Golf: Duff House Royal’s Marie goes from total novice to Evening Express Champion of Champions final in five years

Marie McCallum has only been playing golf for five years but she has already achieved more than many will in a lifetime.

Duff House Royal member Marie had a hole-in-one just weeks after taking up the sport and this year she has reached the final of the inaugural ladies’ Champion of Champions handicap tournament.

Now self-employed hairdresser Marie, 52, is set to face Keith’s Emma Logie on the Evening Express finals day at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12, after beating Angela Anderson (Dunecht House) by 7&6 in the semi-final.

Marie said: “I can’t believe I’ve reached the final.

“If I were to win the Champion of Champions, it would be the biggest thing that I have achieved in my life!

“I only took up golf five years ago and there’s no doubt that I’ve been bitten by the golf bug.

“I had a hole-in-one at the 13th hole with one of the Duff House greenkeepers Norman Yates way back in 2016 and I couldn’t believe that.

“The following year I had a net 62, which I believe is one of the lowest net scores achieved by a lady at the club.

“Then I beat Louise Anderson, the club champion, in the Findlay Cup final, so I’ve had a great run.

“It was a handicap competition, so Louise was giving me a few shots, but it has done wonders for my confidence.

“I started the season with my handicap at 19 and its down to 16, so I’ve had a good season, but reaching the Champion of Champions final is the pinnacle.”

Marie beat Craibstone’s Debbie Milne by 3&1 in her opening match before overcoming Angie Craig (Portlethen) by 4&3 ahead of reaching the latter stages.

The Evening Express Champion of Champions is again sponsored by Aberdein Considine who are providing £1600 of vouchers.

The finals of the men’s scratch and handicap plus the ladies’ scratch and handicap will be played at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

Hazlehead No.1 closed for event

Hazlehead’s MacKenzie course will be closed on Thursday and Friday to stage a charity event.

The Pines will also be closed until 9am on Friday.

Times at the Kings Links on the same days are currently on hold, but may be released tomorrow.