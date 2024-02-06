Royal Aberdeen course manager ‘honoured’ to be recognised by British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association

Robert Patterson has been regularly showered with praise since he took over the reins at Royal Aberdeen 25 years ago.

But the Balgownie course manager admits he was overwhelmed after being honoured with a life membership by the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association.

Robert and John Geddes, who retired as McDonald Ellon head greenkeeper, were both recognised for their services to the industry in Harrogate.

Robert said: “I am delighted to be given life membership of BIGGA.

“It means more when it is your peers that nominate you for the award.

“I have been involved at association section committee, regional and national board level having the honour of being Scottish chairman for three years prior to and through the Covid years.

Royal Aberdeen course manager: ‘I am humbled to be awarded this accolade’

“That was only possible with the support of Royal Aberdeen who allowed me to help BIGGA improve and promote greenkeeping on a bigger scale.

“Our industry is growing and recognition for greenkeeping as a profession, which is hugely rewarding, is greater now than it has ever been.

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside so many dedicated professional greenkeepers and regional administrators to drive forward greenkeeper education and fulfilment.

“Our annual turf management exhibition each year is testament to the hard work done behind the scenes and gives us all a chance to showcase our skills and professionalism.

“I am humbled to be awarded this accolade and will endeavour to further promote our industry.”

Robert is leaving Royal Aberdeen after 26 years of presenting a course which has staged the Scottish Open, Walker Cup, British Senior Open, British Amateur and Scottish Senior Championships.

He had spent 18 years at Royal Dornoch ahead of that appointment.

“I will not be disappearing completely from the greenkeeping scene,” added Robert, who has been easing his successor Richard Johnstone, from Nairn Dunbar, into his replacement role at Royal Aberdeen.

“I have set up my own consultancy business for golf courses and bowling clubs so that I can give something back to the industry that has served me so well.

“Data capture for fine turf is crucial so that the correct informed decisions are made in the management of fine turf.

“This is something that I am also heavily involved in and is a valuable tool for the modern day greenkeeper.

“I have always had a committed and hard working approach and this has given me several career highs and the chance to forge friendships that will last forever.

“I’d like to thank all those involved in the process to grant me life membership. It is very much appreciated.”

John was given an honorary life membership from the Scottish Greenkeepers Association and the Walter Wood Trophy (lifetime achievement award) from BIGGA.

John joined the Scottish and International Golf Greenkeepers Association in 1966 and was involved with the formation of the North Scotland Section.

He was chair of the Scottish Region from 2008 until 2010 and remains associated with the Scottish Legacy Club.

Portlethen course manager Neil Sadler was in attendance after their greenkeeping team was nominated by Scottish Golf for making a tremendous effort to ensure the Scottish Boys Under-16 Open Championship was completed despite horrendous conditions which threatened the completion of the event involving overseas players.

Title defence starts at Tarland

Champions Lumphanan will start the defence of their Deeside League title with an opening tie at Tarland.

Lumphanan clinched the league on 12 points after away victories at Ballater, Peterculter and Portlethen plus home successes against Aboyne, Stonehaven and Tarland.

Banchory finished one point adrift with Stonehaven third on 10 points.

2024 FIXTURES

MAY

9 – Peterculter v Banchory; Tarland v Lumphanan; Aboyne v Ballater; Torphins v Stonehaven; Portlethen no game.

16 – Banchory v Aboyne; Stonehaven v Tarland; Ballater v Peterculter; Portlethen v Torphins; Lumphanan no game.

23 – Aboyne v Portlethen; Lumphanan v Ballater; Peterculter v Stonehaven; Tarland v Torphins; Banchory no game.

30 – Lumphanan v Banchory; Portlethen v Stonehaven; Ballater v Tarland; Torphins v Aboyne; Peterculter no game.

JUNE

6 – Tarland v Banchory; Aboyne v Lumphanan; Portlethen v Peterculter; Stonehaven v Ballater; Torphins no game.

13 – Banchory v Ballater; Tarland v Portlethen; Torphons v Lumphanan; Peterculter v Aboyne; Stonehaven no game.

20 – Banchory v Torphins; Stonehaven v Aboyne; Ballater v Portlethen; Lumphanan v Peterculter; Tarland no game.

27 – Aboyne v Tarland; Torphins v Peterculter; Stonehaven v Lumphanan; Portlethen v Banchory; Ballater no game.

JULY

4 – Banchory v Stonehaven; Ballater v Torphins; Lumphanan v Portlethen; Peterculter v Tarland; Aboyne no game.

Banchory, who lifted the Plus Four Scratch Knock-out Trophy, will face Ballater when they bid to retain the trophy this year.

PLUS FOUR SCRATCH KNOCK-OUT TROPHY DRAW

JULY

11- Preliminary round: Peterculter v Lumphanan.

25 – Quarter-finals round: Ballater v Banchory; Aboyne v Stonehaven; Portlethen v Torphins; Peterculter or Lumphanan v Tarland.

AUGUST

25 – Semi-finals.

SEPTEMBER

29 – Final.

Stonehaven and Ballater face a preliminary match in the Ian McLaren Handicap Knock-out Trophy.

The winners will take on Lumphanan in the quarter-finals.

JULY

18 – Preliminary round: Stonehaven v Ballater.

AUGUST

1 – Quarter-finals: Peterculter v Aboyne; Torphins v Tarland; Portlethen v Banchory; Lumphanan v Stonehaven or Ballater.

Time to tune up your game

Now is the time to start to get your game into shape for the start of the new season.

PGA advanced coach Lee Vannet is set to start a five-week block of group lessons for beginners and intermediates at Newmachar.

The coaching will start on Monday, February 12, and Tuesday, February 13 with two sessions each night from 6-7pm and 7.30-8.30pm.

The cost is £75. For more details contact leepro67@hotmail.com.

Meanwhile, Banchory pros Dean Vannet and Andrew Pillans are set to stage a five-week junior coaching block for seven to 13-year-old boys and girls at Inchmarlo Golf Centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays from the end of February.

The session dates, which run from 4-5pm and 5-6pm, are February 27 and 29, March 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28.

The cost is also £75 and for more information contact proshop@banchorygolfclub.co.uk