Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham a fraction away from second Tokyo Paralympic Games medal

Strathpeffer’s Fin Graham was a whisker way from winning a second medal of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. this morning

After winning silver last week, missing out on gold only to team-mate team-mate Jaco van Gass in the C3 3,000m individual pursuit final, 21-year-old Graham finished fourth in the men’s C3 event.

Graham’s time of 36 minutes 20.86 seconds was a mere three seconds away from third spot and another place on the podium.

GB’s Ben Watson, 32, finished in 35:00.82, with Steffen Warias second in 35:57.41 and fellow German Mattias Schindlers’s time of 36:17.95 taking him third. Three-times Tokyo medallist Jaco van Gass finished sixth.

Graham will go ahead in the hunt for a second medal in the C1–3 Road Race on Thursday morning.

Winner Watson told Channel 4: “I don’t really believe it, I’ve actually never won a time trial at a World Cup or World Championship, I’ve always been the bridesmaid so it’s good on the big one to win it.”

Medals all round for GB cyclists

The GB cyclists have now all won medals at the Games as Graham’s sparkling silver has been added to in some style.

🥈 PARALYMPIC SILVER MEDALIST 🥈

I don’t really know what to say?! Thank you so much to everybody that got up in the early hours of the morning to watch my racing! The amount of messages I have received has been unbelievable and I will respond to everyone as it means so much❤️ pic.twitter.com/Crap8sWI4Y — Fin Graham (@FinGparacyclist) August 26, 2021

George Peasgood won men’s C4 time trial bronze, which adds to the silver he clinched in the triathlon earlier in the Games.

Lora Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall, who had already won pursuit gold, sealed a silver in the women’s B time trial, while Sarah Storey became Great Britain’s joint most successful Paralympian of all time after winning her 16th gold in the women’s C5 time trial.

Crystal Lane-Wright was 92 seconds behind Storey to take silver for her second medal in Tokyo.