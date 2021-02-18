Torphins athlete Alex Tilley finishes 17th in giant slalom at FIS Alpine World Championships

Torphins Olympian Alex Tilley has finished 17th in the giant slalom at the FIS Alpine World Championships in Italy.
It is the 27-year-old’s best-ever result in the giant slalom at worlds, having previously finished 35th (2015) and 30th (2017).
Alex Tilley @AlexSkiTilley has just achieved her best ever Giant Slalom result at a @fisalpine World Championships – 17th at @Cortina2021!
Were you watching? 👏📣
📷: @agencezoom#GBSnowsport pic.twitter.com/IecL7caF1f
— GB Snowsport (@GBSnowsport) February 18, 2021
Watch footage of Tilley’s second run below:
"Can she keep this level of intensity?"@GBSnowsport's @AlexSkiTilley with a solid second Giant Slalom run at the World Championships 🇬🇧#Cortina2021 pic.twitter.com/hOc1O40bNJ
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 18, 2021
Tilley represented Great Britain in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, competing in both the slalom and giant slalom.
