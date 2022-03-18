Shinty: Glen Urquhart v Skye the pick of the ties as Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first round draw made

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glen Urquhart, runners up in 2014, will welcome 1990 winners Skye to Drumnadrochit in the first round of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup on April 23.

Glen manager Dave Stewart said: “We’re delighted at the home draw and it will be a real crowd puller.

“Skye, however, will be a hot handful. We’ve around half of the 2014 team plus our talented youngsters.”

The other all-National Division clash sees Oban Celtic head for Spean Bridge to face Lochaber, who have already beaten them in the league.

North First Division were favoured with home ties – Inverness will host Strathglass, while Glengarry are at home to Beauly. Bute and Inveraray received byes.

Sandy Grant commented: “It was a morale booster for the sport when the Camanachd Cup successfully returned last year, with Kinlochshiel making history.

“We’re delighted to continue our sponsorship of the game’s Blue Riband competition. Kingussie will host September’s final and it’s great that this ballot launches the event’s momentum.”

Scottish folk/Celtic punk group Peat and Diesel helped make the first round draw at Strathpeffer Spa Pavilion, where they are appearing in concert.

The Premiership teams will enter in the second round.

Skye set for 500-mile round league trip to play in Fife for the first time

Meanwhile, Skye play shinty in Fife for the first time on Saturday when they face promoted Aberdour at Silversands Park in the Mowi National Division.

The 500-mile round trip is the first time the clubs have clashed since Aberdour were founded 21 years ago.

Islanders’ manager Kenny Macleod said: “It’s an early start, but we’re keen to get back into action after our game with Inveraray was washed out.

“Jordan Murchison will not make the trip as he is completing a house project, but that gives a chance for one of our younger lads to come in.”

Aberdour have shipped 15 goals in two games and seek to improve against title-chasing Skye.

Table-toppers Beauly, who have rattled in 14 goals in two outings, with five for Sean Stewart and four for Euan McCormack, play host to fellow promotion hopefuls Glen Urquhart, who have three points from two games.

The visitors are set to be without classy raider Connor Golabek, who damaged his hamstring last weekend.

Surprise packets Lochaber, who have racked up two good wins, are still without the suspended Barry MacDonald for their visit to Inveraray, who have drawn their only fixture. Connor Sweeney and Finlay MacDonald have hit five goals between them and pose a threat to the home defence.

Oban Celtic have Ross Macmillan back from suspension for their visit to Strathglass at Cannich – but his brother Craig Macmillan begins a two-game ban. Both sides have lost their opening two games and are keen to open their account.