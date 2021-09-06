Shinty: Lovat appoint assistant manager ahead of Camanachd Cup showpiece

Lovat have appointed former player Euan Ferguson as assistant manager — and his first game will be the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final against Kinlochshiel at Oban on Saturday week.

But the Kiltarlity club have a major injury worry over wing-back Scott Mackenzie, who has been confirmed as breaking a finger in their semi-final success over Kingussie.

Mackenzie’s hand is in plasterl but manager Jamie Matheson refuses to rule him out of the big game.

Matheson has been in sole charge since co-manager Allan MacRae stepped down early in the season and has now moved to bring in Ferguson as his right hand man.

Euan, a farmer, played rugby instead of shinty for a while before returning in 2015 just in time to pick up a Camanachd Cup winners’ medal as a substitute against Kyles Athletic when Lovat triumphed for the first time in 62 years.

His playing career with the Black and Whites ended when he moved to Oban to work in 2016, but he returned to the area a year ago.

“I need support and Euan is ideal as far as I’m concerned”, said Matheson .”He’ll work with the lads at training this week, but as we’ve no fixture, it’ll be fairly unique that his first game is a Camanachd final.

“I trust his judgment and hopefully, he’ll bring us luck.”

Ferguson said: “I’m delighted to return to assist Jamie. I played with most of the lads, so it should be a simple transition.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team as we begin the buildup to what should be a terrific final.”

Less pleasing for Lovat is the major question mark over 22-year-old Mackenzie’s prospects of facing Kinlochshiel. His hand was struck by a stick early in the second half on Saturday and he was replaced by Graeme Macmillan.

Mackenzie, who has been in impressive form, is anxious not to be ruled out of another Camanachd final — he was a substitute in their 2015 victory, but missed the 2017 defeat from Newtonmore at Inverness because of a broken arm.

“An X-ray has revealed Scott’s finger is broken, but we’ll see how things go in the next few days before assessing his chance of making the final”, said Matheson.