Cricket: Kenny Reid smashes a remarkable 185 as Aberdeenshire end season in style

Aberdeenshire captain Kenny Reid hit an astonishing 185 runs as the Mannofield men ended the NE Championship in style with a victory against Kinloch.

Shire racked up 388 for the loss of five wickets from their allocation of 45 overs against Kinloch at Mannofield.

Reid’s share was a stunning 185, much of it scored in an opening partnership of 229 with Aayush Dasmahapatra who scored an impressive 71.

The partnership is believed to be a club record and certainly no match for a St Andrew’s side who could only muster 132 all out when they batted.

Lewis Munro made his own mark on the game, taking five for 39 to sit nicely with the 59 he scored when Shire batted.

“It was a good way to end our season,” said Reid.

Third place for Gordonians

Gordonians had to settle for third place in the league after their game at Forfar against Strathmore was rained off, making them the unluckiest side in the division, having had four games called off in a season when the weather was generally good.

In the derby game at People’s Park, Huntly were too good for Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds who have had a torrid time in the league.

Former People’s Park favourite Jack Mitchell compounded home misery in his return to his old club with a sparkling unbeaten 78 as the visitors hunted down the home total of 157 all out for five.

“It is a good to end the season with two wins after a less than convincing campaign,”said Huntly captain Mitchell.

In the NE Grades, there were shocks for the two leaders in Grade 1 where Aberdeen Grammar FP’s were crowned champions despite losing to Crescent at the Links.

At Kellands Park, runners-up Bon Accord were unable to take advantage as Inverurie won to make their statement of what might have been.

Siyapa and Grampian were relegated after Master Blasters Aberdeen bowled out Gordonians for 38 before cruising to a seven wicket win.

On a day of surprises, Banchory moved to the top of Grade 3 at the expense of 2nd Grampian after a comprehensive victory at Stonehaven and need only to beat 2nd Methlick in the only game to be played next week in the division to win the title.

This weekend’s results…

NORTH EAST SCOTLAND CRICKET GRADES

GRADE 1

Gordonians 36 (3 points) (N Augustine 4-22, V Desai 3-1) Master Blasters Aberdeen 39 for 3 (30 points) (C Perera 3-14)

Crescent 223 (30 points) (N Thangaraj 56, K Reddy 40, M Challa 4-32, H Mapplebeck 3-36) AGSFPs 142 (17 points) (A Keith 40, H Mapplebeck 32, K Reddy 4-33, N Thangaraj 3-36)

infquick.com Cults 142 for 9 (12 points) Grampian 143 for 5 (30 points)

Culter Curry Bon Accord 186 (15 points) (N Mirza 59, F Awan 58, G Hadden 3-19, J Thom 2-24) Inverurie Don Valley 187 for 5 (30 points) (T Norval 86, G Hadden 51, F Awan 3-39)

Knight Riders 220 for 9 (30 points) (A Kache 68, S Kumarasamy 41, N Ul-hassnan 3-34, A Siddiq 2-13) Siyapa 163 (18 points) (K Haseeb 67, S Peedikayil 2-9, S Kumarasamy 2-28)

GRADE 2

2nd Knight Riders 210 (30 points) (P Venkatesan 60, B Selvaraj 42, M Rehman 4-64) Methlick 192 for 6 (20points) (M Rehman 59, M Woodhouse 41, A Waqar 3-28)

GRADE 3

2nd Methlick 107 (7 points) (J Boughey 63, S Derrett 4-1, A Burnett 3-7) Dunecht 111 for 2 (30 points) (J Donald 48no, S Seenivasan 30no)

Huntly 74 (5 points) (S Gollakota 4-2, U Basavaraju 2-10) 2nd Gordonians 75 for 2 (30 points) (U Basavaraju 32)

Crathie 131 for 8 (15 points) (F Thomas 3-46, S Rathnayake 2-22) 2nd Grampian 132 for 8 (30 points) (V Sasidharan 49, J Thomas 3-42, B Geddes 2-17)

Banchory 220 for 8 (30 points) (R Devlin 75, S Rotheram 34, N King 3-42) Stonehaven Thistle 44 (9 points) (D Brown 5-9)

SPCU BREEDON NORTH EAST CHAMPIONSHIP

Strathmore v Gordonians – No Play Rain

Falkland v Dundee HSFPs – Cancelled – Covid Related

Freuchie 251 for 4 (25 points) (A Wallace 70no, R Wright 69) Arbroath United 218 (8 points) (M McColl 72, L Patterson 35)

Aberdeenshire 388 for 4 (25 points) (K Reid 185, A Das 71) Kinloch 132 (5 points) (H Hussain 45no, L Munro 5-39, M Elliott 3-15)

ion8 Forfarshire 2nd XI 171 for 8 (25 points) Perth Doocot 110 (6 points)

Stoneywood Dyce 2nd XI 157 (7 points) (M Lambley 49, R Williams 41, M Webster 3-38, L Myron-Petrie 2-6) Huntly 158 for 5 (25 points) (J Mitchell 76no, G Perera 2-29)

EASTERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Arbroath United v RH Corstorphine – No Play Rain

Stoneywood Dyce 155 (0 points) (A Rayner 31, S Gupta 3-21, A Evans 2-19) Carlton 158 for 5 (10 points) (A Pillai 50, A Evans 36, D Kidd 2-38)

Grange 253 for 3 (2 points) (D Budge 73no, P Mommsen 68no) Heriots 266 for 5 (10 points) (M Cross 84, L Brown 74, J Cairns 2-41, T Foulds 2-52)

Stewarts Melville 195 (10 points) (B Wilkinson 38, A Appleton 34, S Ahmed 3-17, G Lamb 2-36) Meigle 188 (2 points) (A Neave 47, P Drummond 44, K McCallum 4-26, J Newman 2-24)

Watsonians 206 for 8 (2 points) (Z Place 61, G Black 3-45) ion8 Forfarshire 209 for 6 (10 points) (C Wallace 74no, S Cameron 59)