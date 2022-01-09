Kelsey Stewart calls time on skeleton career

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kelsey Stewart’s dream of competing for Great Britain at the Winter Olympic Games is over, but the Scotland international 400m runner is proud that she came so close.

Nine months ago the 24-year-old Aberdeen AAC sprinter decided to try her hand at the spine-tingling winter sport of skeleton racing.

It’s a fearsome discipline in which competitors ride face-down and head-first along a downhill frozen track, reaching speeds of 70-80mph.

Stewart was one of 50 women initially considered for one of the coveted four places on a training programme aimed at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Stonehaven-based athlete impressed officials to such an extent that she was included in a squad of six which travelled to Lillehammer last month for a spell of intensive training on the Norwegian Olympic ice track.

But she was disappointed to be one of two athletes who failed to make the cut when the final team of four was named.

Stewart said: “Obviously, I was aware that someone had to be cut from the programme but I really didn’t expect it to be me.

“I did everything I could. I was the fastest pusher and I took to the ice well but at the end of the day they told me it was a problem with my back which cost me my place.

“I have always had an issue with a tight back which affected me when I was running.

“But in the skeleton, it meant I wasn’t able to hold my position on the sled well enough at times and as a result my head is more likely to hit the ice.

“There’s always a chance of concussion, which is part and parcel of the sport.

“I had a nosebleed on one occasion and hit my chin on another.

“So, the selectors decided that although I had done well, they had a duty of care and felt I was likely to be more at risk so I had to be cut.

“It was frustrating because it hadn’t been flagged up at any other stage. They were aware of it, but never suggested it would be a problem until the very end.

“Maybe if it had been highlighted as a potential problem earlier, I could have had it investigated and sorted. So, it took me by surprise.”

Stewart has no regrets

Despite her disappointment, Stewart thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

She said: “It was so much fun, I had such a blast and really loved the sport.

“It was amazing to see how much progress I was able to make from the beginning when I didn’t know too much about it.

“By the end of the time in Norway I felt I understood the sport so much better. It was amazing to be reaching speeds of more than 70mph and knowing what to do at different stages.”

Stewart will not make a rash decision on her athletic future

Stewart insists her skeleton career is now over.

She said: “They suggested they could investigate the back problem for me and that I should go for the 2030 Olympic programme.

“But, I can’t put my life on hold for nine years. It’s far too long and there would be no guarantees of being selected.”

So, is Stewart now planning a return to the track to resurrect her career as an international 400m runner?

She said: “At the moment I just don’t know what’s next for me. When I started with this it was at a time when I needed a break from track. But, we’ll see what the future holds.

“I’m now much stronger than before, but I’ve lost running fitness. So, I need to build a base again then decide what direction to go in.

“I’ll get a plan in place at some point but there’s no need to rush into anything.”

Storm Arwen forces change of venue for North cross country league fixture

Damage caused by November’s Storm Arwen has forced North cross country league organisers to relocate the next fixture from Mintlaw to Lyne of Skene on January 22.

The match was originally scheduled to be organised by Peterhead AC at Aden Country Park.

But as there is some uncertainty over when fallen trees might be cleared from the area, it has been decided to move the event to another Aberdeenshire venue.

Now Insch Trail Running Club is to host the races for the first time at Lyne of Skene.

Ironically, the Insch club was originally scheduled to host a North league meeting on the weekend that Storm Arwen struck but the event had to be cancelled because of safety concerns.