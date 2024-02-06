Royal Aberdeen course manager ‘honoured’ to be recognised by British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Royal Aberdeen course manager ‘honoured’ to be recognised by British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association

Balgownie course manager Robert Patterson and John Geddes, who retired as McDonald Ellon head greenkeeper, were both recognised for their services to the industry.

By Alan Brown
Robert Patterson, Royal Aberdeen Golf Club course manager, on the course
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Robert Patterson has been regularly showered with praise since he took over the reins at Royal Aberdeen 25 years ago.

But the Balgownie course manager admits he was overwhelmed after being honoured with a life membership by the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association.

Robert and John Geddes, who retired as McDonald Ellon head greenkeeper, were both recognised for their services to the industry in Harrogate.

Robert said: “I am delighted to be given life membership of BIGGA.

“It means more when it is your peers that nominate you for the award.

“I have been involved at association section committee, regional and national board level having the honour of being Scottish chairman for three years prior to and through the Covid years.

Royal Aberdeen course manager: ‘I am humbled to be awarded this accolade’

“That was only possible with the support of Royal Aberdeen who allowed me to help BIGGA improve and promote greenkeeping on a bigger scale.

“Our industry is growing and recognition for greenkeeping as a profession, which is hugely rewarding, is greater now than it has ever been.

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside so many dedicated professional greenkeepers and regional administrators to drive forward greenkeeper education and fulfilment.

“Our annual turf management exhibition each year is testament to the hard work done behind the scenes and gives us all a chance to showcase our skills and professionalism.

“I am humbled to be awarded this accolade and will endeavour to further promote our industry.”

Royal Aberdeen course manager Robert Patterson holding a framed certificate from BIGGA
Royal Aberdeen course manager Robert Patterson was honoured with a life membership by the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association.

Robert is leaving Royal Aberdeen after 26 years of presenting a course which has staged the Scottish Open, Walker Cup, British Senior Open, British Amateur and Scottish Senior Championships.

He had spent 18 years at Royal Dornoch ahead of that appointment.

“I will not be disappearing completely from the greenkeeping scene,” added Robert, who has been easing his successor Richard Johnstone,  from Nairn Dunbar, into his replacement role at Royal Aberdeen.

“I have set up my own consultancy business for golf courses and bowling clubs so that I can give something back to the industry that has served me so well.

“Data capture for fine turf is crucial so that the correct informed decisions are made in the management of fine turf.

“This is something that I am also heavily involved in and is a valuable tool for the modern day greenkeeper.

“I have always had a committed and hard working approach and this has given me several career highs and the chance to forge friendships that will last forever.

“I’d like to thank all those involved in the process to grant me life membership. It is very much appreciated.”

John Geddes, who retired as McDonald Ellon head greenkeeper, received two awards.
John Geddes, who retired as McDonald Ellon head greenkeeper, received two awards.

John was given an honorary life membership from the Scottish Greenkeepers Association and the Walter Wood Trophy (lifetime achievement award) from BIGGA.

John joined the Scottish and International Golf Greenkeepers Association in 1966 and was involved with the formation of the North Scotland Section.

He was chair of the Scottish Region from 2008 until 2010 and remains associated with the Scottish Legacy Club.

Portlethen course manager Neil Sadler was in attendance after their greenkeeping team was nominated by Scottish Golf for making a tremendous effort to ensure the Scottish Boys Under-16 Open Championship was completed despite horrendous conditions which threatened the completion of the event involving overseas players.

Title defence starts at Tarland

Champions Lumphanan will start the defence of their Deeside League title with an opening tie at Tarland.

Lumphanan clinched the league on 12 points after away victories at Ballater, Peterculter and Portlethen plus home successes against Aboyne, Stonehaven and Tarland.

Banchory finished one point adrift with Stonehaven third on 10 points.

2024 FIXTURES
MAY
9 – Peterculter v Banchory; Tarland v Lumphanan; Aboyne v Ballater; Torphins v Stonehaven; Portlethen no game.
16 – Banchory v Aboyne; Stonehaven v Tarland; Ballater v Peterculter; Portlethen v Torphins; Lumphanan no game.
23 – Aboyne v Portlethen; Lumphanan v Ballater; Peterculter v Stonehaven; Tarland v Torphins; Banchory no game.
30 – Lumphanan v Banchory; Portlethen v Stonehaven; Ballater v Tarland; Torphins v Aboyne; Peterculter no game.
JUNE
6 – Tarland v Banchory; Aboyne v Lumphanan; Portlethen v Peterculter; Stonehaven v Ballater; Torphins no game.
13 – Banchory v Ballater; Tarland v Portlethen; Torphons v Lumphanan; Peterculter v Aboyne; Stonehaven no game.
20 – Banchory v Torphins; Stonehaven v Aboyne; Ballater v Portlethen; Lumphanan v Peterculter; Tarland no game.
27 – Aboyne v Tarland; Torphins v Peterculter; Stonehaven v Lumphanan; Portlethen v Banchory; Ballater no game.
JULY
4 – Banchory v Stonehaven; Ballater v Torphins; Lumphanan v Portlethen; Peterculter v Tarland; Aboyne no game.

Banchory, who lifted the Plus Four Scratch Knock-out Trophy, will face Ballater when they bid to retain the trophy this year.

PLUS FOUR SCRATCH KNOCK-OUT TROPHY DRAW
JULY
11- Preliminary round: Peterculter v Lumphanan.
25 – Quarter-finals round: Ballater v Banchory; Aboyne v Stonehaven; Portlethen v Torphins; Peterculter or Lumphanan v Tarland.
AUGUST
25 – Semi-finals.
SEPTEMBER
29 – Final.

Stonehaven and Ballater face a preliminary match in the Ian McLaren Handicap Knock-out Trophy.
The winners will take on Lumphanan in the quarter-finals.

JULY
18 – Preliminary round: Stonehaven v Ballater.
AUGUST
1 – Quarter-finals: Peterculter v Aboyne; Torphins v Tarland; Portlethen v Banchory; Lumphanan v Stonehaven or Ballater.

Time to tune up your game

Now is the time to start to get your game into shape for the start of the new season.

PGA advanced coach Lee Vannet is set to start a five-week block of group lessons for beginners and intermediates at Newmachar.

The coaching will start on Monday, February 12, and Tuesday, February 13 with two sessions each night from 6-7pm and 7.30-8.30pm.

The cost is £75. For more details contact leepro67@hotmail.com.

Meanwhile, Banchory pros Dean Vannet and Andrew Pillans are set to stage a five-week junior coaching block for seven to 13-year-old boys and girls at Inchmarlo Golf Centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays from the end of February.

The session dates, which run from 4-5pm and 5-6pm, are February 27 and 29, March 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28.

The cost is also £75 and for more information contact proshop@banchorygolfclub.co.uk

More from Golf

Evening Express Champion of Champions 2023 finals day. Peter Mutch, of sponsor Aberdein Considine (rear centre), with the winners (left to right) Gail Christie, Jim Coutts, Christine Bruce, Emma Logie, Calum Morrison, Robert Duncan, Neil Irvine and Sheila McNaught. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions 2024 launches - as organisers look to top…
Greg Ingram had a year of success which culminated in being called up to represent the North-east District.
Golf: Jaffrey Cup champion Greg Ingram hoping to build on successful 2023
Banchory Golf Club men's champion James Byrne. Image: Alan Brown.
European Tour producer and ex-golf pro James Byrne returns to north-east on holiday... to…
Cara Munro, head of events with DC Thomson, at the National Trust for Scotland's Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards to make Highland debut at Culloden
Newmachar Golf Club's new golf operations co-ordinator Graham Gordon, right, with general manager Derek Cruickshank. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Walker Cup-winner Graham Gordon on new role trying to grow Newmachar Golf Club
Deeside assistant professional Kevin Duncan, centre, with head professional Graeme Nethercott, left, and Sam Kiloh.
Golf: Kevin Duncan hoping for a fruitful 2024 after making move to Deeside
Pictured from left, Royal Aberdeen Golf Club captain Michael Black, Richard Johnstone, Robert Patterson, and Keith Grant (general manager). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Golf: Royal Aberdeen secure Richard Johnstone - one of only 89 Master Greenkeepers in…
Fraserburgh Golf Club champion Justin Duff. Image: Alan Brown.
North-east golf round-up: Justin Duff reclaims Fraserburgh club championship in late mum Marilyn's honour
Construction of the new £14m clubhouse has been delayed by the pandemic
After four years, work finally starts on Royal Dornoch's £14m clubhouse project
C4C director Gordon Sutherland is delighted with the councillors' approval. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coul Links: Delight for developers as councillors back controversial golf course plans