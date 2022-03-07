Shinty: Newtonmore player found to have fractured skull after taking unwell on car journey home, leading to brain op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Newtonmore player found to have fractured skull after taking unwell on car journey home, leading to brain op

By Bill McAllister
March 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Darrin Fowler (Newtonmore), left, with Keith Macrae (Kinlochshiel).
Newtonmore wing-back Darrin Fowler hopes to be released from hospital later this week after surgery for a fractured skull.

The 25-year-old player sustained a head injury in the last seconds of the club’s Mowi Premiership fixture against Kinlochshiel at Balmacara on Saturday.

He felt unwell on the homeward journey and a team-mate, who had been driving, stopped the car and summoned an ambulance, which took Fowler to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness.

Darrin was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where an operation was performed to relieve pressure on the brain.

Newtonmore club president and co-manager Norman MacArthur said yesterday: “We’ve heard from his family that Darrin is now sitting up in bed and feeling as well as can be expected.

“That’s quite a relief and relatives now hope he can be allowed home by the weekend.

“Darrin got a knock on the back of the head in the last tackle of the game. It was a complete accident and afterwards we didn’t realise how serious it would turn out to be.

“As he set off in the car home on Saturday evening, he intended to stop in Inverness to have it checked out — but on the journey from Wester Ross the driver became alarmed and, quite rightly, called an ambulance.”

MacArthur added: “By Sunday, he was on the operating table in Aberdeen, 180 miles away from where he’d been injured.

“It all came as quite a shock to Darrin’s team mates and everyone is extremely pleased that the surgery has been successful and the lad is sitting up.

“Shinty very much takes second place against the backdrop of a serious injury and the first priority is to get the lad home to his family and friends and allow him to make a full recovery.”

Kinlochshiel have posted a message on social media expressing best wishes to Darrin on a speedy recovery.

Fowler, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, won a MacTavish Cup winners medal with The Eilean club in 2016 and collected North First Division championships in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

 

