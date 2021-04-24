Darts: John Henderson drawing on words of wisdom from Colin Lloyd to find winning touch again

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Henderson will draw on encouragement from former world No1 Colin Lloyd when he returns to action today.

The Highlander is in Niedernhausen, Germany to compete in four PDC Pro Tour Players Championship events over the next four days.

Henderson has been struggling for form so far this year. In eight Players Championship tournaments in 2021, he’s lost in the first round four times and lost in the second round four times.

The Huntly thrower has dropped to 42 in the world rankings and has work to do if he is to qualify for July’s World Matchplay.

But advice from Lloyd – who won the 2004 World Grand Prix and 2005 World Matchplay, as well as reaching No1 in the world – has given Henderson the belief things will improve.

The 47-year-old said: “I’ve been talking to Colin recently and he’s been giving me a couple of pointers and I enjoy listening to him.

“He’s been watching me this season and said I haven’t been playing badly.

“He’s really good to listen to. He was world No1 and won the World Matchplay.

“He’s somebody that’s been at the top, but is now not on the tour and I phoned him up one day for advice.

“He just spoke to me and reassured me and reminded me that millions of people would like to be where I am as a professional darts player, where every morning you’re getting up to play darts.

“He said to keep believing because the results will come.

“My lowest average has been 92 this season, which is good enough to win games, unfortunately just not enough of them so far this year for me.

“I’ve seen the ranking tables and the race for the World Matchplay and I’m below where I want be, but I’m playing well.

“If I was averaging in the 70s or low 80s then something would be wrong and I’d be concerned.

“But I’m just looking for results to turn and hopefully that starts over in Germany.”

Henderson admits his confidence has been knocked by results this year, but he is hopeful things will improve – starting over the next few days.

He added: “Results haven’t gone my way, but it’s not been because I haven’t been playing well.

“I haven’t averaged below 90 yet this season. I’ve played in eight Pro Tours and in every match I’ve averaged at least in the 90s.

“Confidence does take a hit. But I’ve been practising well and playing well.

“In Germany, I’m looking to play well and get a good run on one of the days and get some confidence back.”