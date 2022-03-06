Banchory’s Neil and Andrew Simpson win Team GB’s first gold medal of 2022 Winter Paralympics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banchory’s Neil Simpson has claimed Great Britain’s first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in the men’s Super-G vision impaired class alongside his guide and brother Andrew Simpson.

Simpson said sharing the “special” moment with guide and brother Andrew as “almost indescribable.”

The Simpson brothers finished nearly half a second clear of the field to top the podium on their Paralympics debut, with 19-year-old Neil becoming the first British male athlete to win gold on snow.

Simpson admitted his shock at winning gold before explaining the importance of straight-talking with Andrew.

Asked about sharing the winning moment with his brother, Neil Simpson said: “It’s very special, we’ve been skiing together for quite a while, and growing up together, it just makes it really special.

“For me it definitely helps having Andrew with me, you are able to be very clear and concise in what you want, even direct and blunt sometimes, so you can get feedback across a lot easier.

“You don’t have to beat around the bush, so that definitely helps, we grew up together so we know what each other is thinking anyway.

“I am just really thrilled, it’s not really sunk in yet. This is our first season doing Super-G.

“Initially when we came down and Andrew said we had gone in to first place, there was a bit of an anxious wait.

“I wasn’t thinking about it being a winning performance, I was just thinking that it was a good run.

“We put it all down on the line and really went for it and I’m just very happy with the performance – it felt good.”

The Simpsons prevailed with a time of one minute 08.91 seconds to blow away the competition on their Paralympics debut.

“I’m absolutely delighted, it’s something I never thought was going to happen when we first started this at all,” said Andrew Simpson.

“The race went as planned, at the race inspection we were like, this needs to be attacked from the get-go, and we went and did exactly that. Our communication was pretty standard, we kept it calm, kept it precise.

“We called our family earlier and they were absolutely delighted, they’ve got a few family and friends round and everyone’s ecstatic.

“We spend all the time together, especially here, we share a room, go to meals together, but it means we know exactly what each other wants and needs.”

Sooo…good night last night, then? 🥇 – NEIL SIMPSON & ANDREW SIMPSON

Stewart Harris, chief executive, sportscotland, said: “Congratulations to Neil and Andrew on an outstanding performance.

“To compete at Paralympic Games must be the highlight of any athlete’s career, but to compete alongside your brother is very special indeed. What a proud day for the Simpson family and all their supporters.”

