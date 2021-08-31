Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Other sports

Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham a fraction away from second Tokyo Paralympic Games medal

By Paul Chalk
August 31, 2021, 9:01 am Updated: August 31, 2021, 9:23 am
Fin Graham
Fin Graham

Strathpeffer’s Fin Graham was a whisker way from winning a second medal of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. this morning

After winning silver last week, missing out on gold only to team-mate team-mate Jaco van Gass in the C3 3,000m individual pursuit final, 21-year-old Graham finished fourth in the men’s  C3 event.

Graham’s time of 36 minutes 20.86 seconds was a mere three seconds away from third spot and another place on the podium.

GB’s Ben Watson, 32, finished in 35:00.82, with Steffen Warias  second in 35:57.41 and fellow German Mattias Schindlers’s time of 36:17.95 taking him third. Three-times Tokyo medallist Jaco van Gass finished sixth.

Graham will go ahead in the hunt for a second medal in the C1–3 Road Race on Thursday morning.

Winner Watson told Channel 4: “I don’t really believe it, I’ve actually never won a time trial at a World Cup or World Championship, I’ve always been the bridesmaid so it’s good on the big one to win it.”

Medals all round for GB cyclists

The GB cyclists have now all won medals at the Games as Graham’s sparkling silver has been added to in some style.

George Peasgood won men’s C4 time trial bronze, which adds to the silver he clinched in the triathlon earlier in the Games.

Lora Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall, who had already won pursuit gold, sealed a silver in the women’s B time trial, while Sarah Storey became Great Britain’s joint most successful Paralympian of all time after winning her 16th gold in the women’s C5 time trial.

Crystal Lane-Wright was 92 seconds behind Storey to take silver for her second medal in Tokyo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal