than Scotland lately!

”The team are a great group of lads which include two others from Scotland, which is nice.

“Our coach Chis Butler has settled us in really well and he has made the process of moving much easier.

“I am missing my friends and family back home, but it’s been a great experience to come and live.”

Jamie lifted the Aboyne junior club championship on four occasions.

Ross cards Murcar Links ace

Murcar Links member Ross Macgregor has carded his first hole-in-one.

Ross aced the 155-yard 12th hole at his home course using an eight-iron when playing with Iain and Euan Barclay.

Meanwhile, entries are being accepted for the Links Cup Pairs Highlands from April 10-12.

The 54-hole tournament will be played over the fairways at Royal Dornoch, Brora and Golspie.

There are prizes for both scratch and handicap.

Entry is £665 per pair, which also includes all prizes and dinner after the final round.

For more details, contact andy@linksgolfcup.co.uk

Conversation