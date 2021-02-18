Thursday, February 18th 2021 Show Links
Torphins athlete Alex Tilley finishes 17th in giant slalom at FIS Alpine World Championships

by Ryan Cryle
February 18, 2021, 2:37 pm Updated: February 18, 2021, 9:05 pm
© Francesco Scaccianoce/LiveMedia/Alex Tilley in giant slalom action at Cortina 2021.
Torphins Olympian Alex Tilley has finished 17th in the giant slalom at the FIS Alpine World Championships in Italy.

It is the 27-year-old’s best-ever result in the giant slalom at worlds, having previously finished 35th (2015) and 30th (2017).

Watch footage of Tilley’s second run below:

Tilley represented Great Britain in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, competing in both the slalom and giant slalom.