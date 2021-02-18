Torphins athlete Alex Tilley finishes 17th in giant slalom at FIS Alpine World Championships

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Torphins Olympian Alex Tilley has finished 17th in the giant slalom at the FIS Alpine World Championships in Italy.

It is the 27-year-old’s best-ever result in the giant slalom at worlds, having previously finished 35th (2015) and 30th (2017).

Alex Tilley @AlexSkiTilley has just achieved her best ever Giant Slalom result at a @fisalpine World Championships – 17th at @Cortina2021! Were you watching? 👏📣 📷: @agencezoom#GBSnowsport pic.twitter.com/IecL7caF1f — GB Snowsport (@GBSnowsport) February 18, 2021

Watch footage of Tilley’s second run below:

"Can she keep this level of intensity?"@GBSnowsport's @AlexSkiTilley with a solid second Giant Slalom run at the World Championships 🇬🇧#Cortina2021 pic.twitter.com/hOc1O40bNJ — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 18, 2021

Tilley represented Great Britain in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, competing in both the slalom and giant slalom.